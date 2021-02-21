9 best all-terrain strollers: Compact designs that are perfect for jogging

Rosie Shephard
·12 min read
Choose a one hand folding system, designs that clip onto the back of a bike or a lightweight double buggy&#xa0; (The Independent)
Choose a one hand folding system, designs that clip onto the back of a bike or a lightweight double buggy (The Independent)

Lately, a mix of limited childcare, closed gyms and cancelled exercise classes has forced many parents to try the unthinkable – exercising with their children. Other than PE with Joe Wicks, getting out and about for a brisk walk or even a jog with your little one in tow is a great way to exercise in the fresh air.

We have found the best way to do this is to strap our youngsters securely into their strollers and set off on an adventure on wheels. This way you can get some decent steps in before you have to let them out to explore which will slow you down. A lot. Or if you have a pre-walker, they may well happily sit and watch the world go by, for a while at least.

To make sure both you and your offspring get the best experience, it is important to use the right stroller for your goals. If you want long country walks, a sturdy all-terrain stroller is for you. If you want to do fast laps of the park, then think about a specific jogging stroller.

It is important to allow your body to recover from childbirth before you start exercising. Pelvic floors and abdominal muscles need time to strengthen and regroup. New mums are also full of the birth hormone relaxin for three months after birth or after they stop breast feeding. Relaxin allows tendons and ligaments to slacken, which can cause injury when doing high impact exercise.

Buggyfit founder, Emma Redding, says: “Walking and low impact exercise is highly recommended, from the early postnatal stages. Walking can be progressed easily increasing speed and distance which in turn will improve fitness levels, increase stamina and massively improve our mood.”

Even though most strollers are designed to be used with newborn babies in them or are compatible with carrycots or car seats, it is advisable not to go for rugged walks or runs with small babies until their neck muscles are strong enough for their heads to bounce about – around six months old.

Mums’ bodies should be well enough recovered by six months too, but they may have changed. Emma says: “It is a good idea to get an up to date gait analysis before you start to run, as your anatomy may well have changed during pregnancy and childbirth and you might require new running footwear.”

It is also important to research which jogging stroller you need. Emma says: “Not all buggies are labelled as suitable to run with so check the manufacturer’s small print. Running buggies must currently have a brake, a wrist strap and a lockable front wheel. It is ideal to be able to adjust the handlebars to ensure good posture is achievable when buggy running.”

We tested stroller’s that would enable us to get out and about on all- terrains, or even try running. We tested them on pavement, grass, country lanes and even on the beach with little cargos aged six months to four-years-old.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent. â

Read More

10 best baby carriers to keep your little one safe and secure

Best changing bags for all your baby essentials

9 best baby bottle sterilisers that will make life easier for new pare

13 best car seats: Keep your child safe and secure in one of these

Bumbleride speed stroller

It’s rare to find a stroller that can be used for jogging, and which also handles corners and terrains with style – this is one of them. The Bumbleride speed stroller has three steering setting on the front wheel – locked for running, partially locked for jogging and taking on all-terrains, and swivel for city and everyday use.

This is really useful as it makes it a true all-terrain stroller. The tyres are air filled for an extra smooth ride and it comes with an air pump which can be stowed on board.

Bumbleride has excellent eco credentials, using eco fabrics and ocean-sourced plastics in its designs. It is compatible with several car seat brands and a bassinet can be added for tiny babies. You can also add in a foldable snack pack – excellent news for both children and parents. There are reflective patches and a bell for added safety when you’re on the move.

It comes pretty much fully assembled so we simply added the wheels. As well as loving how expensive it looks, we also appreciate the large sun canopy and shopping basket that will handle long country walks, busy farmers markets or a trip to the beach with all the trappings. The versatility is impressive – the ultimate all round stroller.

Buy now £499.00, Baby and Child Store

Mountain Buggy duet V3 pushchair

This buggy has clearly been designed by someone who likes getting out and about and has multiple children. Not only does it hold twins, siblings or two random, unrelated children, it also still fits through doorways! Genius.

Your chosen selection of infant jogging buddies can be aged newborn to four years and can sit up or lay back totally flat. The chassis can also take two car seats or two carry cots and can face the jogger for added safety.

The 10in air filled tyres give a smooth ride and we love the silent peekaboo flap in the SPF 50+ sun hood which lets you check if your passengers are still sleeping without waking them up.

The reversible seat liners are clever. If the unthinkable happens, simply use a wet wipe, reverse it, and keep going. It has a one hand folding system which is excellent when you have your hands full of multiple kiddies.

We assembled it easily, clicking the wheels, belly bar and sun canopy into place. It looks great – sporty and functional. Our testers loved the one hand folding and doorframe access, as well as the value – you get an excellent double buggy for less than the price of most single buggies.

