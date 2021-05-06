9/11 jeopardized first responders’ health. Nearly 20 years later, COVID-19 brought new risks.

Christopher J. Eberhart and Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
·10 min read
John Feal points out the name of his friend, FDNY F.F. Ray Pfeifer, on the 9/11 Responders Remembered Park in Nesconset, April 6, 2021. Feal, who established the FealGood Foundation and created the park, has become a leading activist in getting the 9/11 James Zadroga Act, the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, passed and then renewed and then made permanent.
John Feal points out the name of his friend, FDNY F.F. Ray Pfeifer, on the 9/11 Responders Remembered Park in Nesconset, April 6, 2021. Feal, who established the FealGood Foundation and created the park, has become a leading activist in getting the 9/11 James Zadroga Act, the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, passed and then renewed and then made permanent.

John Feal led scores of trips to Congress with 9/11 responders and comedian Jon Stewart to fight for health treatment and benefits for those who rushed toward danger on Sept. 11, 2001, and continue to suffer health effects.

He remembers the early – and wrong – advice the EPA gave those working on the rescue and recovery at Ground Zero: that the air was safe to breathe, that what was really a toxic swirl wouldn't cause permanent harm.

Feal's experience fighting for sick 9/11 responders and the extension of the 9/11 James Zadroga Health Act taught him the value of a mask.

So, nearly two decades after 9/11, when COVID-19 reports in the U.S. began to trickle in and experts said masks weren't necessary to protect against a potentially deadly danger, Feal had reason for suspicion.

In early March 2020, he fashioned his own face mask out of paper towels, Scotch tape and rubber bands.

People asked him why he was wearing the makeshift contraption around his face.

“You’ll see,” the 54-year-old told them.

New York City firefighters take a break near a demolished ladder truck in the remains of the World Trade Center on Sept. 12, 2001.
New York City firefighters take a break near a demolished ladder truck in the remains of the World Trade Center on Sept. 12, 2001.

COVID-19 threat rattled 9/11 community

For 9/11 first responders – as well as volunteers and survivors – the COVID-19 pandemic presented another crisis that left them feeling vulnerable.

There were marked differences, of course: One was an attack that blindsided a nation – a terrorist act. The pandemic was a worldwide phenomenon that crept to our nation even as we still felt unprepared.

But for the responders who rushed toward danger that bright sunny Tuesday in September 2001, the COVID-19 threat was all the more magnified by their resulting health vulnerabilities, their continued position on the front lines and the echo of trauma.

“We had an exodus,” said Oren Barzilay, president of Local 2507, the union that represents emergency medical technicians, paramedics and fire inspectors in the New York City Fire Department. The spate of retirements among FDNY EMTs and paramedics continues. “Our members are leaving in droves. It’s just too risky.”

The risk was far from imagined. Nearly half of FDNY medical responders ended up with COVID-19, said Barzilay, whose union has more than 4,000 members.

Four EMTs who served during the 9/11 rescue and recovery mission – Gregory Hodge, 59; John Redd, 63; Idris Bey, 60; and Richard Seaberry, 63 – had died of COVID-19 before April 2020 was through.

FDNY EMT Evelyn Ford, 58, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 22, 2020.

Even now, as vaccines ramp up and COVID-19 cases drop in New York, the virus remains a threat.

NYPD Officer Michael Mundy, 45, died on April 28, 2021, from the virus, according to the department's Twitter account. He had joined the force in July of 2001, a mere two months before the terrorist attacks.

Even among 9/11 responders who never got COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated one of the key health conditions caused by rescue and recovery efforts after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Post-traumatic stress disorder has been the most common health concern for those who have suffered the health impacts of 9/11.

“They think about when – not if – but when I’m getting 9/11 cancer,” said Feal, a construction supervisor at Ground Zero who was severely injured when a steel beam fell on his foot. “Now it’s a double whammy. Now they are looking over their shoulder: 'When am I gonna get COVID?'”

But the role first responders play in times of crises forms another link between then and now: They rushed into the heart of unfolding danger, leading to disproportionate risks among their own ranks.

