9 bedside cribs that will keep your sleeping baby safe and close by

Step aside Moses baskets, bedside cribs are having a moment. And it’s no surprise, as they allow you to keep your child close by while following guidelines to have your baby in a separate crib.

A bedside crib is effectively an extension of the parent’s bed – many allow the side panel of the cot to be temporarily put down, which is a godsend when trying to settle your little one in the middle of the night.

It’s also a very safe way to sleep, as you’re minimising the risk of suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) that’s associated with sharing a bed with your baby.

A bedside crib is especially useful if you’ve had a difficult birth and struggle getting out of bed. Some even double up as a standalone Moses basket, giving you more sleeping options away from the bedside.

It’s also worth noting that as of November 2020, all bedside cribs have to meet the new crib safety standard (look out for BS EN 1130:2019), with a requirement for a 12cm barrier or wall when in bedside mode. All the cribs we tested comply with this new regulation.

There are a few things to think about when making this purchase, as most bedside cribs sit between the £100 and £200 mark. Alongside cost, we considered what you were getting for your money and features including height adjustment, reflux inclines and any soothing mechanisms.

Comfort is of course key to a good night’s sleep, and airflow was high on our list of priorities as young ones are not able to regulate their temperature in the same way as adults. Like any piece of furniture, we also considered the quality and sturdiness of the product. While the majority of these bedside cribs are only recommended for the first five to six months, you still want a durable den for your precious newborn and perhaps their future siblings.

We also contemplated the care and maintenance of the crib. Life with a newborn is messy and being able to bung things in the washing machine is a blessing. And, naturally, aesthetics were scrutinised because if a crib is living next to your bed, you’ll want something easy on your weary eyes.

Snüz snuzpod4 bedside crib

It was love at first sight with the snüzpod4… well, after 40 minutes of assembly (fear not: the instructions are clear and easy to follow). From the seven colours to choose from we opted for “natural”, which has a lovely Scandi feel, and has been crafted using quality, sustainably sourced beech and plywood.

Now in its fourth generation, British brand Snüz created the award-winning snüzpod in 2014 – and the UK’s first mass-market bedside crib has come a long way in six years. The results of the latest, comfort-focused improvements are impressive. What the brand calls its “comfortair” system helps regulate baby’s temperature by maximising airflow with surface-level vents, a mesh liner that gives a padded cocoon feeling, and improved base ventilation. Snüz has also upped its mattress game, with a breathable and machine-washable 3D mesh cover adding extra comfort and support compared to the former models.

If you want to make a slight slope, simply add the reflux incline leg to one side of the snüzpod4’s base. There are also seven height adjustments to play with, plus straps that attach it to your bed of any kind. The shape of the frame, meanwhile, means you can gently rock the crib, which may help soothe a grizzly occupant. The bassinet can also be lifted off, which is great if you want baby to nap in a different room.

Chicco next 2 me dream

Chicco also created one of the first bedside cribs with its next 2 me model, and now there are four products in the range. We reviewed the dream version, and it’s easy to see why this collection is so well regarded. Taking 10 minutes to assemble, this is a spacious bed for your baby to sleep in – in fact the included mattress is 50 per cent bigger than your typical Moses basket. The side panel feels very natural to operate – it can be undone with one hand, with no need to fuss with zips or poppers.

Another upgrade is the rocking mode, which is activated using one foot and is great for soothing an unhappy baby. There’s an impressive 11 adjustable heights with numbers on the legs so you know both sides are at the same setting. Because the feet fold away, it fits to every type of bed frame including divans. You can change the incline too, with four different levels offering relief for little ones suffering from reflux.

It looks smart too, with a sweet star design on the interior and a smart geometric grey pattern on the exterior, plus the mesh windows which are great for both visibility and airflow. It’s also easy to move, as it’s on four wheels, and the travel bag is a handy extra if you’re going further afield. We found this crib to be one of the easiest to disassemble, too.