Buy now £649.00, Direct 4 Baby

Cybex balios S lux

The latest addition to the brand's balios S family is smooth and stylish. It is part of Cybex's 4-in-1 travel system, and works with a seat unit, an infant car seat, the cot S or the cocoon S. It reclines fully for newborns or sleepy toddlers up to 22kg. The rubber wheels are puncture proof and the all-wheel suspension suits all terrains.

It makes a lot of one hand promises – one hand folding, one hand recline and one hand adjustable handle bar. Once folded, it stands up by itself, which is a nice touch. The sun canopy and shopping basket are both generously sized, which is always a good thing.

We love how beautiful this stroller is – it's probably the sleekest design on the market with its elegant lines and designer feel. It is amazing quality and feels like it will last for years.

Buy now £344.00, Cyberx

Thule chariot lite single

Apparently there are some parents out there with enough energy to stroll, jog, bike and ski. We don’t know any personally, but if we did, we would definitely recommend this stroller, which will enable them to do all of these things with their little one in tow.

The chassis is cleverly designed to morph into different forms with adapter kits that click into place and wheels that slot away when not needed. For biking, it clips safely to the back wheel of your bike and for skiing it secures to your waist.

To adapt for jogging, the two front wheels stow away on the frame and you add a larger front wheel. We took it for a brisk jog around the park with the jogging adapter kit, which costs an additional £120. This is the lightweight version which is easier to lug about at 11.7kg. It folds down easily, the wheels click on and off with no fuss and it is surprisingly compact once folded.

It looks great – futuristic and sturdy. It is pricey because you have to pay extra for all the adapters, but you get excellent quality and it is must-have for a sporty and outdoorsy family.

Buy now £590.00, Thule

Out N About nipper single buggy V4 IR

Suitable from newborn to 20kg, this is handsome buggy and a super smooth ride. It is designed primarily for jogging, so the front wheel is fixed – don’t try to weave in and out of the shops with it. It folds down easily enough to transport in the boot of a car and the front wheel comes off easily. It can tackle tarmac, country lanes and grass with ease and the air filled tyres and suspension take potholes in their stride.

We loved the peekaboo window so we could check our little passenger was ok while we were jogging. The pockets in the canopy and large storage pouch are super useful too. It looks sporty and expensive – we got admiring looks in the park (and it wasn’t because of our running skills).

We tested the carnival red version and loved how the bright colour helped us stay visible on the road. The handlebar brake is perfect for quick stops, the plastic foot rest protects the fabric and it feels sturdy enough to last for many miles. It was super easy to put together – only the wheels and foot rest needs to be attached. We loved how motivated we were to go jogging with it – it is a great way to kill an hour of the day while entertaining the little one and getting fit.

It isn’t an everyday buggy because the fixed front wheel makes it tricky to manoeuvre, but as a running stroller it is perfect. The huge wheels give the smoothest ride for you and your baby.

Buy now £325.95, Out N About

Hauck runner 3 wheel pushchair

Big, air filled tyres make this the ultimate all-terrain buggy. The front wheel swivels or locks to suit the surface. We like that it is rugged but also has a big basket for all the necessary things you need. Hauck has made it suitable for all users, with an extra 30cm on the adjustable handle, perfect for tall parents. The footrest is plastic so muddy feet don’t touch the fabric. It will carry children up to 25kg, so will last a bit longer than most strollers. It folds down nice and small too.

We watched the online video to help us assemble the buggy. Once built it looked very stylish and it also comes in a range of great colours. We loved how easy it is to steer – but above all we loved the price tag – a great quality, all-terrain buggy for the price of a weekly family shop.

Buy now £128.95, Online4Baby

Chicco goody stroller

We were excited about this stroller because it is auto-folding. You simply press a button and the buggy folds itself. It also stands up by itself once folded, which is nice and tidy. It weighs less than 7kg and is compact enough for travelling.

It also looks great, with contrasting stitching and leatherette trim. It is suitable from birth up to 22kg, and is compatible with a carrycot. The wheels are medium sizes, so it’s not for ultimate adventures, but it will do nicely on a country stroll.

After simply adding the wheels, we were off with no problems. The auto fold is a dream and we love that it is compact enough to stow on a plane. It comes in a range of lovely colours and is great value for a compact city stroller.

Buy now £189.00, Boots

Ickle Bubba discovery prime

This stroller is a great all-rounder. Weighing 7kg, it's easy to use and fold up, so can come along on all mkinds of adventures. This model is essentially the same as the discovery stroller, but with addd extras. It includes a rain cover, luxury quilted liner and foot muff, buggy organiser, storage bag and the all-important cup holder.

Four medium sized wheels mean you can go pretty much anywhere, but you might not want to climb any mountains or run a marathon with it. It is exceptional value for what you get, especially with all the extras.