Live COVID-19 updates: U.S. supports lifting patent protections for vaccines; once-grim CDC projections now 'quite hopeful' for summer

When will everyone be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here's how the vaccine rollout is going

Risk from a new enemy

"There was so many schools of thought when the pandemic began," said New Rochelle Fire Chief Andy Sandor, who worked at Ground Zero after 9/11. "At first, we didn't want to respond to emergency calls in hazmat suits so we didn't create fear."

Many active-duty firefighters and first responders were just trying to keep up with how to respond to emergencies.

At the New Rochelle and White Plains fire departments firefighters also respond to emergency medical calls.

In those early days of the pandemic, their own exposure to the virus didn't really cross their minds, White Plains firefighters said during a recent roundtable interview.

Sarah Woods said her husband, Peter, made this connection right away. When, in March 2020, a New Rochelle man fell ill with one of the first documented cases of COVID-19 in the area, he knew he and his fellow 9/11 first responders would be at risk from a new enemy.

Peter Woods was part of the NYPD Harbor Patrol when the planes hit the World Trade Center. By 2020, he was battling leukemia, respiratory ailments and other 9/11-related illnesses. From the time COVID-19 came to the U.S. until the summer, Woods went into an immediate quarantine and almost never left the house.

Sarah Woods recalled how careful her husband had been during 9/11.

"He was there for at least 24 hours, and I remember him coming home and getting changed in the garage and took a shower," his wife, Sarah, told The Journal News/lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"He was covered in debris, and he told me and our family not to go anywhere near the clothes."

While Woods remained safe from COVID-19, he died at age 59 on Jan. 9, 2021, from complications of leukemia.

Others, though, did not escape the virus.

FBI Special Agent Thomas J. Mohnal died from COVID-19 in February 2021 at age 66. Mohnal, who testified before Congress alongside Feal on behalf of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, had battled 9/11-related cancer for years. The Virginia resident was on his way to respond to the World Trade Center attacks as an explosives expert when he witnessed the plane crash into the Pentagon.

Cancer and respiratory disorders like asthma and COPD are among the most common illnesses linked to 9/11 recovery efforts. Those are also among the conditions that put people at a higher risk for severe bouts of COVID-19.

Mohnal was just one of many who battled through 9/11 illness and then COVID-19.

John Feal is pictured in his home office in Nesconset, New York, April 6, 2021. Feal, who established the FealGood Foundation, has become a leading activist in getting the 9/11 James Zadroga Act, the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, passed and then renewed and then made permanent.
John Feal is pictured in his home office in Nesconset, New York, April 6, 2021. Feal, who established the FealGood Foundation, has become a leading activist in getting the 9/11 James Zadroga Act, the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, passed and then renewed and then made permanent.

For recent 9/11-related deaths, COVID-19 is a common theme

Feal said early on he was worried the respiratory virus spreading around the world would wreak havoc on those in the 9/11 community.

He hates that he’s right.

Feal tracks all 9/11-related deaths, keeping a Sept. 1 to Sept. 1 count each year. Every Sept. 12, they are honored at a ceremony at 9/11 Responders Remembered Memorial Park in Nesconset, New York.

According to Feal, since Sept. 1, 2020, about 158 people have died with a 9/11 illness as a contributing cause. Of those, he has so far documented 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

And it’s only April.

A steel beam and statues are pictured on April 6, 2021, at the 9/11 Responders Remembered Park, created by John Feal in Nesconset, New York.
A steel beam and statues are pictured on April 6, 2021, at the 9/11 Responders Remembered Park, created by John Feal in Nesconset, New York.

The average age for a 9/11 first responder is now about 59½, adding yet another risk factor for poor COVID-19 outcomes, on top of the common respiratory damage and cancers that 9/11 illness often brings.

Michael Barasch, whose law firm has represented thousands of 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund recipients, said that by April, he had lost 100 clients – 9/11 responders and survivors – to the virus.

Dr. Michael Crane, medical director of the World Trade Center Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence at Mount Sinai, said that so far, as a cohort, the 9/11 community hasn’t shown a higher vulnerability to contracting COVID-19. But the data is limited. “It’s an incomplete picture,” he said.