Maxi-Cosi iora co-sleeper crib

Maxi-Cosi, a brand known for in-car safety, launched the iora in 2019, and we were eager to see how the brand would deliver on a home product. At first glance we were impressed with just how easy it is on the eyes, and how simple it is to put together, taking less than 10 minutes. In fact, we didn’t even consult the manual as it was all so straightforward. In terms of looks, there’s a wooden ring along the top which compliments the plush fabrics well, meaning it looks smart.

The bassinet is roomy and that’s why, unlike the other cribs we tested, this is recommended for babies up to nine-months-old, giving it an extra bit of shelf life. The mattress is deluxe and the whole sleep environment is cosy, with padded sides that are soft to the touch.

The large storage basket underneath makes use of what could easily be wasted space. We found it particularly handy for storing nappies, blankets and wipes, which saves midnight fumbling. Zips and poppers operate the side panel and there is a large mesh window you can peep through. There’s a slide function which ensures you can get the crib as close to the bed as possible and you also get straps to secure it to the bed. There are five height adjustments that are easy to manage, and the number is clearly displayed on the leg.

As the unit is pretty hefty, it’s not easy to move around the house, but the disassembly is also a doddle and it comes with a travel bag. Parents will also be pleased to hear that the inner fabrics can also be zipped off for machine washing.

Shnuggle air

Despite taking an hour to assemble, we can safely say it was time well spent; the Shnuggle air bedside crib is an impressive bit of kit. It’s solid wooden frame is incredibly sturdy and finished to a high standard. But what makes it unique is the option to extend its lifespan – you can convert your crib into an equally stylish cot by purchasing the cot conversion kit (or, if you buy the complete sleep system for £109.95, it comes included). It’s the only product on the market to do this and it means it can stay in use until your baby is around two-years-old – although you will end up spending roughly £360 with the cot mattress included. Is it worth the price tag? We think so.

There’s easy access to baby with a zip-down side, and we love the design; the curved edges and colour options look contemporary, while the dual-view breathable mesh sides mean you can keep an eye on baby while airflow is maximised. The mattress claims to offer 50 per cent more breathability than standard foam versions as it’s made from a unique hypoallergenic fibre – while we can’t vouch for that, it certainly passed the comfort test.

There are seven height adjustment levels, meaning it’ll pretty much fit to any bed, plus you get straps for extra security. You’re also able to give a gentle incline by adjusting the legs on one side, which is a handy feature if your little one is suffering from colic or reflux. Similar thoughtful touches are seen in the storage hammock below the bassinet, which is a handy spot for shoving wipes or nappies, and the fact that the fabrics can be removed and popped in the washing machine.

BabyHub neospace

Twenty minutes after opening the box we’d cracked the assembly of the BabyHub neospace, so it’s safe to say you don’t need to be a DIY whizz. While the instructions weren’t as clear as some of the others we reviewed, you can’t really go too far wrong.

First impressions were good; this is a sleek and smart addition to any adult’s bedroom. The neutral grey and white colourways are modern and attractive. It’s also a sturdy piece of kit made from FSC-accredited New Zealand pine, which is smooth to the touch and finished with water-based white paint. Straps that attach to the adult bed frame are also included. It’s fully height adjustable too, with the clamps able to go where you want them – great for those with beds not quite at the standard height.

This is the only bedside crib on the market to provide a padded bridge that is designed to sit on top of the parent’s mattress. This means there’s no gap between parent and baby. And comfort really is the order of the day as the mattress is super plush. Made from coir – that’s hair from a coconut shell – it’s 40mm thick and the comfiest of those we tested, it also features an antibacterial cover woven with sarcandra glabra – a herb sometimes used in alternative medicine for which there is some evidence – so there’s no need to buy a fitted sheet as this can be removed and washed. This product has been well thought out, comes with a travel bag and makes a brilliant child’s bench once the baby days are over. You can also remove the padded inserts and wash the covers, for easy maintenance.

