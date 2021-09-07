9/11: 20 voices, 20 years later + Charlotte police, firefighters reps on vaccine mandate

Happy Tuesday, Charlotte. Kristen here, hoping you had a nice long weekend. Despite COVID’s spread, the Charlotte area’s arts groups have found ways to thrive and continue spreading creativity and joy in our community. In our new Fall Arts series, find out more about how these groups, from symphony musicians to fine artists, have continued to blossom during the pandemic. And don’t forget to bookmark that page — the series will grow over the next 3 weeks.

Let’s get into today’s headlines:

Logo by Gabby McCall

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 people with ties to the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four planes in the U.S. and used them to attack the nation. Nearly 3,000 people were killed as the terrorists crashed the planes into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It was the deadliest attack to occur on American soil in history.

For CharlotteFive’s new series, “9/11: 20 voices, 20 years later,” a team of reporters spent the last few months speaking with people in Charlotte who each experienced 9/11 and its aftermath in their own unique way — from people who were there on that day and folks with family members in the city at time to a subject who was barely born when it happened.

Overall, this collection of stories contributes to a shared history and an understanding of what it was like to be in America on that day. Hear the voices of those affected by this life-changing day here with CharlotteFive’s Laurie Larsh, Heidi Finley and Melissa Oyler.

Three organizations representing Charlotte police and firefighters “stand united” against any possible COVID vaccine mandate for city employees, according to a letter sent to Mayor Vi Lyles, City Manager Marcus Jones and members of City Council last week.

Who wrote the letter?

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police

Charlotte FireFighters Association

The Charlotte chapter of the UE150 public service workers union

“Combined, our organizations represent, and speak for, thousands of workers in this city who rely on our advocacy,” the letter said. “We understand how COVID has impacted Charlotte but believe all medical decisions shall be an individual choice.”

According to the letter, the groups encourage their members to get vaccinated, but believe the “vaccine should be a discussion between them and their medical provider, not elected officials.”

The letter was sent two days after the city released responses to a survey asking nearly 8,000 government employees asking about their vaccine status, as reported by the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse.

North Carolina reported 927 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units statewide Tuesday. It’s the 12th consecutive day that over 900 people in the state have required an ICU.

COVID by the numbers:

DHHS reported nearly 15,000 cases over the weekend. Some were from a previous time period as the result of a technical issue with a national reporting database.

The state has about 300 ICU beds still available, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show.

ICU patients make up about a quarter of the 3,779 people hospitalized with COVID in N.C. as of Tuesday.

As the News & Observer’s Ben Sessoms reports, the number of cases reported Tuesday doesn’t indicate the level of transmission over the long Labor Day weekend since testing numbers were low and the virus takes anywhere from two to 14 days to show symptoms.

For more COVID updates, view our daily COVID information roundup here.

Legislative staff look over redistricting maps during a House committee meeting on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C.

In 2019, a court order had forced Republican lawmakers to be extremely transparent when redrawing maps that the court had ruled unconstitutional. This year, as the News & Observer’s Will Doran reports, GOP leaders have said they want to voluntarily bring back much of the same transparency in this year’s post-Census round of redistricting.

It starts Wednesday, with the first of over a dozen public hearings around the state. The rest will be held through the end of this month. The initial hearing Wednesday will be held in Lenoir, at Caldwell Community College at 6 p.m.

The public hearings are scheduled on weekdays, many in the middle of the afternoon. You have to sign up online or in person to attend, and if you can’t attend, you can leave a written comment for lawmakers via the legislature’s website.

Find the sign up form on the left side of the legislative website homepage at www.ncleg.gov.

