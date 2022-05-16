9/2022・Trifork upgrades outlook for 2022 financial results

Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 9 / 2022



Schindellegi, Switzerland – 16 May 2022

Trifork Holding AG (“Trifork”) upgrades outlook for the 2022 financial results from what was previously communicated on 16 March 2022 in connection with the announcement of Trifork's 2021 financial results:

Revenue target for the financial year 2022 is increased to EURm 180-185 from EURm 175-180.

Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA target (excluding Trifork Labs and special items) for the financial year 2022 is increased to EURm 30.5-33.0 from EURm 29.5-32.0.

Trifork Group EBIT target for the financial year 2022 is increased to EURm 16.5-19.0 from EURm 15.5-18.0.





General development

The upgraded outlook for 2022 is based on an increased operational performance and organic growth in our Digital Health Business Area and a strong inflow of new or renewed framework agreements with existing customers.

Contract signed

As announced in Company announcement no. 5 / 2022 on March 28, Trifork won a strategic tender based on a joint SAP-Trifork cooperation and signed a letter of intent with a Swiss healthcare customer in March. Today, a final agreement has been signed between Swiss-based Bluespace Ventures AG and Trifork, thus making Trifork the Lead Technology Partner to provide advanced healthcare technology.

This is a milestone in Trifork’s effort to bring Digital Health products and services to more markets and also has a positive impact on our financial outlook.

Mid-term targets

Mid-term targets are maintained. Over a three-year period, Trifork Group targets annual average revenue growth of 15-25% with organic revenue growth of 10-15% on average per year over the same period.

For more information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 60 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 285’000 subscribers and more than 32 million views on YouTube.

