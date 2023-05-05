9-1-1 Lone Star boss teases season 4's finale and TK and Carlos' wedding

Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear has teased the upcoming finale for the fourth season, which will include the long-awaited wedding of TK and Carlos.



The season finale will see the paramedic and police officer – played by Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael L Silva respectively – finally tie the knot, but Minear told Entertainment Weekly that it wouldn’t necessarily be smooth sailing for the couple when the episode airs on May 16.

Fox

Related: 9-1-1: Lone Star star addresses exit in latest episode

"It's going to be a beautiful wedding – we shot it already and I think it's going to be really emotional," he said. "Although I don't know if I want to tease that, because what's going to really happen is tragedy will strike and the entire thing will be put in question.

"I know that there's a lot of enthusiasm around it," he continued. "Any fandom feels a certain ownership over the characters and the stories, [which is] good. That means that they love it and that they feel invested. Everybody has the things that they want to see.

"Of course, I'm not going to be able to do absolutely everything that everybody wants, but I think overall people are going to be moved. There was a moment during the reception that plays into the last minutes of the episode, and the entire cast was in tears. They weren't acting – they were just all incredibly moved," he added.

Variety - Getty Images

Related: 9-1-1 boss addresses Buck's 'superpower' storyline

With the fourth season due to conclude in the next fortnight, Fox announced earlier this week that the show would return for a fifth season, but that the flagship series in the franchise would be moving over to ABC.

"It has been an honour to be the founding network of 9-1-1," said the company in a statement. "We are grateful to… the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox. We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes."

Story continues

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star both air on FOX and Hulu in the US and Sky Witness in the UK.

You Might Also Like