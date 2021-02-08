9 best foot peels and scrubs: Tackle hardened skin with these exfoliating products

Keen walkers and runners will have tougher skin on their heels (The Independent/iStock)

Hard skin on the heels and soles of feet are a common problem that can be hard to fix. Taking a foot file to hardened skin is often the first step to resolving it, but this can be time-consuming and results are often short-lived.

Our feet usually go neglected as they’re less visible, especially in the winter months, and unsightly rough skin and dry patches are easy to forget about and cover up with a pair of socks.

If you’re a keen walker or runner, some of the few activities that have been able to continue during the pandemic, a downside to it is the skin on our feet toughens up.

But this is where trusty foot peels and scrubs come in. In the same way that manual scrubs and chemical exfoliants slough off dead skin cells on our face, exfoliating your feet is a surefire way to keep hard skin at bay.

We put a series of foot exfoliants to the test to find the very best at keeping skin soft and smooth. It's important to note that a traditional scrub delivers smoother skin almost instantly, whereas skin begins to flake or peel a few days after the use of exfoliating socks, so remember to be patient.

Factors we looked for included how quickly skin shed, how skin felt immediately and days after and how long the results lasted for.

Skinrepublic foot peel mask with foot socks

These exfoliating socks are made from a paper-like material that require a lengthy 120 minutes of use, so make sure you’re settled in with Netflix and a glass of wine or tea while you let them get to work. They feel a bit wet at first, thanks to the serum inside that's rich in alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), green tea and plant extracts, but it’s not uncomfortable or off putting. Three days after using the mask, we still hadn't noticed a difference, but a couple of days after, our skin was shedding so quickly that we felt like a snake.

Gross, yet very satisfying, dry skin gradually broke down and came off naturally, leaving skin smoother than it had been in years. It did a stellar job too at tackling calluses, removing them completely after just a few days. While skin shed rapidly, luckily it didn’t cause too much of a mess and it’s advised, despite how tempting, not to pull off skin, instead just let it come off naturally. It’s a speedy, brilliantly effective way of removing dry, hard skin without the painstakingly long process of using a foot file.

Buy now £6.59, Superdrug

The Body Shop peppermint reviving pumice foot scrub

This peppermint scrub is instantly invigorating and if you’re not a morning person, is sure to perk you up after a shower. The gel-like formula is infused with exfoliating rock granules, so it’s soothing without feeling scratchy, won't leave your skin red and is as easy to apply to damp feet as it is to dry feet. It’s not a huge tub, so you will get through it quite quickly, but it’s a nice treat once in a while if you're looking for a manual scrub. We enjoyed using it most after soaking feet in warm water to soften them, as once you’ve washed off the scrub thoroughly, skin feels instantly smoother. It’s perfect if you’ve just got back from a long walk and are in need of some TLC.

Buy now £7.50, The Body Shop

Patchology poshpeel pedicure

A brand known for its fun, colourful masks for your face, lips, hands and feet, these socks come with a sachet of activating essence, which is infused with glycolic, salicylic, lactic and citric acids to exfoliate and brighten skin. The packaging is compact and the socks fit nicely, although we’d have preferred that the solution came pre-mixed, as it’s down to you to ensure the essence is evenly distributed, but it does mean you can concentrate on areas that need particular attention. That said, the socks are lovely and soft, making them the most comfortable ones we tried, with a large attached sticker tab to secure them on, which feels much more pampering than a huge plastic bootie.

Buy now £18.00, Revolve

Margaret Dabbs natural foot scrub

A luxury treat for feet, this richly scented scrub is a blend of bamboo, turmeric and buriti oils in a generous sized tub. It looks like a whipped cream with lightweight granules you can buff into skin, reducing dryness on the heels and soles of your feet. It’s vegan-friendly too and while we didn’t notice any added brightness (one of the brand's claims), we did see a marked improvement on skin tone which evened out. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a scrub that isn’t too dry or painful to massage over sensitive areas and is a quick treatment to do post-shower. You can also take it up your legs too if they’re feeling dry.

