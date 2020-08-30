9 big things: A $44B unicorn stampede hits Wall Street

Ever since Spotify pioneered the direct listing as a new route for unicorns to go public in 2018, a growing number of venture capitalists have proselytized the deal type as a superior alternative to an IPO. There was only one problem: Companies couldn't raise new funding in a direct listing, making it an unrealistic option for businesses in need of growth capital.







This week, the SEC removed that barrier, approving new regulations that will allow companies to sell new shares in direct listings on the NYSE. And two unicorns that filed for direct listings this week could be among the first to benefit—one led by a Facebook co-founder, and another that is the brainchild of Facebook's first investor.







In more traditional IPO news, five other unicorns filed this week for Wall Street debuts. Add it all up, and you get some $44 billion worth of startups now planning a shift from private to public.







It's been one of the busiest stretches in recent memory for the Silicon Valley to Wall Street pipeline, which is one of nine things you need to know from the past week:



Unicorn horns not included. (KeithBishop/Getty Images) 1. Public pathways My colleague James Thorne has the latest on the SEC's adjustments, including a tweet of approval from venture capital icon Bill Gurley, who has been one of the visible recent proponents of direct listings. Last weekend, Gurley published a blog post laying out his case for why they are superior to IPOs, pointing to the huge sums of money lost by investors on public offerings that were intentionally priced below their demand level. Direct listings remove that threat by using a stock exchange's typical order system to set the initial price, rather than relying on underwriters.







Even before those updates from the SEC and NYSE, it was a line of thinking that won over Palantir Technologies and Asana, both of which filed for direct listings this week.







Palantir, the data-crunching giant co-founded by Peter Thiel, took the opportunity of its S-1 filing to defend its close ties to the US government and take a shot across the tech industry's bow. Asana, a maker of workplace collaboration software led by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, submitted a much less provocative S-1.







Opting instead for a traditional IPO filing this week were five other notable tech unicorns: Snowflake, Unity Software, JFrog, Sumo Logic and Amwell. Add in Palantir and Asana, and the combined venture-backed valuation of these seven companies is about $44 billion, according to PitchBook data. All seem to be eager to strike while the iron is hot, hitting the public market while stocks are booming and before the uncertainty of the US election sets in. And to varying degrees, all are businesses that have benefited from some of the changes wrought by the pandemic.







Snowflake offers cloud-based data warehousing services. Asana is a developer of cloud-based project management software. JFrog's offerings help other cloud software companies build and test their applications. Sumo Logic offers cloud-based data monitoring services. The operative word here, as you hopefully noticed, is "cloud". As enterprises embrace remote work—for now, and perhaps for much longer—those sorts of services are more in demand than ever.







Unity Software makes tools for building video games, making it a rival of Epic Games, which recently raised new funds at a $17.3 billion valuation. That industry has seen a boom in interest driven by a home-bound populous. The same is true for Amwell, a telehealth startup. And as for Palantir, let's leave it to Eric Munson, a Palantir backer and co-founder of Adit Ventures, who had this to say about the company to Bloomberg earlier this year: "Unfortunately, war, terrorists, chaos and pandemics are good for their business."







A tech company touting its ties to the US government feels particularly timely these days, amid escalating tensions between the White House and China. So it only seems right that the past week also brought some highly significant IPO news from the other side of the Pacific: Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group filed this week for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, with reported plans to raise a staggering $30 billion and establish a market cap north of $200 billion.

