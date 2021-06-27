9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Valencia Higuera
·7 min read
shurkin_son / Shutterstock.com
shurkin_son / Shutterstock.com

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings on your credit report. But although automatic payments can save time and streamline your personal finances, it isn't the right choice for every expense.

See: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With
Read More: 40 Money Habits That Can Leave You Broke

Autopay is ideal for payments that don't fluctuate every month, such as your mortgage and car payments. You know what to expect from these bills every month, so it's easier to plan and budget for automatic drafts. This isn't the case with monthly expenses that fluctuate.

Before you get excited and put your entire financial life on autopilot, here are some bills you should never put on autopay.

Last updated: June 24, 2021

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable man using a smartphone and a laptop while working from home.
Cropped shot of an unrecognizable man using a smartphone and a laptop while working from home.

Cellphone Bill

If you have an unlimited cellphone plan and your bill never varies, autopay is a time-saving strategy for managing payments. There's also the option of setting up automatic payments for a non-unlimited cellphone plan. The problem, however, is that the amount you owe can change from month to month, depending on data usage. And if you forget to read your cellphone statement in months that you owe more than usual, the extra funds taken from your bank account could trigger an overdraft and bank fees.

Some cellphone plans also don't have the same billing date each month. While you might have a set date — say the 15th — others have a monthly cycle that varies depending on the number of days the month. That doesn't guarantee a consistent payment date each month, and you could be caught off guard — and out of funds — if a payment posts when you weren't expecting it.

Since autopay is a hands-off approach to paying bills, you're also less likely to inspect your cellphone bill after setting up automatic payments. That means you might not catch billing errors and will pay more than necessary.

Read More: Reasons You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Couple paying bills using laptop.
Couple paying bills using laptop.

Utilities Bill

Unless you're on a budget plan through your utility company — which lets you pay a set amount every month — your water, gas and electric bills also will fluctuate every month. Therefore, it's generally safer not to set utility bills on autopilot.

Initiating one-time payments every month involves signing into your accounts. In this case, you're more likely to review statements before making a payment. And when you regularly review your statements, it's easier to identify unusual price increases.

For example, a higher water bill can indicate a water leak in your house. If you set up auto-draft for this bill and never review your statements, a leak might go unnoticed for months and cause extensive damage to your home — and your wallet.

Discover: What It’s Really Like to Live on $50K, $300K and $1M

Man using phone in a gym.
Man using phone in a gym.

Gym Membership

A gym membership helps you get into shape and lose excess pounds. But you could lose more than that.

If you're committed to visiting the gym regularly, putting the monthly membership fee on autopay is a good idea. But despite your intentions, your actual time spent at the gym could be far less than anticipated — to the point where it no longer makes sense to pay for a membership.

With autopay, some bills become out of sight and out of mind. As a result, there's a risk of losing track of money being drafted from your account. Or, you become so accustomed to paying certain expenses that you fall into a rut of paying for a membership you never use.

On the other hand, if you pay monthly, you're more likely to evaluate your gym usage occasionally and cancel the membership if you're not using it.

Don't Miss: How COVID-19 Has Permanently Upended the Fitness Industry

guy watching cable television
guy watching cable television

Cable and Satellite Service

Your cable and satellite bills can vary, especially if you watch a lot of movies on demand. With your cable bill automated and funds taken from your bank account, you might never monitor the amount you spend on extra services.

Cable and satellite companies also seem to increase their rates every year and include fees for new offerings, such as regional sports networks, that you don't watch. Paying the traditional way, by check or by making a one-time payment online, gives you the chance to review your bill for price increases and all the options you might not be using.

Evaluating your cable or satellite bill also will let you know when all those promotional offers you signed up for have expired. It also could motivate you to call the company and ask to renegotiate your services.

Learn: The 8-Step Plan To Achieving Financial Freedom

Las Vegas, USA - October 24, 2014: A man in his 30&#39;s browsing the channel selections on Apple TV at his home in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas, USA - October 24, 2014: A man in his 30's browsing the channel selections on Apple TV at his home in Las Vegas.

Streaming Video Services

Streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu are convenient because you can watch whatever you want, whenever you want. But think twice before signing up for these services. If you have cable, some of the shows and movies offered by streaming services are also available through your cable provider on demand.

If you get used to streaming fees coming out of your bank account or being charged to your credit card every month, you might pay these fees month after month without considering whether you need the services. When you sign up for streaming but don't take full advantage of the service, you're essentially flushing money down the toilet.

Check Out: 50 Money Mistakes You're Making Now

&#x000130;stanbul, Turkey - August 28, 2017: Woman using smart phone on a wooden desk.
İstanbul, Turkey - August 28, 2017: Woman using smart phone on a wooden desk.

Music Streaming

Music services such as Spotify and Apple Music allow you to stream just about any song from any artist. The downside is that you have to provide a credit card or bank account number before accessing songs. The music service automatically charges the monthly fee to your account.

