9 Biggest Deals at Target for September

Your favorite store to stop and shop for almost every corner of your home aims to keep you coming back even at summer's end. While red card holders and those who subscribe to the Target Circle app already get great deals pretty much every week, Target has extra specials running in September for your back-to-school and end-of-summer needs.

While we've pulled together some specific deals you won't want to miss, consumer analyst Julie Ramhold of DealNews.com pointed out other items to look for at Target.

"Even better, it's one of the rare retailers that will have reasonable prices on brand-new fall items as well," she said, "although it'll likely be the more basic looks. Even so, if you want to pick up some affordable flannel shirts with your clearance shorts, you may be able to do just that."

Check out the best September deals at Target.

NutriChef 6-Piece, Non Stick, Stackable Ceramic Baking Pan Set

End of summer and early fall are great times to start getting back into a cooking routine, because it's finally going to be cool enough to turn on that oven. If you love to bake, Target has you covered with this six-piece baking set that includes stacking ceramic baking pans, cookie sheet, muffin tray and more for $62.99. Regular price is $84.99.

Whirlpool Mini Fridge

If you've got a kid going off to college or want to teach your kids to serve their own snacks, don't miss out on a Whirlpool mini fridge. Regularly $219, it's on sale for $169.99.

Frigidaire Single Cup Coffee Maker

Start your morning off right with a delicious cup of coffee, at home or at the office. Not everyone needs a full pot, when one perfectly brewed cup will do.

Frigidaire's simple, one touch, single cup brew method is as easy as hitting that button and sitting back for that perfect liquid start to your day. Regularly $42.99, it's on sale for just $35.99.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum

It just so happens that Target is offering a stellar deal on select Dyson vacuums in September: Get $110 off any model in stock. The Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless vacuum costs $319; it is regularly $429. Keep your floors spotless and save money while you're at it.

Levi's Jeans for Women and Men

Skinny jeans are still in, and fall is upon us -- the perfect time for dressing up your jeans with a fancy top or dressing them down with a nice flannel or cozy sweater. Target has you covered here as well. A pair of women's Levi's 711 mid-rise skinny jeans are $20 off, at $39.99 per pair.

Men can get in on the jeans sale, too, with a pair of crisp, sleek regular fit Levi's 505s. Look sharp heading into fall while saving $10 per pair -- on sale for $49.99 each.

Gelbin Faux Leather Slipper Chair with Wood Legs

"There's a good chance Target will once again discount several types of furniture by up to 25% off," Ramhold said, "so if you need a new TV stand, nightstand, desk, storage options or even a new mattress, September will be a good time to look for these kinds of deals."

Redo your kitchen or living room with a set of faux leather chairs that regularly retail for $175 but are on sale for just $131.25.

Costway Corner Computer Desk

Refresh a home office or set up your student for studying success with a super deal on a corner computer desk, perfect for a home workstation; it is just $144.99 instead of its regular price of $369.

Christopher Knight 3-piece Faux Rattan Patio Set

Ramhold also pointed out that patio furniture "is another summery item that's about to see a huge drop in demand, so Target will be sending it off in the best way possible -- by offering discounts up to 30% off. Even better, if you sign up for the free loyalty program Target Circle, there's a good chance there will be bonus discounts on outdoor items in the realm of an extra 20% off."

A Christopher Knight 3-piece faux rattan chat set, regularly $299.99, is on sale for $239.99.

School Supplies

Back-to-school shopping may be over for many families; but, if there's anything you've been holding off on, check out Target in September to check those boxes, Ramhold said.

"Historically we've seen them offer discounts as high as 85% off on school supplies during this time," she said, "so, even if you want to create a stockpile just in case, it's a great time to shop for everything from notebooks and folders to writing utensils to backpacks and lunchboxes."

