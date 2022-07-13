We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are only a few hours left to grab the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals — save big on Shark, iRobot, Hoover, Eureka and more

Jeanine Edwards
Updated ·4 min read

Like it or not, keeping your living space clean is essential. Whether you have a pet, messy children or just live somewhere dusty, a reliable vacuum cleaner is a household must-have.

With so many options out there these days, finding a high-quality vacuum is easier than ever. That said, deciding which one is right for you can prove a bit more challenging. Do you really need a $1,000 robot vacuum with all the bells and whistles if you live in a studio apartment? Will a standard handheld be up to the task of keeping a 2,000-square-foot house clean?

Generally speaking, the more “heavy-duty” the cleaning task, the fancier the vacuum you should invest in. A single person in a small apartment with no pets or roommates can certainly get away with a no-frills vacuum, while a family of five with multiple pets and bedrooms to keep clean would be wise to invest in a top-of-the-line smart vacuum.

Luckily, there are many options on sale right now for Prime Day — and yes, the prices are legit good and worth taking advantage of while you can. Not only are top brands like Shark, iRobot, Hoover and Eureka marked down, but these are some of the steepest discounts you’ll ever see on the brands’ best-selling models.

If you’re ready to step up your cleaning game with a “grown-up” vacuum, check out the nine best Prime Day vacuum deals below.

Prime Day Handheld Vacuum Deals

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter, $219.99 ($319.99)

$219.99 $319.99 at Amazon

If you have a pet that sheds, this Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter is a no-brainer. It comes with a special pet brush that easily and effectively lifts pet hair from carpets and hard floors.

BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, $99.99 (Orig. $199.99)

$99.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Who says you can't get a top-notch vacuum cleaner for less than $100? This BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets is a high-tech design that performs well on lots of different surfaces.

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $134.99 (Orig. $209.99)

$134.99 $209.99 at Amazon

This Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagles is another great pick for the pet parents out there. It has an extra-long run time, plus the HEPA filtration system captures 99% of dust, allergens and pet dander.

Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction Convenient Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor, $33 with on-site coupon (Orig. $39.99)

$33 $39.99 at Amazon

Folks on a budget should grab this Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for less than $35. It's a wallet-friendly option that will get the job done.

Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 with on-site coupon (Orig. $299.99)

$249.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Want a handheld vacuum that's sleek and stylish enough not to need to hide in a closet? This Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is beautifully designed, but it's also very powerful.

Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, $299.99 (Orig. $549.99)

$299.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Shoppers on Amazon give this Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer raved that this vacuum was a "life changer."

SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Station, $539 (Orig. $799)

$539 $799 at Amazon

This chic, white SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a nice alternative to all the boring black vacuums you see these days. Rest assured, it doesn't just look good — it has 4.4 out of 5 stars, 69% of which are five-star.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $499.99 (Orig. $999.99)

$499.99 $999.99 at Amazon

If you're going to splurge on a robot vacuum, this iRobot Roomba i7+ is the one to buy. It has all the technology and features you could ever want and more than 12,000 ratings on Amazon to back it up.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $114.99 (Orig. $159.99)

$114.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Yes, there are affordable robot vacuums out there, too. This ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is an inexpensive pick that's a favorite among Amazon shoppers.

