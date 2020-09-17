9 Brilliant Bedroom-Office Ideas We Discovered On Instagram

As we've swapped our business attire and rushed morning commutes for blanket burritos and laptops in bed, the need for work-from-home space is more essential than ever. A smartly arranged bedroom-office can make the difference between boss-status and a day wasted — but where to start? Since we already spend copious hours scrolling through Instagram, we decided to put that dedicated time to use by finding fresh inspiration for brilliant WFH setups that can be easily recreated (no matter how small the space).
Converting your bedroom can be tricky but, with the right tips and tricks, it doesn't have to be a total overhaul. There are many different approaches to take on the road to transforming your room into a suitable workspace; starting with repurposing preexisting furniture (like your vanity or favorite accent chair) and not stopping at adding in small organizational to atmosphere-enhancing elements (like shelving systems or plants). Ahead, we've lined up these Instagram-inspired design ideas and more that will help you perfect your WFH setup.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
