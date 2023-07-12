The 9 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Whether it’s noisy traffic, office chatter, or squealing children, sometimes we just need to tune out our surroundings. That’s where noise-canceling technology comes in. This highly sought-after feature is now widely available throughout the headphones and earbuds market. With in-ear or over-ear options, accompanying apps, and a wide range of pricing, the choices for noise-canceling headphones can be overwhelming. Wondering how to choose the best pair for you? We’ve got you covered.

We tested noise-canceling headphones and earbuds to find out which ones are easy to use, effective, and have adjustable noise cancellation. However, Brittany N. Buchs, a clinical audiologist trained in hearing loss prevention, warns against using noise-canceling headphones in place of hearing protection devices in very noisy environments. “Noise-canceling headphones are not built to cancel excessively high levels of noise, Buchs explains. “I would encourage the consumer to be conscious of not only the volume levels but also the duration of use with noise-canceling headphones in order to prevent noise-induced hearing loss.”

With this in mind, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 26 of the most popular noise-canceling headphones, including both over-ear and earbud varieties, to find which ones are worth the hype. We looked at a wide range of products and considered each pair for comfort, ease of setup, and functionality. We also evaluated the quality of the audio and noise-canceling capability of all of the headphones and earbuds we tested.

Read on for the best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds PEOPLE Tested as well as additional safety tips from an audiologist.

Best Overall: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Bestbuy.com

Pros

The adjustable noise cancellation allowed us to set our desired level easily.

The high-quality sound was crisp and clear throughout our testing process.

The accompanying Bose app made the setup process simple and streamlined.

Cons

We found the over-ear design was less stable with more vigorous movement.

Bose is synonymous with high-quality audio technology. Their noise-canceling headphones continue that legacy. In our tests, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 won out over the rest of the competition — scoring a perfect 5-star rating.

We found the setup and functionality of these headphones to be seamless and intuitive, thanks to the Bose app, which includes simple, clear guidance. The sleek, minimalist design features subtle buttons for essential functions including power, noise-cancellation presets, and voice assistance (like Siri or Alexa). Other features like volume control, noise-cancellation adjustment, and Conversation Mode (which allows for quick chats amidst tuning out the world) are enabled with either a tap or swipe of your finger.

We were impressed by the high-fidelity sound these headphones produce. We could hear every instrument when listening to music — it was like a live performance. Phone call audio proved clear, crisp, and high quality. The noise cancellation was also impressive in our decibel tests, blocking out nearly every type of sound we tried. We love how the noise canceling levels are adjustable through the app or directly on the headphones. At level 0 we could hear everything. At level 10, we felt like we couldn’t hear a single thing. Plus, we found the adjustable over-ear design extremely comfortable. During testing, the headphones mainly stayed in place, but when we tried more vigorous movement they felt less stable. These are best for everyday walking, commuting, or working rather than exercising. These headphones are on the higher end of the price spectrum, but their quality and ease of use are worth every penny.

Price at time of publish: $299 (orig. $379)

Type: Over-ear | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 20 hours | Color(s): Black, Silver Luxe

People / Jhett Thompson

Best Budget: Anker Soundcore Life P3

Buy at Amazon.com

Pros

The accompanying app made setup straightforward and easy.

They’re easy to pair and have custom equalization settings.

Cons

The audio quality wasn’t as high for phone calls as it was for listening to music.

Noise-canceling headphones don’t have to break the bank. This pair of earbuds from Anker delivers high functionality and the benefit of noise-cancellation technology at a fraction of the price of other options. The simple and straightforward setup is a highlight of these earbuds, and we had no trouble getting the app to work or pairing them with devices during testing. The app also allowed for custom EQ, or equalization, settings. The touch controls proved to be intuitive and responsive, allowing us to control music or answer calls with simple taps on either earbud.

