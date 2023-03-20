9-1-1: Lone Star 's Marjan is 'really ready' to rejoin the 126 — but 'a whole lot of drama' could stop her

Natacha Karam as Marjan on '9-1-1: Lone Star'

Things are going pretty well for Marjan at the start of Tuesday's 9-1-1: Lone Star — but that won't last long.

Natacha Karam's former firefighter character spent last episode helping Kiley (Mr. Iglesias' Brooke Sorenson) leave her abusive boyfriend, Grant (Dahmer and American Horror Story's Cameron Cowperthwaite). "Through helping this woman escape, she realizes that her calling is in fact to help people," the actor told EW after the episode aired, "that she does nothing better in this world, and finds nothing more important than being of service to other people."

With that mindset, Marjan is finally ready to return to Austin and her 126 family. And in a preview clip exclusive to EW, we see her inform Capt. Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the firehouse that she's on her way home.

But viewers who caught the preview at the end of last week's episode know that season 4, episode 9, will not end with a carefree reunion. Instead, Grant will be chasing Marjan down and leaving her in a "fight for her life," Karam promises.

"It's a whole lot of drama," she adds. "I mean, it's even more dramatic than it looks in that trailer."

"I think it's an episode that you're going to have to rewatch once it finishes," Karam previously said of the "big twist" to come at the end. "When I got to the last few pages of the script, I audibly gasped. I instantly went all the way back to the beginning and read it again."

Natacha Karam as Marjan on the road on '9-1-1: Lone Star'

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

