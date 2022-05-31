The 10 best gifts your dad will love (and use) for years to come — from custom dress shoes to a trackable remote cover

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When searching for the perfect Father’s Day gift, most folks tend to reach for a tie, a pair of socks or maybe even a nice pair of shoes. Not only are those picks generally boring, but they’re also likely to be thrown to the side after a few years or eventually become unusable after some time.

It’s best to spend a few extra dollars on something sure to last for years to avoid wasting your money and guarantee your dad feels appreciated.

While most gifts under this category may be pricey or a bit more of an investment, some are actually cost-effective, retailing for under $50.

If you want to go all out, upgrade your dad’s style with this sleek Vincero Argo Automatic watch. If he travels often, the Rothy’s Weekender bag is the perfect gift sure to get tons of use.

Dads who love to cook — especially steak lovers — can’t get enough of the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, which takes the guessing game out of making the perfect steak. For the dad who takes the office with him everywhere he goes, the Ultra-Thin espresso Display Touchscreen External Monitor is the No. 1 best gift to buy.

Also, Nomad's new Leather Cover for the Apple TV Siri Remote is the perfect gift for the homebody dad. Its hidden tracking feature is a game-changer for the dad who always misplaces the remote.

Keep scrolling for more of my top recommendations, ranging from a custom suit and shoes to a high-quality soundbar that’s the perfect man cave addition.

I’ve recommended the Rothy’s Weekender time and time again, and it’s because it’s that good. What I love most about this travel must-have is that it’s stylish, durable and roomy without being bulky. Plus, it fits easily in the overhead bin on most major airlines.

In addition to its genius design and compartment-packed construction, this bag is actually made of sustainable materials. It’s knit with a combination of thread made from marine plastic and Rothy’s signature thread, spun from plastic water bottles. Choose from two classic colors (camel and black and sand stone) and one seasonal color (mariner blue — pictured above).

This one is perfect for the slightly sentimental dad who also loves to stay hydrated. CASETiFY, known for its trendy protective smartphone cases and tech accessories, surprised everyone with the launch of its own stainless steel water bottle. What sets it apart is its signature customization feature that aligns with all of CASETiFY’s other products.

This free feature lets you engrave up to 10 characters to make this extra special for your dad. Choose from seven colors and two sizes (550ml and 770ml).

Every man needs a high-quality watch, and Vincero is one of the most underrated watch brands you’ll find. It has everything from sporty to classic and even dressy watches for every occasion.

The Argo Automatic watch is by far my favorite and the most versatile of the bunch. It comes in five color combinations and incorporates classic dive watch elements, professional-level performance and attention-grabbing style, without being too over the top.

This watch has safety gaskets to prevent dust and water penetration and a Swiss Super-LumiNova coating on each of the hands and indices to keep things moving along smoothly. It also has a full stainless steel case and, best of all, does not need a battery to work!

A meat thermometer is one of the most underrated kitchen gadgets ever, and the folks at Yummly created a sleek wireless option perfect for dads who love to grill.

This device will ensure that he gets the perfect doneness level on his steak every single time. It even sends “when to flip” notifications to your phone to ensure the meat won’t be under or overdone. This is definitely a must-have for the cooking or grilling master in your life.

It’s no secret that the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush series is the most popular and trusted on the market, and the brand’s latest power toothbrush — the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige — is its best one yet.

If your dad is all about having pristine oral hygiene, this electric toothbrush is the perfect gift, especially since it’s the easiest way to improve your oral health right at home. It provides a personalized and superior toothbrushing experience at home in between dental visits, thanks to its SenseIQ and artificial intelligence technologies.

This toothbrush will ensure that he covers every area thoroughly, for the right amount of time and with the right amount of pressure. It also connects to the Philips Sonicare app to provide real-time guidance to improve brushing over time. To be honest, you may actually want to get this one for yourself.

We all know that one guy who’s an absolute workaholic. If he happens to be your dad, he’ll quickly become absolutely obsessed with the espresso Display, the world’s thinnest portable monitor.

This genius device has a minimal yet robust design that’s easy to carry around. I’ve even noticed that it’s actually lighter than an iPad Pro while providing almost twice the size in screen real estate.

The espresso Display gives your dad the ability to work from anywhere with more screen space. It also sets up and packs away in mere seconds. This version also doubles as a touchscreen, which works seamlessly with the espressoPen, touch gestures and palm rejection. Unlike other external monitors, the espresso Display works in portrait and landscape mode.

It’s compatible with Mac, PC and mobile and gaming devices, so your dad is sure to get tons of use out of this guy.

I’m a firm advocate of investing in a high-quality soundbar to boost your TV’s original sound output, especially after learning that, no matter how expensive your TV is, the native audio never reaches its maximum potential on its own.

If your dad loves watching the game on full blast or is a movie or TV buff, a surround sound Dolby Atmos soundbar is the gift that will only keep on giving.

This particular option from LG is one of the brand’s newest releases and surrounds any room with movie-theater-like sound from all angles. That’s all thanks to the included subwoofer and rear surround speakers that provide bass and multidimensional audio for every TV program, movie or song.

There’s nothing wrong with gifting your dad a pair of shoes if you know they’re not cheaply made. One of the best ways to ensure this is to go through a made-to-order program that uses the best materials and cuts out the middleman. One of the best brands to do this all perfectly, thoughtfully, and cost-effectively is Beckett Simonon.

Whether your dad loves dress shoes, boots, oxfords or sneakers, this brand creates them from scratch with sleek, signature silhouettes. After reviewing these myself, I’ve dubbed Beckett Simonon’s dress shoes the perfect pick for everyday wear. I also appreciate that the brand is extremely size-inclusive, with shoe sizes ranging from 7 to 14.

If your dad's more of a homebody and loves spending his weekends and nights streaming his favorite shows and movies, why not meet him where he is and give him an accessory he's literally going to use every day?

Specifically made for the Apple TV-loving dad, Nomad's new leather cover for the streamer's latest Siri remote is the perfect way to add an elevated look to your dad's most used tech accessory.

Best of all, this genuine leather cover isn't strictly for aesthetics — it also has a hidden inner pocket for an Apple AirTag, allowing your dad to easily track where the remote is using the Find My app on iPhone. So, you know what this means, right? He'll never lose the remote again!

This last option is one you and your dad can do together, with the end result being a gift he will cherish — and, most importantly, use — for years to come. SuitSupply’s Custom Made program is the No. 1 best way to get a bespoke suit without paying the hefty bespoke price.

All you need to do is visit the Custom Made menu at SuitSupply.com, follow the prompts and watch your design come to life before your eyes. What I love most about this program, after trying it myself, is that you don’t just get to choose from basic details like lapel type, size and fabric color, but also from hundreds of premium Italian fabrics to ensure the suit lasts and fits your style.

Even the tiniest details like pleats, lining and stitching are up to your discretion. You even get free monogrammed stitching to add that extra personalized touch to your dad’s new masterpiece. Trust me — this one is absolutely worth it.