During testing, we found the sound quality for listening to music vibrant and pleasant. The sound quality of phone conversations, however, proved to be less than ideal. Background noise was still coming through on both ends of phone calls during testing. While listening to music, we found the noise cancellation capability more than sufficient, especially for such a great price point. These earbuds felt comfortable and secure during movement and come with various-sized ear tips for a customizable fit. Available in multiple fun colors, these earbuds are easy on the eyes and the wallet.

Price at time of publish: $54.99 (orig. $80)

Type: Earbuds | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 | Battery Life: 10 hours | Color(s): Black, Coral Red, Navy Blue, Oat White, Sky Blue

Most Comfortable: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

No app is required for setup.

Pairing to a device was automatic and easy.

"Transparency mode" allowed for some ambient noise while also canceling out most background noise.

Cons

The sound quality proved to be sufficient but didn’t enrichen the listening experience substantially.

The Apple AirPods Pro are a solid choice for anyone (with Apple devices) looking for a simple and intuitive user experience and high-quality noise cancellation. These earbuds were one of the easiest to use when it came to pairing a device. It was a straightforward plug-and-play setup. (This is ideal for those who are less tech-savvy and don’t want to download an additional app to use earbuds.) We also found the functionality of these earbuds easy and convenient. You can control the noise cancellation, pause/play, rewind, and fast forward from the earbuds themselves. The AirPods also allow access to Siri hands-free — simply say, “Hey Siri.”

These performed well in our decibel tests and did a decent job canceling out outdoor noise as well. We liked using the "Transparency mode" to allow for some noise in case someone wanted to get our attention — great for commuting or walking around outdoors. The sound quality with these headphones was sufficient, but we didn’t find that it enriched our listening experience significantly. Comfort-wise these AirPods won us over. There are three size options for earbud tips. We could customize the fit and they proved super comfortable for extended wear.

Price at time of publish: $199 (orig. $249)

Type: Earbuds | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 6 hours playback, Up to 30 hours with charging case | Color(s): White

Best Features: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

A touch panel on the side of the ear cover allows for convenient control over your music.

We were able to answer phone calls easily with a single tap on the ear dome.

The ambient sound control provided adjustable levels of noise cancellation.

Cons

The setup was more complex and less intuitive than the other headphones we tested.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer so much more than just noise cancellation. These headphones come chock full of features that prioritize ease of use and integration into your daily life. The touch panel at the side controls proved super convenient during our tests; we loved that we could pause, skip, or go back when listening to music without ever having to grab our phone. Similarly, we found answering phone calls with just a single tap on the ear dome very appealing. Another of our favorite features is the ambient sound control that allows us to adjust how much noise to let in. We liked this option, especially for anyone who needs to be aware of their surroundings while commuting or traveling.

Other great features include the speak-to-chat function, which pauses whatever you’re listening to as soon as you start speaking to allow for quick interactions during use. These headphones will also pause automatically when you take them off and resume once you put them back on so you won’t lose your place in your favorite podcast episode. The sound quality was impressive, and phone calls were crisp and clear. The accompanying app includes an equalizer to adjust levels like bass, treble, etc., for an even more customized listening experience. These headphones even fold to fit the included carrying case for portability. There was a bit of a learning curve to set these headphones up, but they’re a great choice for those looking for chic headphones and hands-free convenience.

Price at time of publish: $248 (orig. $348)

Type: Over-ear | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Bluetooth 5.0 | Battery Life: 30 hours | Color(s): Black, Blue, Silver

People / Vicky Wasik

Best Investment: Apple AirPods Max

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

These AirPods Max seamlessly integrate Apple features like Siri and announce notifications.

The noise cancellation ability was impressive and blocked out almost all sound even in “Transparency mode,” which allows for some ambient noise.

The streamlined control buttons proved to be easy to use throughout testing.

Cons

You need to pop these back in the case to turn them off.

Apple product devotees with an ample budget will love the AirPods Max. These over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Apple proved worthy of the steep price tag throughout our tests, all while delivering functionality and aesthetics. Once paired, these headphones were working and ready to go instantly. They pair well with multiple devices and are ideal for those with multiple Apple products. The Digital Crown button on the right headphone was easy to use and responsive. This single button conveniently controls media, answers calls, and activates Siri without needing access to your phone.

