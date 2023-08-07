The Best Mystery Movies on Netflix Attempt to Uncover the Unknown

Netflix

Sometimes, all we want out of our moviegoing experience is a feel-good, low-maintenance boost of serotonin for 90 minutes straight. And there’s no shame in turning to the screen to clear your head. Of course, there are other times when we want to put a little legwork into our watch. After all, there are few things more satisfying than trying to keep a step ahead of a story.

And what better genre is there than mystery when it comes to flexing those mental gymnastics? With guaranteed suspense and addictive storylines, mystery movies highlight one of the greatest storytelling techniques in film: leaving something for the imagination. By the end, you’ll either find yourself dumbfounded by the truth, clinging to the edge of a cliff-hanger, or high-fiving yourself for calling it from the start.

So why not follow those footsteps to the TV and investigate Netflix’s mystery movies? We’ve already covered you when it comes to the best picks to get you started. Finding the missing link to your perfect movie night is elementary, dear reader. Follow our lead.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

If Daniel Craig played the southern detective Benoit Blanc for the rest of his career, I think most of us would be OK with that. Rian Johnson’s follow-up to Knives Out deftly navigates the mystery genre with great laughs and genuine surprises—even if you consider yourself an amateur detective.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

Missing

Missing is an exceptional thriller, thanks in part to its “screenlife” framing—which means that the movie takes place from the perspective of its character’s computer and phone screen. It the film, June—played by Storm Reid—has to use all digital means at her disposal to try to find her mother, who disappeared after going on a week-long vacation in Colombia.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

Luther: The Fallen Sun

If you can’t stand any other TV detective besides Idris Elba’s unstable (but brilliant) John Luther, check out the sequel to the BBC series. The film sees Luther on the run from the Serious Crimes Unit after he’s prosecuted for the corrupt and illegal acts he committed as a police officer. Luther has to break out of prison to track down the serial killer David Robey, who is played exceptionally well by Andy Serkis.

Story continues

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

The Nice Guys

If you’re in the mood for a zany mystery, Shane Black’s buddy comedy The Nice Guys absolutely fits the bill. It captures the spirit of the ‘70s and ‘80s action comedies that preceded it. Plus, as the writer of Lethal Weapon, Shane Black knows a thing or two about the genre. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe complement each other perfectly as a private eye and enforcer who become entangled in a Los Angeles conspiracy—which is entered around the disappearance of a young environmentalist.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

Enola Holmes

As Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister, Enola, Millie Bobby Brown breathes tons of life into a well-trodden character. The mystery? On Enola’s 16th birthday, her mother vanishes. The positive reception to Enola Holmes also spurred a sequel in 2022, which was just as well-received.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

Prisoners

This crime drama from Dune director Denis Villeneuve is about as dark as it gets, showcasing one of Hugh Jackman’s best performances on screen or stage. In Prisoners, two daughters of the Dover and Birch family go missing when the families are celebrating Thanksgiving. Eventually, Jackman’s character grows dissatisfied with the police’s investigation, and the mystery ensues.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

The Wonder

This psychological period film stars Florence Pugh, who plays a nurse sent to investigate a “fasting girl”—who has become famous in her small Irish town for supposedly living for months without eating. Above all, this atmospheric and philosophical Netflix Original sees Pugh deliver one of the best performances of her incredibly strong career.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives in The House

In this gothic supernatural horror film, a young woman is assigned to take care of an elderly man in Massachusetts whose health is rapidly declining. However, she quickly learns that they might not be alone in the house.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

Hold the Dark

Jeffrey Wright stars as a wolf expert and writer who is called to a remote Alaskan village to investigate the recent disappearances of three young children. While residents suspect that the children were taken by wolves, the expert quickly realizes that there might be more than what meets the eye.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

Lost Girls

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Liz Garbus and featuring performances from Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, and Lola Kirke among others, Lost Girls tells the true story of one activist’s pursuit to bring justice to the unsolved string of murders against sex workers on Long Island.

Watch Now

See the original post on Youtube

You Might Also Like