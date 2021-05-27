8 best jigsaw puzzles for adults that provide hours of infuriatingly good fun

Puzzling can encourage mindfulness, improve memory and even prevent dementia (iStock/The Independent )

The past year has seen many businesses take a financial hit as the country has been social distancing and going in and out of lockdown. But one industry that is thriving is jigsaw manufacturing.

Business has been booming since early last year, with UK sales reaching £100m in 2021. And demand has outstripped supply for many outlets as people of all ages hunkered down and sought an activity that would be engaging, time consuming and relaxing.

There are, surprisingly, many benefits of puzzling. It’s actually a rather brilliant form of mindfulness – your brain is so focused on hundreds or thousands of pieces, it has no capacity to allow intrusive thoughts in. There’s evidence to suggest jigsaws help to improve memory and even prevent dementia.

A good puzzle will require a certain level of strategy such as colour sorting, or the time-honoured technique we like to call “find all the ones with a flat side first”. And a good jigsaw for adults should be completely absorbing – requiring absolute concentration.

If you want a quick fix – a one night wonder if you will – a 250-piece puzzle is a good place to start. However, the real challenges begin at 500 pieces upwards.

Read more:

The less variation in colour or pattern the more difficult a jigsaw will be (we see you all white puzzles and nothing but baked beans – and we run from you in fear). The main thing you’ll need is a clear surface – and a whole heap of patience.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best jigsaw puzzles for adults in 2021 are:

Best for speedy progress – Ravensburger amazing birds: £14, Johnlewis.com

Best for a brain teasing challenge – Orb NASA: £10.94, Onbuy.com

Best for luxury – Bar at the Folies-Bergere: From £29.95, Wentworthpuzzles.com

Best for anyone who thinks puzzling isn’t cool – The Rolling Stones some girls: £17.99, Plastichead.com

Best for cat lovers – Heye tanck party cats: £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best 3D puzzle – Space 3D jigsaw puzzleL £16.99, Cloudberries.co.uk

Best for current affairs buffs – Spitting Image puzzle: £14.99, Winningmoves.co.uk

Best for strategic thinking – Hokusai: The great wave: £12.99, Flametreepublishing.com

Ravensburger amazing birds

Story continues

Best: For speedy progress

We absolutely loved this jigsaw – the bright colours, the variety of bird species to get our heads around and the fact that, while this is a 1,000 piece challenge, it isn’t so difficult that you’ll be tearing your hair out but still provides a healthy challenge.

There’s a really handy sheet in there giving the name of each different species too – so you feel you’re swatting up on some general knowledge as well as all the usual benefits of poring over a jigsaw.

Buy now £14.00, Johnlewis.com

Orb NASA

Best: For a brain teasing challenge

If you want to be mentally tormented for days on end, then this is the puzzle for you. It’s not the size (1,000 pieces) but the design, which is a photograph of the Orion Nebula taken by the Hubble Space Telescope – that is going to be what makes this so testing.

It’s essentially a cosmic swirl of pinks, blue and oranges – which all fade into one another meaning there are no distinct patterns or shapes. Terrified? You should be. We have to confess we still haven’t finished ours yet.

Buy now £10.94, Onbuy.com

Wentworth Puzzles bar at the folies-bergere

Best: For luxury

Didn’t know puzzles could be luxurious? You do now. Wentworth create fancy jigsaws that have thick pieces made from sustainably sourced wood that slot beautifully into place. Each piece is thick and chunky, and cut using lasers so everything just fits perfectly. One of the most satisfying sensations is running your hand over a finished puzzle – it moves in a fluid ripple.

The pieces come inside a special fabric bag, like a designer handbag might, within the exterior box – so this makes for a lovely gift, too.

Wentworth have a huge range of jigsaws but we think its fine art section is wonderful – and the paintings by some of the world’s most famous and celebrated artists give the appropriate weight to such beautifully crafted jigsaws. We opted for Bar at the Folies-Bergere, originally by Manet – it’s a fascinating painting thanks to its unique composition, but also, all those dark colours and bottles make for a strong challenge.

Buy now £29.95, Wentworthpuzzles.com

The Rolling Stones some girls

Best: For anyone who thinks puzzling isn’t cool

One of the Stones’ greatest albums in jigsaw form – we were sold from the start. What we loved (but also hated when we couldn’t make it work) was all the lettering: it’s a proper, delicious nightmare at times, and makes for a really difficult task, despite the puzzle being “only” 500 pieces. For full immersion we recommend listening to the album while puzzling.

Buy now £17.99, Plastichead.com

Heye tanck party cats

Best: For cat lovers

We loved this – it really made us laugh. It’s light-hearted and a little bit silly, but we enjoyed all the different areas of the feline fiesta, and actually, one of the best things was finding ourselves saying stuff like “where is the rest of this cat’s skateboard?”

But don’t be fooled by the light subject matter – this is deceptively tricky. There are a lot of green trees, a lot of linear markings. We were delighted that there was an actual size poster included, so you can lay it out as a guide as the scale is the same.

Buy now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

Space 3D jigsaw puzzle

Best: 3D puzzle

Cloudberries make fabulous jigsaws – and have shaken up the market by making mesmerising pieces that people want to frame with contemporary subject matter. Its latest offering is pretty awesome, too. Space is a 500-piece puzzle that requires puzzlers to don 3D glasses (two pairs are provided in the box). Out of this world indeed! We really loved the sense of occasion that the glasses brought – and that they added another dimension to puzzling.

Buy now £16.99, Cloudberries.co.uk

Spitting Image puzzle

Best: For current affairs buffs

Spitting Image – the satirical TV puppet show – has long been one of the funniest ways of sending up some of the world’s most famous people. So anyone who loves current affairs and jigsaws is in for a treat with this 1,000 piece puzzle, featuring characters such as Boris Johnson, Ed Sheeran and Kanye West. Not only is it deliciously grotesque, it’s tricky too, leaving you plenty of time to ruminate on some of the most famous and flawed people on the planet.

Buy now £14.99, Winningmoves.co.uk

Hokusai: The great wave

Best: For strategic thinking

Another brilliantly infuriating puzzle, this is a 1000-piece reproduction of Hokusai’s iconic painting The Great Wave. With white, blue and black hues dominating the image, plus repetitive patterns, this is not a walk in the park. Mercifully there’s an A4 poster for reference, but this can sometimes hinder as you’re working across different scales. We felt intensely satisfied having completed this but it requires time, strategic thinking and ideally a couple of helpers!

Buy now £12.99, Flametreepublishing.com

The verdict: Jigsaws

Ravensburger’s amazing birds puzzle gets our vote, because although it’s a decent challenge it’s not frustrating. The colourfulness is hugely cheering and we got to learn a lot about birds, too!

The Bar at the Folies-Bergere is perfect for splashing out on – no one makes puzzles as beautifully as Wentworth.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on games and other entertainment offers, try the links below:

Fancy more of a challenge? Why not try your hand at the hardest puzzles we could find