9-1-1 Season 7 First Look: Bobby and Athena’s Cruise Ship Is Indeed Going Down (and We Totally Called It)

We had a sinking feeling that 9-1-1‘s seventh season would kick off with a Bobby and Athena-centric disaster at sea, and while we know it’s tacky to toot one’s own horn… toot toot! And for that matter, also beep beep.

As revealed in the poster for 9-1-1‘s inaugural season on ABC, the cruise on which Peter Krause and Angela Bassett’s characters set sail back in May is indeed going down. How do we know? Perhaps it’s the hand reaching up from the water on the poster. Perhaps it’s the sight of a sideways city through the porthole of a ship. Perhaps it’s the “hold your breath” tagline. Perhaps it’s all of the above.

Check out the poster for yourself:

Either way, the 118 will be ready to spring into action to save two of their own. Heck, Oliver Stark (aka Buck) has been ready to dive in since the finale aired in May.

“I think I’m possibly going to be getting into a wet suit sometime soon and having to go save Angela,” Stark told TVLine of the episode’s ominous ending. “I mean, just knowing how they cannot catch a break, I feel like there’s a strong possibility of that happening. How do you involve the rest of our team, though? They’ve made stranger things work.”

We’ll get the answer to Stark’s question when 9-1-1 returns for Season 7 on Thursday, March 14 (8/7c), leading into the Season 20 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy and the final-season kickoff of Station 19.

9-1-1 fans, what are your hopes for the show’s first season on ABC? Drop ’em in a comment below.

