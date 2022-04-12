9-1-1 's Oliver Stark on Buck's future with Taylor and friendship with Ryan Guzman's struggling Eddie

Patrick Gomez
·6 min read

Evan "Buck" Buckley has never been great at relationships — but he seems to have really stepped in it now.

The 9-1-1 character, played by Oliver Stark, started the series a playboy before falling for Connie Britton's Abby in season 1. He then lived in heartbreak before a string of short relationships and eventually met his girlfriend Taylor (Megan West). Then came the drunken kiss with new firehouse colleague Lucy (Arielle Kebbel). Buck had hopes of coming clean to Taylor about the intimate moment, but instead what came out was "move in with me."

On Monday's episode, Buck moves Taylor in...and finally confesses about the kiss. Lucy admits she's not sure she ever needed to know about the kiss and wants to know if Buck feels like he's "trapped" Taylor by getting her to give up her place. He's not sure.

And, as though that's not enough on his emotional plate right now, Buck also gets a call to help Eddie (Ryan Guzman), who is breaking down as he finally processes his PTSD from his time as an army medic in Afghanistan.

To get the 411 on 9-1-1 — and find out what's next on the fiery Fox drama — EW spoke to Stark about everything Buck.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Walk us through where Buck's head is at right now in regards to Taylor.

OLIVER STARK: I think Buck is, as we've come to learn over the years, always well-intentioned, right? He's certainly a character with a big heart, but being well-intentioned and having a big heart doesn't mean that you don't make mistakes. And he's kind of made a huge mistake when it comes to Taylor's feelings and how you should treat another human being. So I think it weighs heavy on him, and the fact that he's messed up is not lost on him. And not only with the kiss itself, but his handling of the kiss afterwards. The well-intentioned part being that he didn't want to tell her, obviously, because he didn't want to hurt her. But I think we can all agree that in a case like this, honesty would've been the best policy.

Though would it have? Hen (Aisha Hinds) told him it was probably best not to say anything if the kiss wasn't more than a mistake, and Taylor says she probably would have preferred not to know...

I don't think the goal here is to condone the act of kissing somebody that is not your significant other — but it's more to highlight that his handling after it was most unfair. And for me, being on Buck's side, hearing that line [from Taylor,] it's like, "Listen, you messed up, fine. What you didn't need to then go and do is essentially trap me because you were feeling guilty about what you did." So, yeah, I think it says a lot about Taylor. She understands Buck is a human making mistakes, but "don't drag me down because of the things that you have done wrong." So, yeah, I think it says a lot about who she is in that moment.

On the other side of things, Buck is now working with Lucy. How has it been to play that dynamic?

There are certainly these moments that lean into the awkwardness, which was fun to play. I think as we move forward, Lucy offers Buck something that he doesn't necessarily have from other people: She is somebody that's coming in as a similar kind of firefighter, every bit as capable and every bit as experienced. So over the next few episodes, we'll see them using their past experiences to fill in the blanks for each other. If Lucy is going through something that Buck feels like he's been through, he's able to be there for her and vice versa.

9-1-1 producer Kristen Reidel has told EW that the show is going to explore the perception of Buck being a "settler" and afraid to be alone. How is that going to play out?

I think over the next few episodes, we'll see Buck taking a look at his own life and thinking about what he really wants. But we've seen Buck not need to be in a relationship. He broke up with Abby at the end of season...or Abby broke up with him at the end of season 1, or in the beginning of season 2. And other than some brief things, the end of season 4 was his next actual romantic relationship. But what we have seen is, Buck needs to depend on other people — whether that be platonic or romantic. I think he just needs to get to a point now where he can just be okay with himself and who he is rather than needing the validation of a partner or of his friends or of his family or of his firehouse. He needs to be able to just look himself in the mirror and say, "Hey, man, you're doing a great job out here."

We all need to be able to do that.

Sure. And, hey, listen, easier said than done.

We don't get much resolution on the Taylor front because Buck is called to go help Eddie. It can't be easy for Buck to see his friend suffering like that.

Yeah. Buck has always been somebody who wants to be there for the people in his life, but I do think this is a new version of it for him. Eddie is somebody that I think Buck kind of always viewed as one of his crutches rather than the other way round. So I think seeing Eddie in such a vulnerable place is quite jarring at first. And I think one of the things I was feeling when I was playing those scenes with Ryan was like, there's almost an unsure moment from Buck of "how do I approach this and how far do I dig?" And "is this appropriate to ask you these things right now?" And it's not until Eddie starts opening up more that Buck starts to ask these deeper questions of, "Okay, it's okay to be afraid. What is it that you are afraid of?"

On an actor level, it was really nice to get to be there to watch Ryan going through these things as Eddie. And I really think the cast, as a whole, they're really bringing it in this back half of this season. I'm just excited for that to come out into the world, and for our audience to get to feast upon it.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Embittered relative turns Facebook detective in effort to catch safari park murder suspect

    A gardener has appeared in court charged with murdering a British woman at her South African safari resort following a honeytrap campaign by her niece.

  • ‘The Good Doctor’: Hollis Jane Andrews To Recur In ABC Medical Drama

    EXCLUSIVE: Hollis Jane Andrews (iCarly) has been tapped for a multi-episode arc opposite Freddie Highmore on the current fifth season of ABC’s The Good Doctor. Andrews will play Sophie, a smart and savvy documentarian whose inspiring documentary projects have won her many accolades and awards. Born with dwarfism and being a person with a disability […]

  • Liz Truss to hold Vladimir Putin’s ‘regime to account’ if chemical weapons used

    Soldiers were reportedly left dizzy and unable to breathe after a ‘poisonous substance of unknown origin’ was dropped on them from a Russian drone.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.