9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
Brett_Hondow / Getty Images
Brett_Hondow / Getty Images

Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you’d be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we’re still comfortably ensconced in fall, winter will be here before you know it, and for lots of folks that means cold, even dangerous, weather.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Advice: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Get ahead of the weather and enjoy your time at home by stocking up on affordable items that can make your winter cozier, tastier and holiday ready. Here are the best Dollar Tree items to buy now to prepare for winter.

Kids Mittens

When the cold weather rolls in, kids need cozy mittens to keep their little hands toasty. But if you have kids, you know there’s nothing harder to keep track of than a pair of anything.

Don’t fret, these cute, patterned winter mittens from Dollar Tree only cost $1.25 per pair. So, it’s not too painful, or expensive, if your kiddo loses one.

Storage Bins

With winter often comes an entire wardrobe change, and unless you’re living in a mansion you probably don’t have the closet space to fit all four seasons worth of clothing. Fear not! You can put away your summer clothing in these handy, clear storage bins.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

You can also use them to put away summer gardening equipment, kids toys that won’t be in use for the season, or store dry goods and food in your garage so you can do less shopping in inclement weather. However you use them, you can’t go wrong at $1.25 per bin.

Oven Mitts

Cooler weather often means a warmer kitchen, as it’s the perfect time to crank up the oven without worrying about overheating. Hot meals are the stuff of winter months, and if you’re a busy baker or cook, you probably could use a brand new pair of oven mitts.

These cute pet-themed oven mitts are affordable and practical.

Christmas Village Set

Holiday décor can be pricey, especially for bigger displays. But Dollar Tree has an incredible deal on this Cobblestone Corners Christmas Village 62-piece collection for only $32.50 (that’s actually less than $1.25 per piece).

This plastic and resin set includes adorable homes, trees, fences, people and more. It’s also easy to set up on a mantel piece, tabletop or a porch.

Christmas Stockings

Every so often it’s fun to refresh the Christmas stockings, or add them if your family has expanded with kids, in-laws or extended family and friends. Choose from traditional red ones to fun snowflakes, bearded gnomes, colorful animal friends and even packs of mini-stockings — all for $1.25 each.

Soup Mugs

Cold weather and hot soup — they just go together. And the wonderful thing about soup is that there are endless possibilities.

Whether you like to make thick stews, broths full of veggies and spices, or hearty minestrone and split pea, you’re going to need a sturdy soup container to serve it in. Dollar Tree offers big soup mugs with an easy-to-hold handle in three simple colors, sure to pair with any dishware you already have.

Soup

For every person who loves to bake, there’s another who doesn’t or can’t find the time. Dollar Tree has the solution for the latter with a variety of prepared soups in cans, such as Healthy Choice Chicken With Rice Soup, or Campbell’s Condensed Tomato Soup, both just $1.25 for a 15 oz can.

Loaf Pans

As we’ve made clear, winter and the holiday season is a major time for baking. ‘Tis the season for pumpkin bread, gingerbread, zucchini bread and more — so get as many pans as you need for just $1.25 each.

Battery Operated Candles

Winter weather often means winter storms, and sometimes that includes power outages. You can stay prepared with these 4-inch, battery-operated ivory wax LED pillar candles. Or, create a gentle ambience for holiday events or just a calm night at home. Have a nice and safe winter, everyone!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

Latest Stories

  • Former Santa Clara County sheriff guilty on all counts in civil corruption trial

    The unusual trial, which sought only to remove Laurie Smith from office, continued even after Smith abruptly stepped down Monday. She was found guilty on six counts of committing willful or corrupt misconduct in office.

  • The left now rules most of Latin America. Will it be able to live up to its promises?

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's election in Brazil is the latest triumph for the left, which now controls six of Latin America's seven largest countries.

  • Winter weather hits Flagstaff with first big snowfall of the season

    Winter weather hit Flagstaff Thursday with the first big snowfall of the season!

  • 10 Awesome Drones for Kids (And Some for Adults, Too)

    Put the thrill of flight in your hands. Here are our recommendations for the best drones for kids. While a lot of fun, there are many factors and products to consider.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Dickenson to return as Riders head coach despite disastrous 2022 season

    REGINA — Craig Dickenson will return to helm the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. The Roughriders fired offensive coordinator Jason Maas on Tuesday and said run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed. Saskatchewan finished fourt

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canada finalizes training camp roster for FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

    TORONTO — Canada's men's national basketball team roster will consist of less NBA talent and more pro experience from elsewhere heading into the fifth World Cup qualifying window. The Canadians will face Venezuela Nov. 10 and then take on Panama Nov. 13. Both games will be held at the Edmonton EXPO Centre with the team looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on home court. Training camp is set to go from Nov. 7-9 in the Alberta capital. Canada, which is currently ranked 15th in FIBA, is t

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • The Raptors need Fred VanVleet on the court

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss why Fred VanVleet is a valuable member of the Raptors' core despite some fans feeling like the All-Star guard doesn't have as much value to Toronto.

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Christine de Bruin suspended for doping violation

    OTTAWA — Canadian bobsledder and Olympic bronze medallist Christine de Bruin has been suspended for three years for a doping violation. De Bruin tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in out-of-competition testing Aug. 28 in Calgary. The 33-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in women's monobob, which made its Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She also piloted Canada to a fifth-place finish in women's bobsled at the Games. “Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is deeply disappointe

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Schoen, Harris and Leonard named CFL's top performers for month of October

    TORONTO — Receiver Dalton Schoen, quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Richard Leonard were named the CFL's top performers for the month of October on Wednesday. Schoen had 13 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The rookie finished the season leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441), yards per catch (20.6) and receiving TDs (16). Harris completed 74-of-98 passes (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns in three games with th

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished