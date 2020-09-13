9 big things: The LTSE, the NYSE and the future of IPOs

In New York, a late-summer IPO surge continued, with a series of tech unicorns either setting terms or filing for public offerings on the NYSE and Nasdaq, the two exchanges that have dominated the American stock market for the past four decades. In San Francisco, an upstart exchange backed by Silicon Valley luminaries opened for business, formally launching its bid to transform the way public companies operate.







Other startups, meanwhile, progressed with plans to go public in ways that avoid the traditional IPO process entirely. Everywhere one looked this week, a different vision for the future of public debuts was on display.







The Long-Term Stock Exchange has arrived, joining direct listings and SPACs in the growing list of IPO alternatives for top tech startups. That's one of nine things you need to know from the past week:



With the Long-Term Stock Exchange, CEO Eric Ries is trying to shake up the stock market. (Kimberly White/Getty Images) 1. Long-term thinking The idea was born nine years ago in "The Lean Startup," the Eric Ries book that has since become a widely read tract on entrepreneurial strategy. The modern public company spends so much of its time worrying about the immediate future, whether it's beating quarterly earnings estimates or warding off activist investors. What if there were a better way for public markets to operate, one that privileged thinking on a much longer horizon?







Ries went on to raise a reported $90 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund and other venture firms to get his idea off the ground. And on Wednesday, the Long-Term Stock Exchange opened for business, becoming the 14th public stock exchange operating in the US.







The ideas behind the LTSE are powerful and timely. Ries believes that public companies focus on pleasing shareholders in the immediate term at the expense of all else. A market with different incentives, he says, could prod executives to pay more attention to how their choices affect their employees and communities. He also believes that a desire to avoid the pressures of short-term thinking on the stock market causes startups to stay private for longer, which in turn locks public investors out of much of their growth, further exacerbating America's widening wealth inequality.







"Anyone who's not concerned about the vast disconnect between the performance of the stock market assets and the human misery and suffering that is evident in the underlying real economy—if that divide doesn't keep you up at night and you're in this business, you have a real problem," Ries told Bloomberg earlier in the week.







The big question, though, is this: Are any startups biting?







Not yet. For now, the LTSE exists only as a venue for trading stocks that are also listed on other exchanges; it logged about $117.7 million in trading volume on its opening day, according to Bloomberg. But the exchange and its backers have set out to lure a company to conduct its IPO on the LTSE. These days, however, startups eyeing a public listing have plenty of options.







The week's biggest traditional IPO news came Tuesday, when data warehousing provider Snowflake set terms that could give the company a valuation topping $22 billion when it goes public, a leap from the $12.4 billion price in its last round of VC backing.







Snowflake also revealed that Berkshire Hathaway plans to buy a $250 million stake as part of a private placement, a rare move into tech startups from an outfit that is in many ways the archetypal long-term investor. Which raises a question: If startups can already sell a notable stake today to such a legendary long-term investor, do they really need a separate, specialized forum like the LTSE?







Fellow tech companies Sumo Logic, Amwell and JFrog also estimated the price ranges for their IPOs this week, while oncology unicorn Grail filed initial paperwork for a debut. Unity Software, meanwhile, set the price range for a potential $11 billion-plus IPO on the NYSE, but with a twist: The platform for video-game developers plans to use a new software-based bidding process to determine its IPO price, rather than relying on underwriters, according to the Financial Times.







In that respect, Unity is attempting to meld its IPO with aspects of the direct listing model, the alternative that Spotify and Slack used in cutting underwriters out of the price-setting process. Two other highly valued startups are planning to follow in their footsteps by the end of this month. Palantir Technologies revealed plans this week to commence its direct listing Sept. 23, while Asana plans to follow on Sept. 30.

