The 9 Best Natalie Portman Performances Outside of ‘Star Wars’ and the MCU (Photos)

“Thor: Love and Thunder’s” Jane Foster might have been missing from the MCU the past few years, but she’s back and mightier than ever in the Marvel sequel.

Through decades of leading dramatic roles in “Black Swan” to brief cameos in a Hollywood classic “Heat,” Portman’s growth as an actress (and individual) has been followed for years, delivering favorites throughout her wide-ranging career. With Portman’s latest project now in theaters, let’s run down her seven best (non-franchise) performances to get you ready.