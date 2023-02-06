9-1-1 returns with a (literally) shocking first trailer of season 6 spring premiere

9-1-1 is known for its electric moments, but not usually ones like this.

In the first trailer for the second half of season 6 (launching March 6), Oliver Stark's Buck is blown back by a lightning bolt, part of a lightning storm that appears to spark problems all over Los Angeles — a scenario showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel previewed for EW following the fall finale in November.

"We're going to be dealing with an unusual weather issue, which is basically thunder and lightning without rain — lightning that strikes out of nowhere and creates some emergencies," she said. "Our 118 people will get caught up in that, and that will be our big start to the back half."

When we last saw the first responders on the Fox first responder drama, Buck was excited to become a biological father, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) had found their dream "murder house," Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) were worried about telling their son Denny (Declan Pratt) about his biological parents, and Bobby (Peter Krause) was reeling from the death of his sponsor, Wendall (Grey's Anatomy's Maurice Irvin).

As for how exactly that will play out, Reidel has told EW "we're going to have some episodes like you would expect, and then we have some different things that we've never really done before. Hopefully there'll be something for everyone." She also teases they're "building towards a finale we've been planning since the beginning of the season."

Fans will likely have plenty of theories about what that endgame is, but Reidel says she tries to let the writers create in a bit of a social media blackout.

"It's really easy to let what other people think get in your head. And I feel like we do the best job as writers when we're judging on what we think and we feel and what feels right to us," she explains. "But one thing I will say that I did learn over the first five seasons of this show, is there's usually not a universal reaction. You can get somebody who's like, 'Oh, that was my favorite episode.' Followed by somebody who's like, 'This is the worst episode ever.' So everybody watches for different reasons, and they're looking for different things. And so that's why I always make a joke that if you're not liking this, just wait five minutes, it's all going to change."

Just like the weather...