“I’m crossing my fingers here,” Crane said. “It’s a dangerous virus.”

But, Crane said, "individually there are people who have had terrible times."

New Rochelle, New York, firefighters line up at the cemetery following the funeral of Captain Andy DiMaggio May 7, 2020. DiMaggio died of complications from the coronavirus.
New Rochelle, New York, firefighters line up at the cemetery following the funeral of Captain Andy DiMaggio May 7, 2020. DiMaggio died of complications from the coronavirus.

Seeking their shots

Barasch began pushing states early on in vaccine distribution to provide vaccination access to those with 9/11-related illnesses.

In New York, 9/11 responders with related illnesses didn’t become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations until February, at the same time others with comorbidities could get the shot.

One of those eager to get the vaccine was Richard Palmer Jr. Then part of the New York City Department of Corrections, Palmer worked at the morgue operation for the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Now 50 and retired, he has undergone a quadruple bypass and eight stents placed in his heart; he suffers from asthma and other respiratory conditions.

He got vaccinated against COVID-19 shortly after the state made 9/11 responders eligible. But he believed he and others should have had access sooner.

World Trade Center health programs, which exist around the nation, haven't been given direct access to vaccines for their at-risk patients.

On Long Island, the Suffolk County Police Department arranged a special vaccination pod in mid-March that focused on getting shots to 9/11 responders with comorbidities.

Barasch saw states' delay in getting vaccines to 9/11 responders as a mistake.

"You want to send the message to them that they won’t be left behind the next time there’s a crisis," Barasch said, referencing the bitterness that lingers over the EPA's failures. "Why should they risk their lives if they think their families will be left in the lurch?"

Palmer said he will continue to mask up and practice COVID-19 precautions. “Just because you got the vaccine, you can’t let your guard down.”

But vaccine hesitancy exists in the first responder community too. Barzilay said that just about 50% of his union membership has been vaccinated.

He blamed vaccine skepticism on a string of government failures to protect first responders – from the infamous "air is safe" proclamations that then-EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman made in September 2001 to the PPE shortages amid COVID-19 and guidance in March 2020 that N95 masks only needed to be used when responding to respiratory distress calls.

"It’s just frustrating that when you have public officials, people who are policy officials, giving us false information," Barzilay said. "The air wasn’t clean on Sept 11. The air wasn’t clean around COVID."

The mistrust, he said, "lingers in everybody’s mind."

John Feal: Sicker and sicker

Feal knows firsthand the risk from COVID-19.

In March of 2020 when the pandemic hit New York, Feal and lawyer Michael Barasch produced a public service announcement geared toward the 9/11 community, many of whom were already dealing with serious illnesses and strained immune systems.

Feal and Barasch, whose firm represents hundreds of 9/11 responders and survivors, wanted to encourage the 9/11 community to follow all safety protocols as COVID-19 spread.

They told those dealing with or at risk of 9/11 illness: “Heed the advice of the experts.”

The office in John Feal&#39;s home in Nesconset, New York, is filled with Captain America and Deadpool references, as pictured April 6, 2021. Feal, who established the FealGood Foundation, has become a leading activist in getting the 9/11 James Zadroga Act, the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, passed and then renewed and then made permanent.
The office in John Feal's home in Nesconset, New York, is filled with Captain America and Deadpool references, as pictured April 6, 2021. Feal, who established the FealGood Foundation, has become a leading activist in getting the 9/11 James Zadroga Act, the WTC Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, passed and then renewed and then made permanent.

A week after the video was shot in Manhattan, Feal came down with a stomach virus. He felt sicker and sicker. Breathing problems started. Within 10 days, he was in the ER with double pneumonia and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

He lost his sense of smell and taste. He was wiped out. He still has memory loss from his hospitalization.

“My chest was black and blue,” Feal said. He was told that he was punching himself in the chest in his sleep, apparently to help himself cough and breathe.

He struggled with complications, and has continued to struggle with other medical conditions he thinks were exacerbated by COVID-19.

Feal said that he’s tried to help others after his battle with the virus. He’s donated convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients eight times.

