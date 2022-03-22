‘9-1-1’ Spring Premiere Answers the Call to Top Monday Night Ratings

The spring premiere of Fox’s “9-1-1” scored the highest primetime rating on Monday night with a 0.8 among the 18-49 demographic, helping the network also secure the overall top-rated spot.

But Fox couldn’t draw enough to beat CBS in viewership. The network’s O.G. “NCIS” scored 6.7 million total viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night.

NBC also debuted its latest competition series, “American Song Contest,” to a solid 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers, keeping steady with the numbers put up by the predecessor in the 8 p.m. timeslot, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, while CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million.

ABC and CBS tied for second in ratings with a 0.6. Fox was second in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million.

On Fox, the midseason premiere of “9-1-1” earned a 0.8 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which now airs an hour later to accommodate its predecessor, received a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million total viewers.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” had a 0.6 rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.5 rating and 5.4 million total viewers. “NCIS” drew a 0.6 rating and 6.7 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” got a 0.5 rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million. “American Idol” scored a 0.7 rating and 5.3 million total viewers at 8. At 10, “The Good Doctor” had a 0.4 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.5 million. The premiere of “American Song Contest” kicked off with a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 8. At 10, “Endgame” got a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 498,000. “All American” got a 0.2 rating and 577,000 total viewers at 8. At 9, “All American: Homecoming” drew a 0.1 rating and 419,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 1.9 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.6 rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in Spanish-language ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 rating and 794,000 total viewers.