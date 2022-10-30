9 Amazing Deals on Last-Minute Halloween Treats

SolStock / iStock.com

Spooky season is in full force, which means it’s time to stock your pantry with festive treats to celebrate Halloween. Whether you live in a neighborhood that gets hundreds of trick-or-treaters, are hosting a Halloween party or just want to spoil your own family a bit, there’s currently plenty of savings to be had.

Now that Halloween is just a few days away, retailers are offering big savings for last-minute shoppers. If you waited to buy your Halloween treats because you didn’t want to tempt yourself by having them around the house — or you already ate them — now is the time to start shopping.

Not sure where to shop to find the greatest deals? Whether you’re in the market for traditional Halloween candy or something a bit healthier, many of your favorite stores have you covered. Here’s a look at nine great deals on last-minute Halloween treats.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Snack-Size Candy Bars

Deal: $1.50 off

A Halloween staple, stop by Kroger to pick up a bag of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Snack-Size Candy Bars. Regularly priced at $4.49, this 10.35-ounce bag is on sale for $3.99, plus an additional savings of $1 when you clip a digital coupon offered by the retailer and save it to your account, through October 31.

Since you’ll pay just $2.99 per bag when you stack the savings, you might want to purchase more than one. Whether you’re making smores or searching for a delicious cupcake topper, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate is always a welcome addition to any dessert.

Favorite Day Monster Drizzle Caramel Corn

Deal: 20% off

Regularly priced at $4.49, Target Circle members can get Favorite Day Monster Drizzle Caramel Corn for just $3.59 through October 28. Ideal as a midday snack or to feed party guests, the mix consists of dark chocolate, popcorn, sprinkles and pretzels.

Once opened, this 7-ounce bag of limited-edition snack mix probably won’t last long, so you might want to stock up while it’s on sale. Don’t forget to save the offer to your Target circle account before checkout.

GoGo Squeez Halloween Applesauce Pouches

Deal: Savings up to $5.58

A healthier Halloween snack, Whole Foods has a sale on GoGo Squeez Halloween Applesauce Pouches through November 2. Regularly priced at $17.99, a 20-count box of 64-ounce pouches is currently $13.79 for everyone and $12.41 for Prime members.

Ideal for lunches, snacks, a classroom party or something different to give young trick-or-treaters, these pouches are dairy-free, gluten-free and low sodium. This deal is only available while supplies last — no rain checks — so head to your local store today.

M&M’s, Snickers and More Variety Pack, 30-count

Deal: $4.40 off

Be the best house on the block for trick-or-treating — while staying on budget — with this Mars Variety Pack deal at Costco. Regularly priced at $25.19, you’ll get 30 full-size bars for just $20.79 through Nov. 11.

This assortment contains eight Snickers, seven Twix, six M&M’S Peanut Chocolate Candies, five M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies and four Milky Way candy bars. This deal is available online at Costco and two-day shipping is available, when a minimum spend is met.

Oreo Orange Creme Halloween Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Deal: Buy one, get one 25% off

A festive twist on the classic, Oreo Orange Creme Halloween Chocolate Sandwich Cookies are on sale at Target through October 29. Priced at $4.39 for a 1.25-pound pack, you’ll get a second for $3.29.

Featuring five spooky designs, these festive cookies taste just like the original, but look more fun. Ideal for lunches, snacks, classroom parties or trick-or-treating, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Deal: $2.50 off

Save money on Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Snack-Size Halloween Candy at Kroger. Regularly priced at $7.49, this 19.5-ounce bag is on sale for $5.99 for a limited time, plus you can clip an extra $1 off coupon to your account through October 31.

Whether you’re preparing for trick-or-treaters, a party or just satisfying your own craving, these jumbo peanut butter cups are sure to please. For a price of $4.99 per bag, you might want to buy extra of this one.

YumEarth Halloween Fruit Gummies

Deal: Savings up to $1.80

Fun and festive, Whole Foods has a sale on YumEarth Halloween Fruit Gummies through November 2. Regularly priced at $8.99, these gummies are currently $7.99 for everyone and $7.19 for Prime members.

Each 7-ounce bag contains 10 Halloween snack packs filled with organic gummy fruits in three flavors — Strawberry Smash, Perfectly Peach and Very Very Cherry. This can be a great addition to your child’s lunch or a fun candy alternative for trick-or-treaters.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Happy Haunting Candy Bars

Deal: 40% off

Stock up on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters — or yourself — at Target. Regularly priced at $4.99, a snack size variety 20.25-ounce pack of Happy Haunting Candy Bars is 40% off — i.e., $2.99 — for Target Circle members through October 28.

Bags contain a mix of four types of candy — peanut, caramel, nougat and milk chocolate; caramel, cookie and milk chocolate; chocolate, nougat and milk chocolate and caramel, nougat and milk chocolate. Save the offer to your Target Circle account before checking out to score this deal.

Hershey & Mondelez Fruit Flavored Assortment, 50-count

Deal: $10.99 off

Save big at CVS, when you buy two bags of Hershey and Mondelez Fruit Flavored Assortment Chewy and Hard Candy, you get a third free! Regularly priced, these 50-count bags cost $10.99, so this is a major steal.

Something for everyone, this bag contains a mix of Twizzlers Twists, Twizzlers Pull ‘N’ Peel, Jolly Ranchers and Sour Patch Kids. Whether you’re having a Halloween party or are stocking up for trick-or-treaters, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

