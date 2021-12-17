The 9 Best ‘Titanic’ Gifts to Buy Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s been 24 years since James Cameron brought ‘Titanic’ to the big screen, and blew the box office out of the water. Raking in more than $2 billion worldwide, the Oscar-winning disaster romance drama (released December 19, 1997) starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reigned as the highest-grossing film of all time, until Cameron released “Avatar” in 2010.

In honor of the film’s upcoming anniversary, we rounded up some of the best “Titanic” gifts that you can buy online. Because Christmas is right around the corner, feel free to peruse the items below for last-minute gift ideas (be sure to check out our collection of gift guides for additional options).



Spin Master The Titanic Movie Strategy Party Game



Channel nostalgia for game night! The Titanic Movie Strategy Party Game lets you play as Jack, Rose, Cal, Ruth, or the ship’s captain. The object of the game is to save as many passengers as possible over nine rounds. This fun Titanic-themed game is designed for ages 12 and up.



Elsewhere on the list of retro gift items, this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle comes in a Blockbuster VHS replica box. The puzzle is a cool activity for kids and adults to enjoy together (it’s recommended for ages eight and older).



If you love “My Heart Will Go On,” how about a handmade music box? This vintage-style structure plays the Oscar-winning theme song whenever you turn the handle. It’s made from birch plywood and will look great on a desk, bookshelf, or dresser (the music box measures 2.55” x 2.16” x1.57” making it small enough to fit just about anywhere).

Looking to kill some time? Try puzzling. This massive 3D puzzle comes with 266 pieces, and measures 34.6” long. The puzzle comes with seven warm light strings that make it look more realistic, but you’ll need two AA batteries to turn it on (not included).



Any true “Titanic” fan needs a physical copy of the movie. This four-disc Blu-ray includes over two hours of bonus scenes.



Dive into the fascinating story of Titanic passenger Joseph Laroche. Born in Haiti and educated in France, Laroche was one of the few Black passengers on the ship who wasn’t a crew member. Per the book’s description, “Black Man on the Titanic” details the story of “one Black man whose triumphs were shadowed by prejudice, social expectations, and tragedy.” The book offers a fresh approach to “a slice of history that still fascinates millions.”



“Titanic in Photographs” shares the full story of the luxury ship liner, as told through photographs. From the shipyards of Harland & Wolff and the great race to build the biggest and best passenger liner, to the frenzy of excitement surrounding her launch and the aftermath of the disaster, this book delivers a full-circle view of the historic ship.



“Titanic 100 Years Below” is a DVD box set that comes with a booklet and exclusive collection of memorabilia — which includes blueprints from the original designs of the ship, emergency telegrams from the night of the collision, a personal account from a survivor, and crew identity cards.



Construct your own Titanic ship with this Oxford building kit. The kit features 907 pieces, and it’s a cheaper alternative to the LEGO Titanic set.

