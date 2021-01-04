9 best UK wellness retreats for a 2021 reboot

Take the plunge with Thera-Sea ( Thera-sea’s ‘rewilding’ retreat in South Cornwall)

We could all do with a reset right now. Something to nourish the body, mind and soul, and now that we’ve rung in the new year, it’s time to start planning ahead and dreaming of holidays - god knows we need one.

Staycations are probably still the safest bet for now, so why not explore a new part of the UK this summer?

From a yoga and hiking retreat in the Lake District to a surfing camp in Cornwall, the perfect escape exists for everyone.

Here are our top picks for spring/summer 2021, when we’re hopefully allowed to roam free again.

Wild sea swimming retreat in Cornwall

St Michaels Resort

Like the sound of perfecting your wild stroke in gorgeous Cornish waters? St Michaels Resort in Falmouth is gearing up to host a series of open water swimming retreats in partnership with Swim Lab come the spring.

Swim guru and coach Salim Ahmed will lead each retreat, with guided sea swims and lessons in breathing and technique. Indulge in beach yoga and coastal walks, before recovering with a treatment in the wellness spa which is equipped with a Cornish sea-salt steam room and outdoor barrel sauna.

The two-night retreats, open to both experienced open water swimmers and novices wishing to dip their toe in the water, will run from Friday to Sunday, with a maximum of 10 guests per group.

Dates: various from May 2021.

Price: from £445 per person based on a bed & breakfast basis in a Classic King room and will include a 3-course dinner at The Brasserie on the Bay on the first night.

stmichaelsresort.com

Countryside yoga with Cat Meffan

Cat Meffan

Having already sold out her summer 2021 UK retreat, yoga instructor Cat Meffan has launched The Art of Surrender retreat for the spring, set in a rural estate on 12 acres of land in the Sussex countryside. The three-night retreat includes two daily energising flows, guided meditations, breathwork sessions and accommodation in either the Grade II listed farmhouse, converted barns, eco lodge treehouses or shepherd’s huts.

Guests will be treated to a fully vegan menu, with meat, dairy and alcohol all off limits. Don’t forget to pack your walking boots for long hikes in the surrounding woodland.

Date: April 30 to May 3, 2021.

Price: from £750 per person.

catmeffan.com

A woodland haven in Devon

Vicki Couchman

Immerse yourself in the healing powers of nature on the grounds of the Sharpham Estate in Devon offering stunning views over the Dart Valley, when it relaunches its retreat programme in April 2021.

With all sorts of retreats planned ranging from one, three and five days, there’s something for everyone, including foraging, walking, silent and woodland retreats. Switch off from it all in a cosy bell tent pitched in the woods.

Dates: various from April 2021.

Price: from £395 per person.

sharphamtrust.org

'Rewilding’ in South Cornwall

Thera-sea

Feeling burnt out? Head for salvation and “rewilding” at Thera-sea, hidden away in 20 acres of oak woodland on the banks of the River Fal in South Cornwall.

The three-day retreats are designed to reconnect you with the natural environment through outdoor living, wild swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, foraging, bushcraft, open-fire cooking and stargazing.

Guests can enjoy the rustic treehouse-style accommodation with outdoor showers and views over the river.

Dates: various from March 2021.

Price: from £315 per person.

thera-sea.co.uk

Yoga and surfing in North Cornwall

Wild & Free Adventures

You have to be quick to snap up a spot on one of Wild & Free Adventures’ hugely popular Women & Water surfing and yoga retreats - having previously sold out all of its 2021 retreats, it has just released new dates for September 2021 . Set in a luxury yurt village, a short walk to the golden beaches of Cornwall, the four-day retreats involve daily yoga classes and workshops, guided surf lessons (including all equipment) and use of the onsite indoor pool and sauna and steam room. Guests have the option to treat themselves to massages, horse riding, kayaking, wake boarding, cycling and coasteering at an extra cost.

Dates: various from June 2021.

Price: from £610 per person.

wildandfreeadventures.co.uk

Yoga, Pilates and mindfulness in Somerset

Our Retreat

Set in a stunning secluded farmhouse surrounded by 42 acres of serene Somerset countryside, Our Retreat is hosting a series of weekends of yoga, fitness, mindfulness, and plenty of time to chill out by the fire. Guests will enjoy daily mindful yoga, Pilates and restorative yin yoga classes, breathwork and sound healing sessions, wellness workshops and woodland walks. Chefs will prepare a healthy plant-based menu for retreaters, with each day ending with a buffet-style meal around the dinner table where guests can discuss the day’s activities.

Dates: various from March 2021.

Price: from £595 per person.

ourretreat.co.uk

The island retreat

Tresco Island

Located on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish Coast, with its heather-clad hills and pristine beaches, Tresco Island makes an idyllic setting for a reboot. This year it will host a series of wellness breaks, including a Spring Equinox yoga retreat and another led by Lucy Aldridge, both taking place in a studio overlooking the harbour, with classes set to the rhythm of the ocean; as well as an open water swimming retreat coached by Keri-Anne Payne of Triscape and a writing retreat designed to get your creative juices flowing. After a day of activities, guests can indulge in the island’s spa with a massage and unwind in the heated pools, saunas, jacuzzis and steam room. Retreats typically include four or five nights of luxury accommodation and airport transfers.

Dates: various from March 2021.

Price: from £580 per person.

tresco.co.uk

The yoga hiking retreat in the Lake District

yogahikes.co.uk

Yoga Hikes arranges serene retreats at various locations, from cosy cottages to stately homes, in the heart of the Lake District. Retreats run Friday to Sunday and include a healthy vegetarian menu to keep you fuelled for long walks in amongst the dramatic scenery.

Guests typically begin each morning with an energising flow, before setting off for the day’s hike. After a quick pitstop for tea and homemade cakes, there’s another yoga session before dinner.

Dates: various from February 2021.

Price: from £315.

yogahikes.co.uk

Kayaking and wildcamping in Pembrokeshire

Much Better Adventures

This one-night retreat in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is an ideal escape for adventurers. By day you’ll explore secluded bays, caves and wooded estuaries as you kayak your way along the rugged coastline - spending four to five hours each day in the water - before wild camping on the beach.

Brush up on your bushcraft skills, go sea-foraging and fish for supper before cooking dinner over an open campfire and bivvying under the stars. Groups are kept to a maximum of up to eight.

Dates: various from May 2021.

Price: from £260 per person.

muchbetteradventures.com