It takes a while to assemble, but once together, it looks great – we loved all the colour options. It’s especially great value if you have the ickle bubba travel system and can use your car seat with it.

Buy now £139.00, Ickle Bubba

Mamas & Papas strada

This is Mamas & Papas's newest stroller, and very handsome it is too. It is designed to give the best of all worlds – lightweight, compact, easy to fold with one hand and perfect for both city streets and country lanes.

It suits newborn babies and toddlers up to 15kg, lying flat and sitting up. The wheels are small, which makes steering light and easy, but the rubber has a tough tread and the reflective rims let you stay safe and night if you happen to be out and about. It’s been designed and tested to handle kerb mounts with ease, and at 5Kg, it is easy to sling into the boot of your car.

This is pretty much good to go as soon as it comes out of the box, which we love. It looks super smart and expensive – there is no doubting it is a designer buggy. The faux leather handle gives it the official yummy mummy stamp of approval.

It is compact enough to stow overhead on aeroplanes, so it is perfect for travelling, and works well on all terrains so is ideal for sightseeing or a day at the beach.

Buy now £699.00, Mamas & Papas

The verdict: All-terrain strollers

We love the Bumbleride speed because it is the only stroller we need to own, taking us seamlessly from city streets to country lanes and for a run if we are so inclined.

Latest Stories

  • Nats' Strasburg: 'Numbness in my whole hand' led to surgery

    The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout. “He’s one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would’ve been the time,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m glad he got it fixed, and I’m glad he feels great.” Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year’s pandemic-affected schedule -- spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July -- was tough on his arm. There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called “summer camp” would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready. It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced. If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time,” he said. “It ended up hurting me more than helped me.” NOTES: Martinez said SS Trea Turner “possibly” could shift from leadoff to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup. “We’re running a lot of different lineups, different numbers, talking to a bunch of our analytical people. Honestly, I would like to get (CF Victor) Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it’s just against left-handed pitching.” ... The Nationals would love to avoid the sort of poor start they managed to overcome in 2019 (19-31), so how do they do that? Martinez said he might ask position players to play seven, eight or nine innings of the last 10 days of exhibition games. “I want these guys to be May 1 ready come April 1,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Football camp player trash talking Cam Newton gets called out by social media

    A young football player could have asked Cam Newton for advice. He went a different route and received social media's wrath.

  • NHL finally wraps marathon outdoor game after sun causes delay, poor ice

    Saturday's outdoor game between Vegas and Colorado was delayed because of brutal ice caused by outdoor hockey's true nemesis, the sun.

  • McDavid dazzles with natural hat trick in Oilers' blowout win over Flames

    Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is white-hot after another spectacular performance in the Battle of Alberta.

  • Novak Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title in continued Australian Open dominance

    Novak Djokovic is unstoppable in Melbourne.

  • Wildest NFL rumors we want to believe: Riding the QB carousel

    The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.

  • Red-hot Auston Matthews is on a torrid scoring pace

    Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.

  • Canadian UFC fighter Aiemann Zahabi ends bout with savage knockout punch

    Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako Rodriguez with a nasty right hand to snap a two-fight skid.

  • Aston Villa boss to investigate social media injury leak after Leicester defeat

    Villa were without Grealish against the Foxes due to a shin injury.

  • Heat hold off depleted Lakers 96-94 in NBA Finals rematch

    LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat in the teams’ first meeting since the Lakers won their 17th championship with a six-game victory over Miami in the Florida bubble four months ago. LeBron James had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions lost their second straight game without starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder. James stole the Heat's inbounds pass with 8.4 seconds left to create one last chance for the Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star passed off to Alex Caruso, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Heat scored only 15 points in the fourth quarter and barely held off Los Angeles down the stretch for their second straight win after a three-game skid during their seven-game road trip. Los Angeles also lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-28, falling to East contenders Brooklyn and Miami at Staples Center. Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schröder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers took their third loss in 11 games. Kuzma's three-point play with 1:28 left trimmed Miami's lead to 94-92, but after Duncan Robinson fouled out on an offensive foul with 25 seconds left, Wesley Matthews missed a rushed, off-balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play. TIP-INS Heat: Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers last season who missed their playoff run after opting out of the NBA restart, missed this game for Miami with a calf strain. ... Goran Dragic missed his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Lakers: Schröder will miss at least two more games in quarantine, coach Frank Vogel said. The Lakers hope he'll return Friday against Portland. ... Caruso went scoreless in 20 minutes. UP NEXT Heat: At Thunder on Monday. Lakers: Host Wizards on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Could you really blame Jack Eichel for wanting out of Buffalo?

    Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.

  • Derrick Lewis pulls out wild KO to beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

    "The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.

  • Report: Houston Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins to part ways

    DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.

  • Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews announce baby girl's arrival

    The couple shared identical photos announcing the name of baby Mahomes.

  • Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL

    Exactly three months ago, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham was outwitting Manchester City to go top of the Premier League and leave Pep Guardiola doubting the direction he was taking his slumping midtable team. On Sunday, Mourinho was downplaying talk of a crisis at Tottenham while virtually ruling out its chances of finishing in the top four, and Guardiola was celebrating an 18th straight win in all competitions as City took a major step toward another league title. Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer’s most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season. City beat Arsenal 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling’s second-minute header to preserve its 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester, who also won Sunday. City’s last defeat in any competition? That 2-0 loss at Tottenham, 26 games ago. “The run has been incredible,” Guardiola said. “I could not expect it.” That victory back in November is looking like the high point of a turbulent season for Spurs, who have plunged to ninth place on the back of five losses in their last six games — the latest being a 2-1 defeat at West Ham. “I wouldn’t say crisis,” Mourinho said. “I would say a bad — a really bad — run of results.” Mourinho has never done this poorly at a club in his distinguished managerial career, however. After 50 league matches in charge of Tottenham, he has collected 81 points — easily the lowest total from any of the teams he has been in charge. It’s even got to the stage where, with three months left of the league season, Mourinho is counting on winning the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League “In the Europa League, we are alive,” said Mourinho, with Tottenham close to reaching the last 16. “The Europa League is a window of opportunity that is open for us.” United beat Newcastle 3-1 to stay in second place on goal difference from Leicester, which won 2-1 at Aston Villa. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Betting: UFC Rozenstruik vs. Gane Odds

    Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the Heavyweight Main Event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. February 27.

  • Rockies OF Ian Desmond opts out of second straight season 'for now'

    Ian Desmond said he wants to be at home with his family right now.

  • Fantasy Hockey Week 6 Notes

    RotoWire's Jason Chen is back with the latest fantasy hockey news and notes.

  • Leipzig cuts Bayern's lead to 2 points in Bundesliga

    BERLIN — Leipzig cut Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga to two points with a 3-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern. The eight-time defending champions were held 3-3 at home by Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, then beaten 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Twelve rounds remain in the season. “It's nice that we're mixing at the top again. It's also important to have a bit of tranquility for our goal of Champions League qualification,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We have to stay focused and try to win our games.” Sami Khedira made his first start for Hertha since his winter switch from Juventus, but the former Germany midfielder was unable to prevent Hertha’s sixth loss in a run of eight games without a win. Hertha remains dangerously close to the relegation zone, with just goal difference keeping it above Bielefeld in the playoff place. Bielefeld has played a game less than Hertha. “We're not panicking,” Hertha coach Pál Dárdai said. Hwang Hee-chan should have fired the visitors ahead on his first Leipzig start in the fifth minute, when Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein got the better of their one-on-one. Hertha responded with good chances for Krzysztof Piatek. The forward should have scored in the 20th when Sabitzer lost the ball on the sideline to Dodi Lukebakio, who crossed for what would have been a tap-in. Piatek seemed surprised to receive the ball to his feet and was unable to control it. Maximilian Mittelstädt was way off target from the rebound. Matheus Cunha was crowded off the ball, and Hertha would rue the missed chances when Sabitzer let fly from some 30 metres and saw his swerving shot dip in off the underside of the crossbar in the 28th. Hertha missed a number of other chances before American Tyler Adams won the ball from Hertha substitute Mateo Guendouzi and set up Mukiele for 2-0 in the 71st. Sabitzer set up Orban to score with a header in the 84th. Earlier, Edmond Tapsoba scored in the fourth minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Bayer Leverkusen at Augsburg. “The point feels like a defeat,” Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich said. Leverkusen’s reserve goalkeeper Niklas Lomb gifted Augsburg the opening goal when he missed the ball while attempting to kick it out. Florian Niederlechner gratefully tapped it home in the fifth minute. Tapsoba’s first Bundesliga goal denied Augsburg a rare win. The team remained 13th, just five points above the relegation zone. Injury-hit Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 4-0 in the late game to move above the visitors in 11th place. The 18-year-old French forward Georginio Rutter wrapped up the scoring in the last minute with his first Bundesliga goal. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP By CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Canadian Michael Woods finishes second in debut outing for Israel Start-Up Nation

    BLAUSASC, France — Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Sunday. Gianluca Brambilla's 13-second stage win moved the Italian atop the podium. Woods, who had entered the final day as race leader after winning Stage 2 Saturday, finished five seconds behind in the overall standings. Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who rides with Brambilla for Trek-Segafredo, was third. Woods, in his first race in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished 13 seconds behind Brambilla in Sunday's stage. "I'm just disappointed I couldn't keep the yellow jersey," said the 34-year-old from Ottawa. "But second overall, I can't complain, and the team rode a great race." Woods was fourth in Stage 1 Friday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021 The Canadian Press