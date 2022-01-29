'9-1-1' Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Maddie's Future in Season 5 on Instagram



9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look.

As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.

“Oh Maddie how I have missed you,” she wrote in the caption. “Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox.”

After seeing Jennifer confirm that she will reprise her role for the second half of the season, 9-1-1 fans immediately flooded her comments section to celebrate the news. “MADDIE BUCKLEY IS COMING HOME,” one person wrote. “IT WASN’T THE SAME WITHOUT YOU IM SOBBING,” a different fan said. “MY heart is pounding. Can't wait for Maddie to come back,” a follower commented.

As her Instagram followers may know, Jennifer and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed their son Aidan James in September 2021. It seems like the 9-1-1 writers timed Jennifer’s maternity leave perfectly with her character’s storyline because shortly after, in October, Maddie said a heartbreaking goodbye to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and their daughter, Jee-Yun.

Then, in December, the Fox drama went on its winter break — hello, 9-1-1: Lone Star! — and although a date hasn't been revealed, season 5 of 9-1-1 is coming back in March.

Meanwhile, in the show, Chimney went on paternity leave in episode 7 to try to “pull [himself together]” after he figured out where Maddie went. So, has he come up with a plan to approach his girlfriend? Will he be able to bring her back home or will Buckley (Oliver Stark) go looking for her next? We’re already counting down the days until we find out!