Halo bassinest swivel sleeper

After locating a screwdriver and three batteries, 20 minutes later our Halo-cum-spaceship was ready for action; and action is the order of the day, as this had more functions than any of the other bedside cribs we tested. Thanks to the “soothing centre” this is the all-singing, all-dancing choice, with an amber nightlight, a down light, two vibration levels and four soothing sounds, all with auto shut-off. While we found the lights lacking in brightness, the vibration and sound functions are great – particularly the white noise – eliminating the need to buy extra sleep aid accessories. Assembly is more clicking and zipping than anything too laborious, and the instructions are lovely and clear, but do note that the legs are particularly weighty when you’re carrying four of them in a box.

This is the only bassinet on the market that swivels a full 360 degrees, which means it’s easy to access baby at all times and makes getting out of bed without disturbing your bundle of joy a doddle. It’s great that the mesh walls allow you to see in wherever you are in the room, and they’re also great for airflow. The mattress is waterproof and includes a machine-washable fitted sheet.

While this crib goes above and beyond in many departments, it’s not portable. It’s rather cumbersome and because of its sturdiness, you need guns of steel to lift it. Of course, this isn’t an issue if you’re keeping it by the bed. The patented lowering bedside wall makes it easier to tend to baby directly from your bed, and the wall automatically springs back and locks into the upright position.

Joie roomie glide bedside crib

If you’ve got yourself a little raver then they’ll love rocking in this roomie gliding bedside crib from Joie. The peacefully smooth motion kicks into action with a single hand and is a real relaxer for babies. We also love the unique side panel, which lifts and lowers with just one hand – it’s very easy to operate, even when bleary-eyed in the middle of the night.

The portability of this crib is a real selling point too. It’s super easy to move around the room with its four wheels, which are rubber-covered, so there’s no fear of scratching, plus they’re lockable once you’ve found the right spot to park up. Although on our first attempt it was certainly easier to put together than put down, this got easier after a bit of practice.

The grey woven fabric looks stylish, while the double mesh windows provide plenty of ventilation and allow you to keep a watchful eye. There’s a whopping 11 height adjustment levels, plus it secures to your bed with a simple strap and clip attachment. You can tilt it too, which is great for a colicky baby.

Babylo snug sleeper grey

This was the cheapest of all the cribs we reviewed, but don’t let that put you off. If DIY isn’t your thing, you’ll be pleased to hear this took less than five minutes to launch into action. It’s the most compact of those we tested too, at just 50cm wide. But that’s not to say it feels cramped, with the cool oval design and full mesh sides giving a spacious feel. It’s also surprisingly sturdy.

The visibility is a selling point for this crib, as you can see your baby wherever you are in the room. It’s also comforting for them to see you too, and the mesh is great for airflow. In the box you get a mattress which is of good quality, along with one fitted sheet.

There are six height adjustment levels that are easy to change between and should be more than adequate for most beds – it matched the height of our normal-sized double perfectly. You can also tuck it in discreetly using the retractable legs. Unlike some other cribs, this isn’t on wheels, but as it’s compact and lightweight, it’s easy to move around a room. There’s no side panel for night feeds, but, given the price point, we wouldn’t expect this feature.

Baby Elegance kangu foldable crib

The kangu is by far the most portable of the bedside cribs that we tested, and it certainly trumped the other contenders in terms of assembly, taking us only a couple of minutes to complete. That’s because this product is wonderfully simple.

However, it doesn’t offer some of the nice features that others do; you aren’t able to unzip a side panel for easy access to baby, nor can you adjust the height of the crib. Having said that, we tested this against a normal double bed and it was the perfect height. We love how simple it is to fold, using just one action, for moving from room to room or into the included travel bag.

The design is clean, with mesh sides for ventilation and visibility for the parent, and in a classic charcoal colourway that’ll never look out of place. The provided mattress is anti allergenic and comes with a removable and washable cover, but you’ll want to invest in a fitted sheet. The legs can be turned to allow for a gentle rocking motion, which is a clever hack that is helpful for soothing a grouchy baby.

The verdict: Bedside cribs

The snüzpod4 clinched the win for comfort, quality and its point-blank good looks. But we also have to applaud the Maxi-Cosi iora, which is a wonderful option for larger babies and gives you a few extra months of use.

For peace of mind, read our review of the best baby monitors