Noise cancellation is available at a touch of a button located on the right headphone. We were impressed when making phone calls on noise cancellation mode during testing: We couldn’t hear any outside noise, and the audio was crystal clear. Even on “Transparency mode,” which allows for some ambient noise, we found these headphones still blocked out most outside noise. They delivered high-quality sound allowing us to hear every instrument during testing and even parts of music we hadn’t heard before with other devices.

We also found these headphones comfy and snug. They’re adjustable and stayed mostly in place during testing even with more rigorous movement. Besides functionality, these headphones deliver pleasing design aesthetics not often found in other noise-canceling headphones. We love the sleek silhouette and that it comes in non-traditional colorways. One thing to note: They don’t have an off switch, so you’ll need to put the headphones back in the case to turn them off. They are expensive, but you won’t regret this investment if you can afford them.

Price at time of publish: $549

Type: Over-ear | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wired (sold separately) | Battery Life: 20 hours | Color(s): Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, Space Gray

Best Battery Life: Jabra Elite 85H

Buy at Amazon.com

Pros

The extended battery life surpassed the other headphones we tested.

The ear covers felt plush and comfortable.

Cons

They felt heavier than some of the other options we tested.

The Jabra Elite 85H leads the pack when it comes to battery life. These headphones deliver up to 36 hours of playback on a single charge — more than any other of our top picks. They are ideal for long stretches of travel, studying, or work. Charging these for just 15 minutes gave us 5 hours' worth of battery life.

The accompanying Jabra app was easy to navigate and included many features we found unique like an “ocean waves” setting that offers ambient noise. These headphones deliver solid sound quality and blocked out most noises in our decibel tests. Certain high-pitched noises leaked through but ambient indoor background noises were effectively canceled out. While some over-ear headphones we tested felt tight, we found these quite comfortable: The headband and ear covers are smooth and plush to the touch, like luxury headphones. These are a bit heavier than other headphones we tested, but we appreciate that they can fold for better portability.

Price at time of publish: $430

Type: Over-ear | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Infrared | Battery Life: 36 hours (with ANC) | Color(s): Black, Copper Black, Gold Beige, Navy, Titanium Black

Best Earbuds: Beats Fit Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

The setup was super easy; no additional app was required.

There are three listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ.

Cons

We found the sound quality weaker for phone calls when noise-canceling was activated.

The Beats Fit Pro are our top pick for best earbuds. This pair from Dr. Dre’s well-known and celeb-endorsed brand delivers all the portability and functionality one loves in earbuds. We found the setup super simple and straightforward — as soon as we opened the case it was ready to pair with our device. During testing, we were impressed by the spatial audio feature and the three different listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ.

The touch controls worked well for navigating music directly from the earbuds. No more fumbling with your phone mid-workout or commute. We found this pair comfortable and really loved how they fit in our ears. They come with three additional ear tips in different sizes for a more custom fit.

The noise cancellation on these earbuds worked well blocking out almost all outside noises during our decibel tests. We noticed lower sound quality during phone calls with noise cancellation activated — the other party couldn’t hear us as well. During testing, we felt music sounded louder and more powerful without noise cancellation activated than with. We love that these come in more bright and fun color options compared with the other earbuds we tested.

Price at time of publish: $179.95 (orig. $199.95)

Type: Earbuds | Connectivity: Wireless, Apple H1 Chip, Bluetooth, NFC | Battery Life: 6 hours, Up to 24 hours with charging case | Color(s): Black, White, Coral Pink, Dune, Earth, Moon, Sage Gray, Stone Purple, Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow

Best Water-Resistant: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Bestbuy.com

Pros

These earbuds offer more water resistance than others we tested.

The touch controls are easy to use for switching between music and phone calls.

Cons

We found the setup more complex with these than other earbuds.

