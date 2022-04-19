9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $80 or Less

Sam DiSalvo
·4 min read
TonyBaggett / Getty Images
TonyBaggett / Getty Images

IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn’t sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you’re looking for a DIY project or want something that’s ready to go, IKEA offers a lot of products that can truly help revamp your living space without breaking the bank.

Related: 10 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Living Room
More: 24 Ways To Make Money Off Your Shopping

Take a look at some IKEA customers’ favorite hacks for affordably upgrading your home.

Turn a Rug Into an Art Piece

SORTSO Rug: $3.99

Painter’s Tape: $3.99

Chalk Paint: $10

This linen rug is a perfect addition on its own to any minimalist chic living room. However, you can add an extra creative touch by using chalk paint to add some color. YouTuber Designed to the Nines suggests painting the existing stripes on the rug using painter’s tape and two different colors of chalk paint. Consider colors that already exist in the space, but aren’t dominantly represented. This will help tie the room together. You can also use this same technique and rug to create a tapestry to hang on your wall.

Create a Greenhouse


DETOLF Cabinet: $79.99

If you’re a plant lover, you’ve dreamed about having your own greenhouse. Until then, this is the next best thing. The cabinet helps preserve plants, and you can even add a light inside to delight your plants even more. Once you’ve set your plants up, snap a photo and join the club. There’s a whole Instagram account dedicated to this design trend.

Personalize Storage Shelves

KALLAX Storage Shelves: $44.99

Basket Cost: $7.00+

You’ve of course seen these shelves or something similar. The square storage blocks are popular for a reason: they’re incredibly functional. The only problem is that they all look alike. You can change that by adding your own flair. Pick out colorful baskets, or customize them with some linen and paint.

Get an Executive’s Desk

INGO Table: $79.99

Optional Paint: $15.00+

This table offers a lot more space than the average desk. You’ll have room for your laptop, storage, and even a printer or other electronics. Plus, because the table is pine, you can easily paint it to match the rest of your space.

Give Yourself Some Space

RAST Chest: $49.99

Optional Paint: $15.00+

This pine chest of drawers can easily become an incredibly spacious nightstand. This material can also be easily painted to bring some personality to the drawers. You can even add your own knobs for some added customizations.

Beautify Bowls

FÄRGKLAR Bowls: $12.99 for 4

Rustoleum: $13.00

This hack turns regular bowls into statement pieces. YouTuber Katie Bookser spraypainted these IKEA bowls with this gorgeous TerraCotta paint. You can place the bowl on the table when you get inside your home as a catch-all bowl, or in the center of your coffee table as an art piece.

Turn Trash Into Treasure

FNISS Trash Can: $3.99

Twine: $5.00+

Glue Gun: $13.00

Staple: $23.00

It might seem like a small thing, but having a chic trash bin can actually make a room. For this hack, you’ll take the twine and staple it to the bottom, before gluing and winding it to cover the rest of the can. When you’re finished, you’ll have a trash can that’ll be so cute, people will be talking trash all night.

Hack a Headboard

TRONES Storage Cabinet: $34.99 for 2

Need a headboard? These cabinets are typically used for storing shoes, but take on a new purpose when you hang them above your bed. This way, you’ll have a headboard, and a place to store linens or place a light on top of.

Create a Bedroom Bench

KALLAX Shelf Unit: $64.99

Cushion: $14.00+

When you lay this shelf horizontally, it not only offers you more bedroom storage, but becomes the base for a seat at the foot of the bed. Pick a stylish cushion to go across the top, and you’ve just added a functional and fashionable place to put on your shoes or take a rest at the end of a long day.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $80 or Less

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fun + Easy Campfire Desserts to Enjoy This Summer

    From Dutch oven cakes to toasted fruit, we've gathered the most delicious dessert ideas that you can make right on the campfire.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.