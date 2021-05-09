9 best designer phone cases for protecting your device in style

We looked for quality, aesthetic and security provided (iStock/The Independent)

Part of the joy of getting a new phone for many of us is the thought of kitting it out with a brand new phone case. Accessorising our devices has become the norm, with stickers, covers, bags, and chains all available to buy.

But you can’t beat a classic designer phone case, of which there are many to choose from. Many of these luxury lines have been around for years, but over time they’ve evolved to not only look cool, but to protect our tech in the best way possible.

Not only can you pick up options with clear branding these days, you can also buy subtler cases or styles with fun designs without too many overt labels.

Quality leather and hard cases can provide that sense of security you may crave after spending so much on a new phone, while the range of designs out there to choose from seems simply limitless.

We’ve found the best designer phone cases of the moment, from classics like Saint Laurent and Prada to offerings from newer, more affordable brands like Ganni and Kate Spade. No matter what you’re looking for, there will be something here for you and your beloved device.

Aspinal Of London iPhone case deep shine Amazon brown croc

Aspinal Of London phone cases are the epitome of class, and its chocolate brown croc design is one of the chicest we have seen. The case is made from Italian full-grain leather with plastic edgings, meaning the phone is fully protected, while the texture of the material offers a nice secure grip. This style is joined by several other gorgeous options in the wider Aspinal range, which has models for the iPhone 11, 12 and XS.

Buy now £55.00, Aspinaloflondon.com

Ganni iPhone case

This cheery case is enough to put a smile on any face – and its sustainable credentials may make you even happier. Made from organic flaxseed plants and decorated with organic paint, Ganni’s phone cases can be composted at the end of their lives too. This specific design comes in three illustrations, with this being our reviewer’s absolute favourite. There are sizes for iPhones 6, 7, 8, X, and XR.

Buy now £40.00, Ganni.com

Loewe elephant iPhone 11 case

A blow-the-budget option, Loewe’s elephant-shaped design has quickly become an Instagram favourite – and it’s easy to see why. The case is made from a soft leather that boasts a smooth texture, but one that is hardwearing enough to ensure you get the most from your money. It comes in a number of sizes for different phones (including iPhones 11, 12, X, XS and Pro iterations), as well as several colours, from pink to grey, and this lovely khaki green.

Buy now £350.00, Harrods.com

Kate Spade jewelled sandcastle iPhone case

The perfect case for those missing their summer holidays right now, Kate Spade’s design is fun, vibrant, and youthful. It’s made from a long-lasting resin that’ll protect your device from drops and other accidents, and is delightfully affordable at just £40. Pick this up as a thoughtful gift for a loved one, and we guarantee you’ll also want to buy an additional one for yourself! This design comes in sizes for a range of iPhones.

Buy now £40.00, Katespade.co.uk

Anya Hindmarch iPhone case

Anya Hindmarch has become the go-to designer in recent years for fun phone stickers and other techy accessories. But as well as these, the brand also offers several more sophisticated options for more serious iPhone users; this one being our reviewer’s favourite. This monochrome snake design is made from a quality, durable leather, and also comes with two D rings so you can attach a strap, wristlet or charm. You can buy it if you have an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, X, XS, or XS Max.

Buy now £95.00, Anyahindmarch.com

Prada saffiano leather iPhone 12 mini case

You can’t really beat a classic Prada piece, and this one will prove timeless, no matter how many trends come and go. It’s made from 100 per cent leather, and comes in options for different-sized phones, as well as a gold style too. Price-wise, it’s quite the investment, but considering the quality and prestige attached to the Prada name, we believe it may well be a worthy one.

Buy now £250.00, Prada.com

Holzweiler hanger-print silicone iPhone case

If you’re a big fashion fan, this simple yet cool design may well pull you in; the coat hanger symbol is often a go-to line drawing for tattoos and accessories, and now you can sport it on your phone as well. This case is made from 50 per cent silicone, 50 per cent plastic, meaning it may not be as long-lasting as other hardy leather designs, but it can be easily cleaned and moulds to the shape of your phone like a dream. It’s available in a range of iPhone sizes, and also comes in white.

Buy now £40.00, Selfridges.com

Saint Laurent iPhone 12 Pro case leopard printed silicone

Want to introduce a touch of Saint Laurent into your life without spending a fortune? This silicone phone case is the perfect compromise, as it will still give you change from £50. As well as this fashion-forward animal print, it also comes in a bold red hue and a classic black, plus some more eclectic patterns. It fits a selection of iPhone sizes, and also can be bought alongside a YSL chain to carry your phone, although this comes at more of a price.

Buy now £45.00, Ysl.com

Not Another Bill customisable phone case

Not strictly a “designer” option, but a great way to get that designer feel, Not Another Bill’s customisable designs deserve an honourable mention. The high quality cases come in leather or plastic materials, and are made to order, depending on whether you’d like initials, words or symbols added onto them. Unlike many designer brands, Not Another Bill offers their cases to fit iPhones as well as choices for Samsung and Android. They’re great way to make your case completely unique, and one that can be added to with accessories including phone chains and ropes.

Buy now £45.00, Notanotherbill.com

The verdict: Designer phone cases

Aspinal Of London’s leather cases are hard to beat thanks to their high quality, chic appearance and accessible price point. For a blow-the-budget option, we recommend Loewe’s on-trend elephant case, and for Android or Samsung users, Not Another Bill has you covered with its customisable range.

