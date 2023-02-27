The 9 Best Makeup by Mario Products of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Each of these thoughtfully formulated products are guaranteed to become makeup bag staples.

Twenty years after he began his beauty career as a sales associate at Sephora, Mario Dedivanovic launched his own makeup brand, Makeup by Mario, at the mega-beauty retailer in 2020. Between the two milestones, he discovered a passion for makeup artistry, built a portfolio assisting makeup artists on editorial and celebrity work, rose through the ranks, found fame as the man behind Kim Kardashian’s sculpted look, launched his globally renowned MasterClass, and garnered a devoted fan base in the millions. All that time, he had a clear plan.

“For the past 20 years of my career, it was always a dream to create my own line,” Dedivanovic shares. “I always felt there was room in the market for an artistry brand with tried-and-true techniques and a strong pillar of education — that was always my vision.”

And he achieved that vision. Makeup by Mario is a true artistry brand — it shows in the tiny details, the thoughtful touches, and ground-breaking innovation baked into each product he launches. His products are purposeful, his formulations smart, and his approach unmatched. Dedivanovic and his brand are both staples in the modern day makeup landscape, and if you haven’t tried anything from the line you’re truly missing out. Whether you’re a Mario loyalist or new to the brand, read on for the nine best Makeup by Mario products.

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

Most Universal

What We Love: The 12 matte shades are ubiquitously flattering and buttery soft, making this palette a staple in any makeup kit.

What We Don’t Love: This palette is so popular that it often sells out — if it’s in stock be sure to grab it while you can.

Inspired by real skin tones the brand tested on, Mario’s Master Mattes Palette is nothing short of a true masterpiece. With 12 shades spanning every neutral tone you could possibly need for an eye look, it really is a staple in any makeup collection. The brilliance, it seems, is in the simplicity — makeup approach aside, there’s just no denying the palette’s impressive versatility. And the magic isn’t limited to shade range alone.

Dedivanovic completely reimagined the traditional matte shadow formula, delivering creamier, sheerer coverage that’s ultra-blendable and buildable, with superior grip that minimizes fallout and makes for long-lasting wear. The attention to detail doesn’t stop there, though: The darkest shade contains carbon black pigment, making it a whopping five times more intense than traditional black shadows. At $50, it easily exceeds its price in both quality and cost per use. Every detail of this palette — from the flesh-toned shades to the thoughtful formulation — is a testament to Dedivanovic’s artistry.

The one downside is you may have a tough time actually purchasing the product. Due to its popularity it sells out often, so if you see that it's in stock be sure to grab it while you can.

Price at time of publish: $50

Size: 12 x 0.3 oz powders | Shades: 12 | Key Feature: Easily buildable

Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum

Best Lip Product

What We Love: The hydrating serum melts into a glossy balm upon application and gives lips a dew-like shine.

What We Don’t Love: Application can be a bit messy.

Lipstick has never done it for me — I don’t have anything against it per say, I’ve just always gravitated towards sheerer color payoff, deeper hydration, and a glossier finish. If that sounds like your cup of tea, go ahead and stock up on the MoistureGlow Lip Serum.

Yet another Dedivanovic innovation, it’s equal parts balm, gloss, tint, serum, and plumper. The elusive your-lips-but-better formula was an instant hit — it sold out within 24 hours of launching (and quickly garnered a 14,000-plus person waitlist). And with a variety of 14 creamy gloss and shimmer gloss shades, there really is an option (or two or three) for everyone. No sticky residue, no uncomfortable burning sensation, and no dry lips. Even Dedivanovic says it’s an absolute must-have.

Price at time of publish: $24

Size: 0.08 oz | Shades: 14 | Key Feature: High-shine, sheer finish

Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation

Best Complexion Product

What We Love: The luminous foundation features a nuanced shade range and thoughtfully buildable formula for customizable coverage.

What We Don’t Love: Because of the glowy finish, it may not be the best option for those with oily skin.

A Makeup by Mario foundation was a long-time coming — and not just for fans. Dedivanovic, who says creating the foundation was “a dream come true,” opted for a lighter formula than traditional, full-coverage options that’s buildable and still gives a perfected, glamorous finish.

Ever the innovator, it features the brand’s MoistureGrip technology, which locks in hydration and keeps skin glowing — without sliding off the skin or looking greasy — for a whopping 12 hours. The formula really does feel (and look) groundbreaking. It melts into the skin easily, and leaves behind a sheen that provides coverage where needed but still feels breathable. What makes it so truly universal, though, is the impressive buildability, making it a truly customizable product.

Though we love the natural glow it provides, you may want to skip this if you have oily skin because it may make your complexion look a bit greasy rather than luminous.

Price at time of publish: $42

Size: 1 oz | Shades: 30 | Key Feature: Natural, illuminating finish

Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick in Raspberry

Best Blush

What We Love: The dual-ended blush stick makes application a breeze, and the color range is stunning.

What We Don’t Love: It can sometimes pick up your foundation underneath leaving a patchy finish.

Cream blushes are a dime a dozen these days, so it takes a bit more to stand out. The Soft Pop Blush does just that, with six timeless shades that simultaneously feel natural yet inspired. The emollient-infused formula is ultra creamy and leaves a soft, dewy sheen on the skin without feeling too oily. The brush, which also appears on the sculpting sticks, features five nubs to centralize the product for fluid application — it’s yet another example of Dedivanovic’s intentionality in creating a true artistry brand.

And a tip from Dedivanovic himself: After swiping the blush on the cheeks and blending upward and outward, he suggests tapping what’s leftover on the brush onto your lips and nose for a fresh, cohesive look.

We will note that while the creamy formula blends beautifully, it can sometimes disturb foundation underneath leaving a patchy finish. To avoid this, blend gingerly or wear it on no foundation days for a gorgeous natural flush.

Price at time of publish: $30

Size: 0.37 oz | Shades: 6 | Key Feature: Radiant, buildable blush

Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector in Quartz

Best Highlighter

What We Love: The prismatic formula packs a serious punch in the sparkle department.

What We Don’t Love: There are several complaints of the product cracking in the pan.

Inspired by Dedivanovic’s love of crystals, these multipurpose highlighters shine bright for the ultimate glow. These are by no means subtle — the payoff is strong but stunning. And it works just as well as a highlighter as a shadow topper, which is Dedivanovic’s favorite way to use the product.

When used as a topper, it creates a spotlight effect on the eyelids that glimmers in the light. The formulation is bouncy and buildable, and the texture is almost creamy despite being a powder. Be sure to handle the compact with care, as the powder can crack easily when dropped.

Price at time of publish: $24

Size: 0.12 oz | Shades: 3 | Key Feature: Glass-like glow

Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Shaping Stick

Best Contour

What We Love: The creamy formula adds warmth and depth to the face and blends seamlessly.

What We Don’t Love: With six shades, the range certainly isn’t universal.

Perhaps the most sought after item in Dedivanovic’s line (he is the king of contour, after all), this shaping stick features a buttery soft formula that melts into the skin for a softly sculpted look. The product dries down to a natural matte finish that adds warmth to the skin without coming off too orange or muddy. Plus, the stick makes contouring easy, even for a beginner, and its seamless blendability makes it virtually mistake-proof. He suggests applying it slightly above the hollows of the cheeks for a lifted, modern look.

The one thing the product lacks, though, is an extensive shade range. We’d love to see the offerings expanded to make this more accessible to people of differing skin tones.

Price at time of publish: $30

Size: 0.37 oz | Shades: 6 | Key Feature: Blendable, matte finish

Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer

Best Multifunctional Product

What We Love: The three-in-one balm is lightly pigmented for allover use and beautifully evens out skin tone.

What We Don’t Love: The slightly ambiguous use case and category-bending formula leaves some users confused.

The SoftSculpt Transforming Enhancer is truly a breakthrough innovation — the sheer balm warms and tints the skin while evening out tone for a blurred, warm glow. It’s not bronzer, it’s not highlighter, and it’s certainly not a foundation. Instead, it lives somewhere in the in-between.

That novelty is, unfortunately, lost on some users, who complain it’s a too-warm skin tint or lackluster bronzer. But for those willing to lean into that ambiguity, it’s transformative — and like nothing else on the market. Meant for allover application, it melts into the skin and leaves behind a slight blurring effect and subtle warm, radiant glow. Use it as a one-and-done complexion sheen or over (or under!) makeup to warm the skin and add radiance; once you truly understand the product, the uses are endless.

Price at time of publish : $30

Size: 0.18 oz | Shades: 6 | Key Feature: Sheer luminosity

Makeup By Mario Master Hold Brow Gel

Best Brow Product

What We Love: The long-lasting, waterproof formula delivers a no-budge hold.

What We Don’t Love: Brows may feel slightly crunchy.

To me, the Master Hold Brow Gel is perhaps the most slept-on product of the collection. The clear formula holds brows in a feathered, soft-looking stance and the lasting power is impressive to say the least. The dual-ended brush features a shorter side for applying the product, and a longer side for combing and defining hairs as needed.

The result is laminated brows that look fuller and more volumized, with a clear, matte finish that never results in those pesky white balls of product some brow gels are wont to do. If you apply too much brows may feel slightly crunchy, but the genius brush design basically guarantees that you apply the perfect amount every time.

Price at time of publish: $22

Size: 0.10 oz | Shades: Clear | Key Feature: Long-wear formula

Makeup by Mario EF 2 Makeup Brush

Best Brush

What We Love: The fluffy, soft brush head is incredibly versatile.

What We Don’t Love: The white base shows any signs of dirt and grime.

Dedivanovic created this brush with multifunctionality in mind — it softens and blends eyeshadow like a dream and applies highlighter and detail powder with breeze. The bristles are ever-so-slightly stiff to help with precise application, but fluffy enough that it easily blends product into the skin. It’s great for smooth, precise application and gives a slightly airbrushed quality to anything it touches.

Price at time of publish: $24

Best for: Blending eyeshadow, dusting on powders | Shades: N/A | Key Feature: Soft, flexible bristles

Your Questions, Answered

Is Makeup by Mario cruelty-free?

Yes! Makeup by Mario is cruelty-free as well as Leaping Bunny and PETA certified.

Where can I buy Makeup by Mario?

Makeup by Mario is available on the brand’s website and at Sephora.

Who is Makeup by Mario?

Mario Dedivanovic is the man behind Makeup by Mario. He’s a celebrity makeup artist who first rose to fame thanks to his work, in particular his contouring, with longtime client Kim Kardashian. He has over 12 million followers on Instagram and has continued his work as a makeup artist while growing his Makeup by Mario line.

Why Shop With Us

Danielle Cohen is a freelance beauty writer and editor with more than five years of experience reporting on the beauty industry and testing products. As a member of InStyle’s commerce team, she swatches, sprays, and samples countless beauty products. For this story she interviewed Mario Dedovanic and tested countless products from his line to find the formulas that truly stand out.

