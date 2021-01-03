9 best women’s slippers to help you stay cosy on cold nights

Over recent months, we’ve seen the unexpected return of Uggs as a fashion staple (The Independent)

You’ve given your loungewear collection an update, your pyjamas are on point, but an essential element of your wardrobe is missing, an all-important pair of slippers.

Thanks to long winter evenings, local lockdown life and in most cases continued working from home, we’ll go as far as to say it’s the only fashion accessory that’s really worth investing in right now.

Now really is the time to give your feet some TLC, comfort and extra warmth. Which is exactly what we had in mind when testing this selection.

Over recent months, the fashion pack have announced a very unexpected return, too – Uggs. Who’d have thought that 2020 was going to be the year in which we fell back in love with the furry footwear staple of the Noughties?

Luckily those who don’t want to wear faux fur boots on the regular can maximise on their potential within the comfort of their homes, as a great pair of slippers which should not be taken for granted.

With fluffiness, comfort and warmth in the forefront, we searched high and low for the very best pairs of slippers. Thank us later.

M&S suede mule slippers

For cloud-like comfort, these slippers will do the job and some. The chunky sole feels robust and is perfect for a last-minute dash to put the rubbish out. Thanks to the memory foam cushion inners, these will mould to your feet nicely. Pair with an M&S fleece short dressing gown (M&S, £19.60), which won our best buy in our review of dressing gowns, and you’re on to a winner.

Sheepers Sen pink

Made from 100 per cent natural sheepskin, and with a sturdy sole, this moccasin inspired pair of slippers is available in a range of colours and styles, and really are the perfect pair to be seen in this winter. Size down for a more snug fit at the beginning, they loosen and soften with wear. Crafted from cut-off materials, Sheepers has made sure that the slippers are made ethically, while also making sure workers are paid fairly and their working conditions are comfortable and safe. A lovely brand to know.

White Stuff Phoebe suede footbed slipper

Made from 100 per cent soft suede leather and featuring a memory foam insole, these are both robust and cosy – an all-round wardrobe staple that we’ll be wearing year after year. These are chic yet comfortable and are essentially a hug in foot form. The best thing is, that while they’re great for indoor wear, you can also wear them outside, perfect for a quick trip to the shops. They do come up small, so we’d advise sizing up for a more comfortable fit.

Ugg fluff yeah logo slider

Ugg boots were a sheepskin favourite back in the earlier Noughties, and thanks to Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski the brand has seen a resurgence of late. While these aren’t quite the boots we know and love, Ugg is known for dominating the game when it comes to slippers, and these sliders are everywhere right now. Although a little over the top, we were obsessed from the moment we put them on, and they instantly put a smile on our face every time we wore them thereafter. Undeniably soft and cosy, and thanks to the elasticated band there’s no sliding around. The wedged sole does take a little getting used to though.

Joules slumber faux fur slider

Allow your feet to experience a comfort overload in these faux fur sliders. The flexible grip sole means they’re easy to walk around in, and the soft inners are the epitome of chill. They also come in an oat colour, which we equally love.

Public Desire snuggles black fluffy faux fur slippers

A warm, snug pair of slippers to sink your feet into is just what the cold morning demand and these from Public Desire are a great, affordable option. The faux fur lining across the straps will keep your extremities warm, and they’ve got a slight wedge, giving you a little extra height when wearing your favourite loungewear.

Uniqlo women fleece slippers

Want the comfort of your slipper to hug your ankles too? The fluffy fleece lining of this pair will wrap around your feet perfectly. Owing to the minimal sole, these feel a little more like socks but are still a dream to wear and walk in. Plus, at an affordable price for such a popular brand, you can’t go wrong.

Matalan leopard print fluffy pom pom slipper boots

Leopard print is a seasonal staple, so why not add it to your slippers? These boots are lined with fluffy material and will keep your feet and ankles warm on a cold day at the WFH office. While they might not last as long as the others in this round-up, we’d still considered these a winter must-have at an affordable price point.

Woolovers womens short sheepskin slipper boot

Take it from us, these are the ultimate in luxury. A pair of ankle boot house shoes are the ideal way to keep your feet snug and cosy on cold winter mornings. The brand itself has been designing and selling natural knitwear since 1989 – and you can tell from the moment you put these on. Plus, there’s nothing more 2020 than the return of a sheepskin shoe.

The verdict: Women’s slippers

For a failsafe pair of house shoes that we predict will see you through many winter days to come, the M&S suede mule slippers are the ultimate fluffiness, comfort and warmth. If you’re looking to spend a little more, Sheepers’s Sen pink sheepers are equally as faultless, and are 100 per cent handmade.