Looking for the ideal pair of earbuds for exercise or rainy weather? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. These will stand up to the sweatiest workouts. Even though they’re not recommended for swimming, don’t fret if they fall in the pool when you’re lounging poolside. They’re protected up to 3 feet for half an hour. Depending on your device, the setup may require an app or pairing with Bluetooth. We found the instructions a little more complicated than other earbuds we tested, but once connected, the functionality was solid. We found the touch controls easy to use for music or answering calls. We were really pleased with the sound quality during testing. The music sounded crisp, clear, and vibrant. We especially enjoyed the boosted bass that is sure to keep us motivated during cardio workouts or weight training.

These earbuds performed well in our decibel tests canceling just about all outside noise. We also liked the various ambient settings that let us control the level of noise cancelation at any moment if necessary. The voice detection feature is great to switch from noise cancelation to transparency just by talking. These lightweight earbuds felt secure and comfortable during testing which is important for running, working out, or commuting. These are an incredible value for a high-performing water-resistant earbud.

Price at time of publish: $136.99 (orig. $199.99)

Type: Earbuds | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 8 hours playback, Up to 28 hours with charging case | Color(s): Phantom Silver

Best Versatile: JBL Tour One M2

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Bhphotovideo.com

Pros

We were able to connect to and switch between multiple devices with ease with these headphones.

On phone calls during testing, the audio quality on both ends was crystal clear.

Cons

We found it somewhat difficult to hear ourselves speak when on phone calls with noise cancellation activated.

These over-ear headphones from JBL proved to be the most versatile during our testing process. Not only did they function at a high level, we really appreciated how adaptable they were for various scenarios and uses. We were able to connect with a phone, iPad, and two different Mac computers and switched between devices easily. We loved that it prioritized the phone so that when watching something on a computer and a phone call came through, the headphones automatically switched to the phone. These headphones are also made for travel. They come with a corded headphone jack that's airplane compatible — no need to purchase yet another device.

The sound quality of these headphones was amazing. We found the noise cancellation so effective it took us by surprise. We were impressed by the True Adaptive noise cancellation technology that automatically adjusted to our surroundings. We found it worked to cancel out a train and siren going by along with the consistent ambient indoor noise. These headphones are not just great for focusing and tuning out distractions, they performed well in our phone call tests. The sound quality was clear on both ends and we were told our voices sounded close and not echoey at all. There was one small flaw we did notice. When on a phone call with noise cancelation activated, we found it difficult to hear ourselves. The adjustable headband and soft, plush ear cups proved very comfortable. Leaning against an airplane window, we could definitely fall asleep wearing these. These headphones are a worthy investment for their battery life, high-quality performance, and versatility.

Price at time of publish: $299.95

Type: Over-ear | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 | Battery Life: 30 hours (with ANC), 50 hours (without ANC) | Color(s): Black

Things to Consider Before Buying Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds

Setup & Functionality



The best pair of headphones or earbuds are the ones you enjoy using. Setup and functionality are a huge part of that experience. All of our top picks had straightforward and simple setups. Some headphones like the Apple products recognize your devices immediately and are ready to pair. Others we tested come with accompanying apps that include clear setup instructions and customizable EQ controls.

Functionality is key in any tech product. How well and efficiently it performs will dictate your user experience. Easy-to-locate and navigate buttons or touch controls are design elements we considered during testing. You may want to prioritize certain features like hands-free voice control or adjustable levels of noise-canceling depending on when and where you use your headphones most.

Sound Quality

How good your music, podcasts, or phone calls sound is of the utmost importance when purchasing headphones or earbuds. Ideally audio should be crisp and clear. A great testament to high sound quality is the ability to hear all the various instruments and details in a song. If you use headphones to make phone calls, you’ll want to prioritize quality sound on both ends. For high-fidelity audio for all kinds of media, we recommend the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 which earned the highest scores during testing.

