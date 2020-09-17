9 Brilliant Bedroom-Office Ideas We Discovered On Instagram

Cortne Bonilla

As we've swapped our business attire and rushed morning commutes for blanket burritos and laptops in bed, the need for work-from-home space is more essential than ever. A smartly arranged bedroom-office can make the difference between boss-status and a day wasted — but where to start? Since we already spend copious hours scrolling through Instagram, we decided to put that dedicated time to use by finding fresh inspiration for brilliant WFH setups that can be easily recreated (no matter how small the space).

Converting your bedroom can be tricky but, with the right tips and tricks, it doesn't have to be a total overhaul. There are many different approaches to take on the road to transforming your room into a suitable workspace; starting with repurposing preexisting furniture (like your vanity or favorite accent chair) and not stopping at adding in small organizational to atmosphere-enhancing elements (like shelving systems or plants). Ahead, we've lined up these Instagram-inspired design ideas and more that will help you perfect your WFH setup.

This minimalist set of shelf risers is a makeshift bedroom-office star that will help you elevate your laptop to new at-home ergonomic heights.

Open Spaces Shelf Risers - Set of 2, $, available at Open Spaces

A neutral, minimalist-inspired storage basket for notebooks, stationery, wires, and more.

Muuto Restore Basket, $, available at Danish Design Store

What better way to store your favorite pens than in a handcrafted, soft-edged holder? It'll easily elevate your bedroom's office desk.

Iris Pen Holder, $, available at

Sure to get you featured on Instagram, the dried grass and pampas grass trend is still going strong, and for good reason. These beauties instantly liven up a bedroom.

Urban Outfitters Dried Fountain Grass Bunch, $, available at Urban Outfitters

From the stunning yellow hue to the thick frame, what better way to decorate the walls behind your bedroom office desk than with some vivid art?

Society6 Nude in Yellow Framed Art Print, $, available at Society 6

Use any of these three assorted vases to add texture and boldness to any setup.

Benzara Classy Ceramic Vase, $, available at Walmart

The more [minimalist] the merry — you can easily tuck this unencumbered floating desk style into any room's decor scheme with incognito ease.

Pottery Barn Teen USB Wall Desk, $, available at Pottery Barn

Ideal for book lovers, writers, and those looking to feel a bit homier.

AllModern Tacoma Iron Pipe Wall Mount Ladder Bookcase, $, available at AllModern

These space-saving storage baskets are the perfect mix of modern and traditional. Use them to hide your bits and bobs or as a decorative piece on the bookshelf beside your bedroom office setup.

West Elm Modern Weave Small Storage Basket, $, available at West Elm

You won't have to worry about under or over-watering this little baby.

Uncommon Goods Perfectly Watered Plant Pot, $, available at Uncommon Goods

Looking for the perfect plant to display on a shelf? Look no further.

NativeWestCalifornia String of Pearls Live Succulent Hanging Plant, $, available at Etsy

Not only is this desk handmade in a variety of soothing oaks; it's also a major space saver with its simple design.

MoWdwrk Small Oakwood Desk, $, available at Etsy

Keep all your paperwork, folders, and files out of the way and out of your mind with this organizer's dream storage system.

Pottery Barn Under the Vanity Storage, $, available at Pottery Barn

This boho-chic-style vanity is ready to pop up for your morning beauty-routine needs and fold down to turn itself into a 9-5 workstation star.

Urban Outfitters Marte Vanity, $, available at Urban Outfitters

For those seeking a modern contemporary small space desk converter.

VASAGLE VASAGLE Vanity Table Set, $, available at Amazon

You can use this piece interchangeably on your made-up bed or as an extra back support for your office chair.

Anthropologie Pommed Jute Pillow, $, available at Anthropologie

Sometimes, all you really need to transform that non-suitable-for-work-but-cute accent chair into a supportive contender is an ergonomically inclined cushion.

Cushion Lab Extra Dense Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow, $, available at Amazon

The Solana is not too neutral and not too colorful.

morrow soft goods Solana Throw Blanket, $, available at morrow soft goods

It's clear to see why this stacking chair is a must-have for your office space. Get it? Clear?

Mercury Row Rory Stacking Side Chair, $, available at Wayfair

Made of glossy tempered glass, it'll feel like it hardly takes up any space in your bedroom office.

SMARTIK SMARTIK Transparent Glass Table, $, available at Amazon

