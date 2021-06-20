UK records 9,284 new Covid cases and 6 deaths

The race is on to vaccinate as many people as possible before pandemic measures can be relaxed. (PA Wire)

The UK recorded 9,284 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday, according to the latest government figures released today.

It compares with 10,321 cases and 14 deaths yesterday, and 7,490 cases and eight deaths this time last week.

The deaths are of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 28 days.

Another 280,241 people have had their first dose of vaccine and 236,363 had a second.

The rising infection rate figures have been attributed to the Delta variant which is thought to be more than 60 per cent transmissible than the Kent strain.

Meanwhile Public Health England’s’s regional director for London has warned that the UK could be in the “foothills” of another wave of Covid-19 cases, and people must continue to practise preventative measures.

Prof Kevin Fenton told LBC that it was unlikely the capital would have all over-30s double vaccinated by July 19 when all restrictions are due to relax.

“We’re in the foothills of what could possibly be a third wave, we should be doing the hands, face, space, ventilate, prevention,” Prof Fenton said.

He continued: “Get the first dose in as soon as possible because even with the first source, there is some protection that you will receive.

“And we (will) continue to practise those preventive measures – vaccinating now won’t stop the rises we are seeing in the community this week, but they will begin to build the resilience for the city as we get to July 19.”

