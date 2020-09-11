Like 9/11, COVID-19 has stripped away Americans' sense of security as they wonder how safe they really are

NEW YORK – Wendy Lanski says she had "an irrational fear of supermarkets."

She got sick with COVID-19 in March, and while she can't pinpoint her exact exposure, her hunch was that it was the grocery store.

She almost died in her battle against the disease – and she is one of many "long haulers," or COVID-19 survivors with lingering symptoms such as irregular heartbeat and partial hair loss.

Lanski, 50, also survived another national tragedy that reshaped how many Americans view their sense of safety: the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

"I think there are a lot of parallels," Lanski said of the two seminal moments in modern history. Both caused Americans to praise and better appreciate first responders, she said. Some believe both are a hoax or a government conspiracy.

And both have led to changes in behavior in everyday lives that may or may not be making us safer. Does the size of a toothpaste tube really matter in helping thwart terrorist plots? Are temperature checks stopping the spread of the coronavirus? Or do we just feel more secure?

People's behavior may be governed by their perception of risk, regardless of whether that's in line with actual risk, when there is a crisis, says Dr. Joshua Morganstein, chairman of the American Psychiatric Association’s Committee on the Psychiatric Dimensions of Disaster.

"It is one thing to be safe, and it is another thing to feel safe," Morganstein said.

Lanski remembers flying for the first time after 9/11, five months after the attacks. Someone was complaining about the security line taking a long time. She took her World Trade Center ID card.

"I said, 'Here's why, buddy. ... You just need to take it down a notch.'"

Wendy Lanski survived the 9/11 terror attacks and a battle with COVID-19.

Security measures, risk assessments are similar

As the U.S. coronavirus case count continues to rise, many Americans continue to take precautions to prevent the spread while also boosting their sense of security – not unlike the safety and security measures some took and changes in behavior that occurred after 9/11.

After the terror attacks, airport security beefed up. Some feared large gatherings as potential next targets. People avoided traveling. Today, amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans steer clear of big groups that could be potential "super spreader" events. Some airports screen for people's temperatures to detect a fever. And the travel industry has faced steep declines.

"Maybe now the era of September 11th has given way to the era of COVID-19 or pandemic," said Jan Ramirez, chief curator of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

"They both felt sort of unprecedented in scale. They both felt novel and almost implausible up until that point," she added. "What emerged quickly after was an almost different collective reality."

For Emiliano Diaz de Leon, 44, wiping down every item he gets from grocery deliveries or letting packages sit in his garage for three days before bringing them in is all about reducing the risk of infection for himself and his family.

His 11-year-old son tried to show him a news article recently that said surfaces are not the primary way the new coronavirus spreads and they'd be fine if some of his birthday presents could come inside a few days earlier.