Noise Cancellation

The whole reason you’re here is that you’re looking for headphones that will effectively cancel out as much noise as possible. Besides the effectiveness of the noise-canceling technology, also consider other special features like varying levels of noise cancelation that can allow for some ambient noises. This is a great feature for those commuting, traveling, or running so you can remain aware of your surroundings.

Comfort

Comfort is king when it comes to headphones or earbuds. You want a snug, comfortable, and secure fit. Take special consideration if you’ll be using them during any more rigorous movement or activity like working out. We found earbuds are easier and more comfortable for movement or exercise than headphones, but headphones are often more comfortable. For the most comfortable fitting earbuds, look for the type that offers different-sized tips for a better fit, like the Anker Soundcore Life P3.

Price

There are noise-canceling headphones and earbuds available for various budgets. Our top budget pick comes in at $80 while our most expensive pick is almost $550. No matter your budget, there’s sure to be a pair of noise-canceling headphones or earbuds for you.

People / Vicky Wasik

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried and reviewed 26 noise-canceling headphones, including both over-ear and earbud varieties considering setup, functionality, sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort. The testers set up each pair of headphones or earbuds using the included instructions with their own phone and evaluated how easy or difficult the process was. Using their own devices, each tester proceeded to use the headphones or earbuds to listen to various types of media and evaluate the sound quality. Functional features like buttons, touch, or voice controls were tested and evaluated for efficiency and performance. Noise-canceling features were tested both indoors and outside as well as with and without music playing. Our testers noted how much, if any, ambient noise was heard with noise cancellation toggled on.

Additionally, a decibel group test was conducted to further evaluate the noise-canceling capabilities. We listened to a series of sounds at various volumes while wearing the headphones or earbuds at the highest noise-canceling capabilities. We rated the noise-canceling functionalities by raising our hands for the sounds we heard to compare the headphones side by side. Comparing the performance of each product to the cost, we determined the value and whether each pair was worth a recommendation.



Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still hear with noise-canceling headphones?

Buchs reminds shoppers that no pair of noise-canceling headphones can effectively cancel out all noise. “You’ll still have some hearing with any device, and they range in how much they cancel out depending on the settings and the device.” In our tests, certain noises, notably higher-pitched sounds like sirens or a baby crying, could sometimes still be faintly heard even with effective noise-canceling. Proximity to loud noise will also dictate how effectively it can be canceled out.

What are the negatives of noise-canceling headphones?

From Buchs’s clinical perspective, the negatives of noise-canceling headphones include “sound awareness for both safety and communication. Like being able to hear footsteps if someone comes near you on a run, a coworker speaking softly to you at work, or a flight attendant reminding you to raise your tray tables and put the seat back to its upright position.” Another negative for Buchs is potential hearing loss due to listening at a loud volume for hours on end. Furthermore, Buchs especially discourages noise-canceling headphones for children. “It is extremely important, especially in the early years, for children to have access at all times to all sounds in order to develop speech and language skills.”

Are noise-canceling earbuds or headphones better?

According to Buchs, it depends on your personal environment and your needs and desires. “Generally speaking, over-the-ear headphones are a more sure way to cancel noise since there is more chance for user error with inserting earbuds correctly and effectively. There is more variability in ear canal size and resonance from person to person, and with headphones, the fit does not vary as much.” Ultimately, the best choice is determined by the user’s preference and priorities when using headphones or earbuds.

People / Vicky Wasik

Why Trust PEOPLE?

L.A Hubilla is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE and Brides.com who relies on noise-canceling headphones daily to help wrangle her ADHD and focus on work. She’s tested products for various digital platforms including PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, and Travel + Leisure. For this article, she surveyed the data collected from the People Tested team and paired it with expert insight on important factors to consider from Brittany Buchs, a clinical audiologist to help select the highest-performing products.

Buchs works primarily with adults at Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists in Conyers, GA identifying patients with hearing loss and fitting hearing aids. She also enjoys working as a resource Audiologist performing diagnostic evaluations and identifying hearing levels of medically fragile newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

What is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



Read the original article on People.