9 of Amazon’s best-selling beauty products that you can shop right now

Amazon, oh Amazon. If you’re like me, you’ve probably found yourself late-night shopping on the website at least once this week. Okay, twice. Okay, we’re not keeping score.

There’s something enticing about scouring the site and looking to see what’s available and, more importantly, what’s on sale. One of the best tabs to explore is the beauty section.

Thankfully, you can find so many great products right on the site, with beauty products marked as low as $5.

Below are some of Amazon’s best-selling products in the beauty and personal care space. Go ahead and stock up on Amazon’s most popular items based on what everyone else is buying.

These eyebrow razors are great for removing unwanted hair on the face, and each blade contains a stainless steel safety cover to prevent nicks.

This is a hot air brush and hair dryer that is popular with hair care enthusiasts. With just one use, you can easily see straighter, fuller hair.

Remove calluses and overall roughness with this popular foot file that’s now less than $10.

Everyone needs a vitamin C product in their beauty routine, and this serum is great for all skin types and ages.

Remove your makeup after a long day with these makeup remover sheets that come in a twin pack with 50+ wipes.

Need to quickly fix a nail while on the go? This nail glue can do the trick (and is small enough to fit in your bag wherever you go).

This deep pore cleansing clay is great for face and body masks. With bentonite clay as its top ingredient, it extracts extra oil and impurities from the skin.

Instead of a physical foot tool, maybe you’d prefer to stick with a foot mask. This mask exfoliates and deeply moisturizes dry, cracked skin.

Decompress after a long day with this Epsom salt soak that quickly foams in the bath and relieves tense muscles and joints.