Streaming music is a fun luxury, but only if you're getting your money's worth. If your usage drops and you stream less music (or you stop streaming altogether), the company continues to draft your account until you cancel your subscription. If you forget to cancel, you end up paying for a service you don't use anymore.

Birch-Box
Birch-Box

Beauty Boxes

Several beauty brands promote beauty box subscriptions, where subscribers receive a box of products each month to sample at home. This is a smart marketing tactic for cosmetic companies, and it's an easy way for you to experiment with different beauty brands before paying the full retail price.

Since these subscriptions are relatively inexpensive — typically starting as low as $10 a month — it can seem like a minor monthly expense. But the cost of a beauty box subscription adds up over the year. If you set up automatic payments for this subscription, you might neglect to break down the cost and calculate its value. You might spend more than $100 annually, yet only use a small percentage of the items in your boxes.

Learn: 10 Super-Cheap Beauty Products With Amazing Amazon Reviews

Cropped shot of a handsome young man enjoying his coffee while reading the morning paper.
Cropped shot of a handsome young man enjoying his coffee while reading the morning paper.

Newspaper Subscription

If you prefer reading the news over watching it, subscribing to a print or digital edition of a newspaper puts the latest headlines at your fingertips.

Some newspapers give subscribers the option of automatic payments. This isn't a bad deal if you read your subscription. But, of course, life can become hectic at a moment's notice. And if you get busy and pile the newspapers in the corner without reading them, you'll waste money paying for a subscription you don't use.

On the other hand, if you schedule one-time payments every month, you're more likely to cancel the subscription once you're no longer benefiting from the service.

Saving: Over 50% of Americans Don’t Know How Much They’re Spending on Recurring Payments

Amazon Prime Day delivery box
Amazon Prime Day delivery box

Annual Subscriptions

If you have subscriptions or services that renew once a year, don't set up automatic payments for these expenses. Even if you're an organized person with an outstanding memory and a knack for writing everything on the calendar, annual expenses can catch you off guard. Since you don't think about these bills on a regular basis, you might fail to remember the next due date, especially if you don't receive a reminder.

When annual subscriptions auto-renew, you give the company or retailer permission to automatically charge your credit card or draft funds from your bank account on the next payment due date. If you don't prepare for this expense, the company could draft your bank account when you don't have enough funds in the account and cause an overdraft fee.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

    Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Vladdy, Biggio lift Blue Jays to series win over Orioles

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • Kyle Busch wins fuel-mileage race at Pocono with a car stuck in fourth gear

    Busch pitted a lap later than the rest of the drivers he was racing for the win out of necessity. That move paid off.

  • Cleveland's Josh Naylor hospitalized after gruesome ankle injury

    Naylor suffered the injury after an outfield collision with teammate Ernie Clement while attempting to field a ball.

  • Gallo homers again, Lyles strong as Rangers beat Royals 4-1

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23, which they followed with an 0-9 trip on the way to tying a franchise record with 16 straight road losses. Texas is headed on

  • Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, Lauer retired 13 of his last 14 batters. Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in da

  • Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win 8-2

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2 on Sunday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital. Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jor

  • LHP Santiago ejected, glove confiscated during Mariners' win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball's new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday in the resumption of a suspended game. Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out. The 33-year-old left-hander became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new fore

  • Grossman's 10th-inning squeeze bunt lifts Tigers over Astros

    DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Detroit Tigers won a duel of small ball, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 Sunday for a split of their four-game series. The Tigers (34-44) went 5-2 against Houston (48-30) this season. There were a total of only seven hits in their final meeting this year, and Detroit needed just three to win. In the Houston 10th, Gregory Soto (4-1) walked leadoff hitter Chas McCormick with automatic runner Abraham To

  • NHL royalty vs Hockey Bay: Canadiens-Lightning in Cup Final

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Engblom sat in the lower bowl at Amalie Arena with the Tampa Bay Lightning's two Stanley Cup banners to his right and the team looking to add a third skating on the ice in front of him. Reflecting on his days playing for the Canadiens and winning the Stanley Cup in the late 1970s, Tampa Bay's TV analyst sees the makings of the Lightning growing a championship culture just as Montreal has for nearly a century. “They already have,” Engblom said Sunday. “You’re supposed to

  • Django Lovett hits Olympic qualifying standard in high jump on last day of trials

    MONTREAL — Django Lovett began the day on the bubble, his Tokyo Olympic dreams largely at the mercy of world rankings, and how his high jump rivals around the world were faring. Unless he hit the magic Olympic qualifying mark. So the 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., left nothing to chance, clearing the Tokyo standard of 2.33 metres on his third and final attempt in winning the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday. He was celebrating before his butt hit the mat. "I just yelled, I let i

  • Ohtani hits 25th homer, drives in 3 as Angels beat Rays 6-4

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday. Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels' two-run seventh inning. Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season. Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth again