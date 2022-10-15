9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

Maddie Duley
·4 min read



This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products they need.

In light of high inflation rates this fall, let's take a look at look at some of the best savings opportunities Costco members have access to in order to save big on your next trip to this major warehouse store.




Samsung Appliances

This October, you can enjoy $350 to $1,200 off select Samsung appliances including washer and dryer units, refrigerators, wine coolers and gas range ovens. There are 17 Samsung appliances eligible for this online-only Costco deal and shoppers can enjoy some major savings on up to five eligible Samsung products.




HP Envy 17.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop

Costco's deals are plentiful in the electronics section with one notable deal including $250 off the HP Envy 17.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop. This laptop features 16GB of memory and a Microsoft Windows 11 home. With an original retail price of $1,249.99, you can take advantage of seasonal deals at Costco by purchasing this laptop for the reduced price of $999.99 this October.




Yardline Northport Wood Shed

Costco knows that fall cleaning tends to lead to a multitude of unused household items that need to be stored away during the cooler months of the year. To help you find a place to store unused items and have space to work on projects, the warehouse is featuring a massive sale on the Yardline Northport Wood Shed. This shed comes in two sizes including 10' by 12' or 8' by 12'. Costco is offering this shed for $600 off during October, so be sure to head to the bulk-shopping center for the one-month-only price of $1,999.99.




Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

During October, you can save on the cleaning supplies you need by enjoying $5 off Bounty Advanced Paper Towels from Costco. While there is a limit of two packages of 12 rolls per member, these 2-ply sheets are known for their impressive absorbance and are sure to help you get through any spills that occur during this month. With $5 savings on this product, you can purchase "The Quicker Picker Upper" for the reduced price of $23.99 at Costco.




Evolution Spas Highlands 75-Jet, 5-Person Lounger Spa

Don't let colder weather stop you from enjoying time outside or in the water. Quench your desire for an outdoor water feature by investing in the Evolutions Spas Highlands 75-Het, 5-Person Lounger Spa. You can enjoy $1,000 savings on this purchase this fall and obtain your above-ground jacuzzi for the price of $6,999.99 by shopping at Costco. With a marine-grade Bluetooth sound system, adjustable jet settings and a dual sanitization system, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity for complete relaxation for less.




Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Toothbrush

In-store and online, Costco members can enjoy $50 off the Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Toothbrush. This two-pack of brushes comes with Bluetooth technology, four extra brush heads, two travel cases and two charging stations. The brush is complete with six brushing modes to ensure a thorough clean, and with $50 off, you can purchase the brush for $99.99 from Costco in October.




Samsonite 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set

Do changing seasons give you the travel itch? This fall, satisfy your craving for adventure and exploration by investing in a quality luggage set. The Samsonite 2-piece Softside Luggage Set is $45 off this fall, so instead of purchasing this set for $229.99, you can get it for $184.99. This luggage set features an adjustable handle, lining made from recycled bottles, removable and washable lining and 1-inch of expansion in all cases.




Thomasville Emilee Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman

If you are in need of a new couch, be sure to check out the many furniture deals Costco is offering this October. One fantastic deal the warehouse is featuring this month is $500 off the Thomasville Emilee Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman. This grey couch features polyester fabric, sinuous spring suspension, a pocket coil seat cushion and a storage ottoman. With several hundred dollars off, this sectional comes out to $1,499.99 from Costco through Oct. 23.




Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Satisfy your cleaning cravings this fall by purchasing the Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. You can enjoy some major savings on this lightweight vacuum by saving $100 and obtaining this product for the price of $399.99 during October only. With up to 120 minutes of runtime, this vacuum stands out from the competition with its 6-pound design, five-layer filtration system, dual charging system, removable battery, different length options and the ability to clean a variety of surfaces.



Prices are accurate as of Oct. 3, 2022, and are subject to change.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the exact item listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

