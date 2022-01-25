At 9.8% CAGR, Automotive eCall Market size worth USD 7.44 Billion in 2028 - Fortune Business Insights

Automotive eCall Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are Continental AG (Hanover, Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Telit (London, U.K.), Thales Group (Paris, France), STMicroelectronics (Geneva, Switzerland), u-blox (Thalwil, Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (Texas, U.S.), Valeo (Paris, France, Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany), Visteon Corporation (Michigan, U.S.).

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Automotive eCall market size stood at USD 3.65 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2021 to USD 7.44 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% in 2021-2028. The global automotive eCall market is set to gain traction from rising demand for advanced emergency call systems and the adoption of telematics in automobiles.

Automotive eCall is an emergency calling system that is utilized to establish communication during vehicle failure and accidents. The systems utilize a voice response, manual and automatic calling system that contacts emergency services if an accident occurs. It can be triggered manually in case of accidents and avoid unwanted calls. An emergency call is placed if crashes, employment of airbags, and vehicle breakdown occur. The rising demand for advanced emergency call systems is likely to fuel adoption. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced telematics devices such as sensors, ADAS systems, smartphones, V2X connectivity solutions is likely to boost sales. Telematics devices utilize advanced communication systems that provide information regarding a crash to V2X and V2V networks. The incorporation of such systems can help monitor accidents and increase the recovery rate. This factor may propel market growth during the upcoming years.


Impact of COVID-19:

Supply Chain Disruptions and Lack of Automobile Sales to Hinder Market Growth

This market is likely to get negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the disruptions in the supply chain. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients has led to the imposition of stringent regulations on manufacturing and travel. As a result, the lack of raw materials required for the production of emergency calling systems has negatively affected sales. Further, the lack of transport and travel is likely to impede automobile sales, which, in turn, may negatively affect the growth of the market. However, post lockdown relaxations are anticipated to spike the growth to pre-pandemic levels as manufacturers adopt advanced production machinery, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts. These factors may surge market growth during the pandemic.

Segments:

By type, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. Based on vehicle type, it is classified into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Geographically, it is grouped into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.


Robust Demand for Advanced Safety Features in Automobiles to Foster Market Development

Increasing urbanization, improvement of the standard of living, increasing disposable income, and rapid production and sales of vehicles are likely to foster the demand for emergency calling systems. Increasing road accidents and fatalities are expected to boost the product demand. The increasing adoption of advanced automotive emergency call systems is likely to control the number of fatalities. Further, the increasing adoption of vehicles has led to traffic congestion. The number of accidents and fatalities is increasing, which, in turn, has provoked governments to impose stringent traffic rules. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is an organization operating under the Department of Transportation and Works for road safety. The NHTSA reports a decline in road accidents and fatalities because of the adoption of safety regulations. These factors may drive the automotive eCall market growth.

However, issues regarding interface problems and jamming are likely to hamper the progress of the market.


Regional Insights:

Adoption of Strict Government Regulations to Fuel Industry Growth in Europe

Europe is projected to dominate the automotive eCall market share due to the imposition of stringent government regulations. The market in Europe stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. The European Union Transport Authority is taking active measures to stop road accidents, enhance emergency services' operating capability, and reduce the number of fatalities. In addition, the presence of advanced emergency call technologies is likely to fuel automotive eCall sales. These factors are likely to fuel industry growth.

North America is the second-largest market shareholder because of rising concerns regarding vehicular safety. Further, the updated government road safety and driver and passenger safety regulations are likely to boost the product adoption. In addition, the presence of prominent vehicle manufacturers is likely to bolster market growth.
In Asia-Pacific, rapid growth in vehicle sales and production is expected to increase automotive eCall adoption. Further, rapid urbanization, improving lifestyle, rising per-capita income, and robust demand for advanced automotive safety features may propel product demand. These factors may bolster industry progress.


List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Telit (London, U.K.)

  • Thales Group (Paris, France)

  • STMicroelectronics (Geneva, Switzerland)

  • u-blox (Thalwil, Switzerland)

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Valeo (Paris, France

  • Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

  • Visteon Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)


Global Automotive eCall Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Automatic

  • Manual

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Table Of Content:

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3. SWOT Analysis
4.4. Technological Developments
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive eCall Market
5. Global Automotive eCall Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
Continued…


