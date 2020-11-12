9 best Christmas tablecloths that add the finishing festive touches

Look for something designed specifically for the big day and features wintry motifs and festive colourways

With tablescaping a current buzzword – essentially the art of laying a beautiful dining table using colour, texture, depth and symmetry – this year’s Christmas lunch is an opportunity to create a veritable masterpiece. And for that, we need a suitable canvas.

Festive tablecloths can be one-off affairs, designed specifically for the big day and featuring the wintry motifs and Christmas colourways we all know and love.

Others, however, offer a subtle bit of sparkle that will last a season and see us well into the new year.

Inevitably, Christmas tablecloths see more than their fair share of red wine spills and cranberry sauce stains – and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

But, we do need to think about washing instructions and perhaps the need to go darker if we’re planning on using ours throughout the Christmas period.

Think less time spent loading up the washing machine and more time joining in on the merriment.

Here, we put a range of seasonal tablecloths to the test, looking for great design and durability.

