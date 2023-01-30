9-1-1: Lone Star 's Tarlos host dinner guest from hell: 'Not my parents, just my wife...'

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere, Carlos revealed to his fiance, TK, that he's been secretly married to his high school best friend, Iris. And in this week, they'll have to convince her to sign the divorce papers so they can get married... Just another normal day in Austin.

"Her meds tend to remove the filter. She can be blunt but not malicious," Carlos (Rafael Silva) warns TK (Ronen Rubinstein) of Iris (Lyndsey Fonseca) in EW's deliciously awkward sneak peek clip from Tuesday's episode, "New Hot Mess".

"It's probably one of my favorite episodes that we've done in four seasons," Rubinstein tells EW, because it shows a sassiness from TK. It's very interesting to see how he handles this high-stress situation. At first, you think, 'Of course Iris is going to sign the divorce papers. They're not really together in a relationship.' And she just makes it so difficult. She pushes TK's buttons. I had such a blast playing that man, because I hadn't gotten a chance to discover that yet."

Silva and Lone Star co-creator Tim Minear say this Iris twist is something they'd discussed as far back as when Silva was cast on the first responder drama in 2019, but Rubinstein has faith Tarlos can weather this hurdle to the altar.

"This is just one more thing in the very complex, beautiful, layered relationship that is Tarlos," he says. "But this [Iris situation] shows that they are in this together and they are each other's support system, and they love each other truly unconditionally. I think they're great poster boys for that, just unconditional love."

