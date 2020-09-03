9 of the best UK lodges with hot tubs, perfect for an autumn break

From Cosmopolitan

Travelling in 2020 hasn't exactly been predictable, so for lots of people booking a holiday in the UK has been the best bet. And hey, when we've got incredible beaches, great cities and ace Christmas markets, why would you need to go anywhere else?

Something else that might take your fancy this Autumn is a hot tub break in the UK. Picture this; a wintery lodge or cabin with a steaming hot tub outside, perfect for enjoying a mulled wine or two in, before jumping in front of the fire with a Christmas film on. Literally nothing sounds better than that right now.

Best hot tub lodges in the UK

Ardgartan Argyll, Scotland

You'll love the location of these cosy cabins for six in Argyll Forest, which have a hot tub on the terrace with views of tranquil Loch Long and snow-capped mountains beyond. When you’re not hot-tubbing, there’s hikes in the woods and jeep safaris in the Trossachs to enjoy.

Silver Birch cabins from £555 for four nights mid-week, that’s £92.50pp based on six sharing.

Angelrocks Farmhouse, Wales

Who wouldn’t want to spend time in this hot tub? Set in a hilltop hideaway for ten on the edge of Brecon Beacon National Park, it lies beneath an open-side wood pavilion in a private, enclosed garden with amazing views of the rolling countryside by day and star-filled sky at night. Inside the farmhouse you’ll love the bi-fold glass doors which perfectly frame that view, cosy fireplace and massive kitchen complete with an island for sitting around while sipping wine and pretending to help cook.

Seven nights from £1165, that’s £116pp based on ten sharing.

Eco townhouse, Cornwall

The stand out feature of this awesome wood-clad townhouse for nine is the hot tub in the private garden. We’re also loving the location, in the heart of Newquay and tasteful nautical-style white, blue and grey decor. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a deck for barbecues, large dining table, squishy sofas and sparkly open-plan kitchen create a lovely communal vibe. Two minutes from Tolcarne Beach, a great place to learn to surf year-round, and a ten minute stroll from the town centre’s shops and bars.

Three nights from £330, that’s £36pp based on nine sharing.

The Red Bus, Gloucestershire

A dip in the bright red, wood-fired hot tub while sipping a glass of bubbly and staring at the epic views of the surrounding rolling hills is probably the highlight of the big bus experience. Big bus? Yep, anyone who finds joy in converted things will adore this glorious double decker bus getaway, bursting with character, on the edge of the Forest of Dean and Malvern Hills. It’s permanently parked, but who would want to drive away from somewhere so peaceful anyway? Memorable.