Buy now £22.00, Margaret Dabbs

Footner exfoliating socks

These come in the form of plastic booties, which are very large, accommodating foot sizes up to 13. As they’re clear, you can see into the gel-soaked socks the whole time you’re wearing them, if you do want to check on their progress. They only need to be worn for 60 minutes before removing and washing off the excess serum on your feet. Straight away feet feel softer and smoother, though we didn’t see a difference in dry and hard skin until five days later, where it began peeling. Instead of flaking like other exfoliating socks we tried, the skin shed in thin layers, like how it does if you're sunburnt, except without the soreness or redness. Skin feels, quite literally, reborn, and it leaves feet feeling baby soft. Our only gripe is that due to their large size, it’s a bit of a faff securing the top of the socks using the stickers that come with it, so make sure you’re sitting down the entire time you’re wearing them to avoid them coming off.

Buy now £8.99, Boots

Baby Foot exfoliation foot peel

Another foot peel in massive plastic booties with a soaked inner lining, this pair comes with a set of six stickers that you can use to close up the socks and secure them safely on your feet. That said, you’re best sitting down at your desk or on the sofa while wearing them, to save sliding about carpet or hardwood floors at home. The formula is rich in salicylic acid, a common skincare exfoliant used to tackle blemishes and irritation, and for your feet it works by helping the skin to shed dead cells and decrease redness. For us, peeling began six days after wearing them, however according to the brand it can take as long as 14 days depending on your feet. We found our skin started to shed the most post-shower. There was no irritation, instead once they were removed, we saw smoother, softer and soothed feet.

Buy now £13.95, All Beauty

Cowshed revive foot scrub

Straight from Cowshed’s spa, if you want a dense, gritty scrub that gets to work on tougher skin on heels, this is ideal. Designed with tired feet in mind, it’s a mix of grapefruit, clary sage, rosemary, avocado oil and aloe vera to keep feet feeling soft. It has a herbal scent that’s like a spa in a jar, however if you’re prone to eczema or have sensitive skin on your feet, we’d recommend steering clear, as it may be too harsh. Using it once a week is enough to get rid of dry skin and ensure skin stays smooth. It’d also make a lovely gift to someone whose job means they’re on their feet a lot.

Buy now £22.00, Lookfantastic

Beautypro foot & callus peel

This foot peel is ideal to try in winter, especially in lockdown, as there’s nowhere to go or shoes to wear while your skin peels off. The booties are dual layered, so the outer layer remains dry for the full 90 minutes of wearing them. There’s a lengthy list of dos and don’ts that come with them, including avoiding any foot creams for a minimum of seven days after use, not washing feet with hot water and of course, don’t use on broken skin. They have quite a strong, chemical scent that does linger even after they’ve been removed, and we noticed skin began flaking off after six days. If you want to speed up the process, we’d recommend soaking your feet in warm water first to soften skin and it will peel much faster. Watching skin come off is grossly fascinating and they did a great job at leaving skin incredibly soft and free from any hard skin build up on heels and on the soles of feet.

Buy now £6.00, Argos

Neals Yard Remedies pumice foot scrub

When you first open up this scrub, it looks like a mud mask you’d put on your face, completely grey in colour and smooth in texture. It has finely milled peach seeds and pumice to slough off dead skin cells and mallow and ginger mint to soothe skin simultaneously. A little goes a long way and it’s a great little tub to reach for when summer comes around and sandal season is here. However, a word of warning, make sure you only use this with your feet in a foot spa or in the bath or shower as it is very messy and if you’re not careful washing it off, it can leave you with grey walls.

Buy now £15.00, Neals Yard Remedies

The verdict: Foot scrubs and peels

The Skinrepublic foot peel mask with foot socks hits the spot with its affordable price tag and fast results. While you’ll need to be patient for the first few days after wearing them, the rapid skin shedding rid our feet of hard skin without any irritation.