Feal, who received his second Moderna vaccination April 1, said he’ll also continue to wear a face mask.

And he will mandate face coverings at the annual Sept. 12 ceremony at 9/11 Responders Remembered Memorial Park that honors those lost in the past year from 9/11-related illnesses.

“Nobody’s going to get these people sick on my watch.”

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 9/11 illnesses, COVID-19 a tough mix for first responders, survivors

Latest Stories

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Rory McIlroy calls proposed golf super league a 'money grab;' Phil Mickelson thinks it's 'interesting'

    A proposed golf 'Super League' is largely meeting a similar reception to its flaming failure soccer counterpart.

  • DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

    ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter. While the Mets received uplifting news earlier in the day when manager Luis Rojas said ace Jacob deGrom could return to the rotation on Sunday, skidding New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum. The late-night firing Monday occurred after Mets stars Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto praised Donnie Stevenson, an apparently fictional hitting coach. James McCann hit into a run-scoring forceout, and New York’s batting average dropped to .235 with a major league-low 77 runs. The Mets went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, its RISP average falling to a big league-worst .198. New York has lost five of seven and is 11-13. Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings. This was the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ first doubleheader of the season, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The Mets were playing in their third twin bill in just over a month. Kim gave up one run and two hits. Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first, a 417-foot line drive off the Big Mac Land sign on the front of the third deck in left. Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs in the third, and McCann's grounder cut the gap in the fourth. Kim escaped bases-loaded trouble by throwing a called third strike past Jonathan Villar and fanning Albert Almora Jr. Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road. Miguel Castro (0-0) was to start the second game for the Mets in his first start since July 15, 2018. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79) was to start for the Cardinals. HERNANDEZ Honoured Keith Hernandez, an All-Star first baseman, was voted in by fans into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Hernandez was a two-time All-Star during 10 years in St. Louis and part of the 1982 World Series champions. A three-time All-Star with the Mets and an 11-time Gold Glove, he entered the Mets' Hall of Fame in 1997. “I enjoyed playing in both places,” Hernandez said. ROSTER MOVE Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man. Cardinals: LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. was recalled to join the bullpen and serve as the 27th player. Flores, Jr., who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1, had been scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Memphis. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: deGrom (right lat inflammation) is to play catch Thursday and hopes to throw a bullpen session Friday, putting him on track to start Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) start a rehab assignment this weekend at Triple-A Syracuse. Cardinals: RF Dylan Carlson was removed the fifth inning with a bruised right shin. He fouled off a pitch in his at-bat in the inning. ... RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday night in a start for Memphis against visiting Durham. Mikolas, who missed the 2020 season (right forearm strain) and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28. UP NEXT RHP Taijuan Walker (1-1) is to start Thursday's series finale for the Mets against RHP John Gant (2-2). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Warren Mayes, The Associated Press

  • Line brawl erupts in opening seconds of Capitals-Rangers tilt

    It didn't take long for the New York Rangers to retaliate to Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson's antics. A line brawl featuring all six forwards erupted on the ice in the opening seconds of the game Wednesday after Wilson injured Rangers leading scorer Artemi Panarin in Monday's contest. WATCH | Line brawl to start Rangers-Capitals game: The Rangers organization took exception to the NHL opting not to suspend Wilson and instead levying a $5,000 US fine, the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. The opening three fights were only a sign of things to come, as three more broke out in the first period alone, including Wilson taking on Rangers defenceman Brendan Smith. WATCH | Wilson fights Smith: In the second period, Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich was handed a game misconduct and five-minute major for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha. The on-ice actions may not have been the only repercussions of Wilson's post-whistle takedown of a helmetless Panarin and punch to the back of Buchnevich's head. The Rangers fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, reportedly due to dissent over whether to release a team statement Tuesday targeting NHL senior vice-president of player safety George Parros for his inaction against Wilson. The Rangers' statement called Wilson's behaviour a "horrifying act of violence." "Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely," the Rangers said. "Wilson's dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season. We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role." Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. The fine represents 0.12 per cent of Wilson's $4.1 million salary for this season.