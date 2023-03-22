9 best gaming laptop deals we're shopping today—save up to $950 on Gigabyte, MSI and HP
Gaming laptop deals can be hard to come by. With so many next-gen features, the powerhouses typically come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, tons of laptop manufacturers are slashing prices. To help you beat your high scores and dominate at your next multiplayer game night we rounded up all the best deals you can shop today on HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.
Shop gaming laptop deals at Best Buy
You can head to Best Buy to get the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition, one of our top picks for its long battery life, for more than 20% off. Meanwhile, if you need something with a faster graphics card, Gigabyte's Aero gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is down $950 from its original price—or 38% off.
The 5 best gaming laptop deals
Lenovo Ideapad 3i with Intel Core i5-12500H, RTX 3050 at Amazon for $739 (Save $260.99)
HP Omen 16 with Intel Core i5-12500H, Nvidia RTX 3050 at HP for $899.99 (Save $400)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE with Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX 3060 at Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $600)
MSI Delta 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, AMD RX 6700M at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $300)
Asus ROG Zephyrus with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, AMD RX 6700S at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $550)
Shop the best gaming laptops today
Most of the best deals you will currently find on a gaming laptop are under $1,000. If you've been waiting to get a snappy and reliable portable gaming machine without totally depleting your savings account, now is the time.
HP Victus 16 with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, Nvidia RTX 3050 at HP for $679.99 (Save $320)
Asus TUF Dash F15 with Intel Core i7-12650H, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti at B&H Photo for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Gigabyte Aero with Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (Save $950)
Razer Blade 15 with Intel Core i7-12800H, Nvidia RTX 3060 at Amazon for $2,176.76 (Save $323.23)
