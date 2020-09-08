9 best sofas for a stylish upgrade to your living room

If you have small children, consider a darker, wipe-clean fabric like leather, otherwise you’ll be cursing those felt-tips forever (The Independent/ iStock)

Choosing a sofa for your living space is quite the commitment. It’s a furniture piece that sees a lot of heavy use, whether you’re curling up in front of your favourite boxset, relaxing with a well earned cuppa or indeed catching a sneaky 40 winks mid-afternoon. It has to be comfy.

And it has to suit the whole household: if you have small children, consider a darker, wipe-clean fabric like leather, otherwise you’ll be cursing those felt-tips forever. It’s a good rule of thumb to stretch to the best quality sofa you can afford. Consider it an investment piece that will be part of your family for years to come.

That said, choose a sofa that promises longevity: top craftsmanship and simple, timeless design that won’t look dated next season, and you’ll be doing your bit for sustainability – and your bank balance in the long run.

Like choosing a mattress, the firmness of your sofa cushions is a matter of taste, as is back support, so think about your own preferences, and those of your housemates or family members. Some styles are elegantly elevated off the floor with slim, wooden legs while others are luxuriously laid-back, boxy, and low sitting. These are super comfy but might be difficult for grandma to get out of.

We put our top sofas to the test, looking for the very best in style and comfort, craftsmanship and affordability.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

