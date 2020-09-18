9 best women’s leather jackets that will see you through autumn and beyond

We tested them on fit, comfort, look, price tag and practicality to see how much bang you get for your buck (The Independent)

In fashion, some items stand the test of time better than offers. Pieces such as an LBD, a black blazer or a white tee are timeless and worth investing in; as is a leather jacket. Throughout the year, they’re always available, whether you’re shopping with a designer budget or looking for a high-street bargain, faux or the real deal.

While the classic biker style continues to prevail, with chunky zipped pockets and ribbed arms, we’ve also seen many brands create their own versions, from laser cut collar detailing to flattering wrap styles, so regardless of your height, shape or weight, there’s one for everyone.

When looked after – we’d recommend dipping a soft cloth in warm water and dish soap to clean – they can last years and be worn with dresses, jeans, skirts and jumpsuits for smart or casual occasions. The longevity means it’s often worth investing in one, spending more than you may on trend-led pieces throughout the seasons.

We’ve put nine to the test, across a range of prices, to find out what your money can get you and if it's worth it. We judged them on fit, comfort, look, price tag and practicality (no one likes a fake pocket that’s purely for decoration), to see how much bang you get for your buck.

