9-1-1: Lone Star 's Gina Torres on that kiss, and what's next for Tommy (and Julius?)

Patrick Gomez
·6 min read

We all deal with grief in different ways — and on 9-1-1: Lone Star that may result in a kiss.

Monday's episode started with the unexpected arrival of Tommy's (Gina Torres) brother-in-law Julius (Batwoman actor Nathan Owens). Tommy is furious, as she's always resented him — and even more so after he missed her husband Charles' funeral...or so she thought. As they are working through their issues, Tommy and Julius share a kiss. It's played off as a mistake and the two appear to move on from it quickly. But will they?

"Well, I think the way it ended up playing, at least in this episode, is that these are two people who make a connection over their shared loss. They both have a Charles-shaped hole," says series co-creator Tim Minear. "And so, I think that moment is out of grief, and it's out of need, and it's out of wanting to connect," he adds of the kiss. "It's out of all those things, and that's really how it plays here. But I do think that there is a spark between them, which is confusing and potentially dangerous."

With that bomb dropped, we had to hear more from both Minear and Torres on what's in store for Tommy moving forward.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Gina, how did you feel when they told you they were going to kill off Charles last season?

TORRES: I was so mad. It was important to me for so many reasons that we see an intact Black family on the air — also, very specifically, and Afro Latinx family be seen as wholesome and functional and passionate and loving. That was so important to me in terms of representation. Personally, it was something that I'd never got to do. It was not a huge part of my career, to be part of a sustained relationship in that way. Of course people will cite Firefly, and Wash and Zoe had a beautiful love affair and marriage, which also ended tragically suddenly. But there was an everyday grace to this relationship that I loved diving into. And I miss it. That and, of course, the foursome of Tommy and Charles and Judd and Grace [played by [Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain], those were great days too. Those were great scenes — having those relationships with couples, and what we share and what we go through. So, it was hard to let go of that.

MINEAR: But [killing Charles] doesn't say anything about the strength of that family, or the love of that family, or the health of that family. It just says even into the lives of people to which it should not happen, comes tragedy. If the sky isn't falling on you, you're having a good day, really. And if the reason I don't want to walk away from that loss, and not explore that loss, is because of the health of that family. I think exploring what it means to somebody like Tommy to lose the man that she thought she was going to grow old with, is very emotional. Charles didn't walk away, sometimes bad things just happen. I mean, that's life. I love that relationship and I loved seeing them together. But I also love exploring the deeper drama of the trauma, and seeing how Tommy survives, and seeing how she comes out on the other side. She's never going to forget him. I think that they will be reunited in some place.

So where is Tommy at with that struggle when tonight's episode starts and she sees Julius?

TORRES: I think she can't help but be incredibly protective of Charles — of his memory, of his legacy, of their marriage, such as it was. And so, the reason why she comes at him so hard is because she's very much in that mama bear, fierce wife mode still. I mean, this is a woman that still wears her wedding ring.

But she forgives Julius eventually...

TORRES: And with the forgiveness also comes a relief, and a release that she can let that go. Charles' memory is not in danger. His daughters are not in danger. What their marriage, such as it was, is intact. And whatever happens is from here on out, right? It is for Tommy to explore. It's her life now, and there's something very freeing about that. We, particularly as women, take on all so many titles during the course of our lives. And the last one on the list as we get older, depending on the journey that we take is "woman." We are sisters, we are daughters, we are wives, we are mothers, we are professionals — not necessarily all these, and not always in that order, of course. And we see Tommy being all of those things, but now we really get to see her come back around to "woman," and I think that's exciting: what she needs now, what she wants now, what is important to her now at this point in her life.

We've heard what Tim has to say about the kiss and what it means, but what do you think about it?

TORRES: I think you make a great point about grief. Grief manifests itself in so many different ways. And with these two people, who are missing this big love in their life, that kiss comes from wanting to comfort. It's born of a familiarity, and something that we're grasping at — we're grasping at that love. I think the tricky part about it.... What Tim and I discussed was really, "We don't want the audience to feel like either one of us is betraying Charles." We just wanted to make sure that it came from a place that was so organically pure that the audience can't help it be as stunned as we are and get to a place of, "Oh, okay. All right. They haven't lost their minds. This isn't about sex. It's about love. It's about love and grief, and how those things can get twisted up in wanting to be comforted in that moment."

What can you tease about what's to come from here?

TORRES: I mean, it's all being written as I speak to you.... What I can tell you is my hopes for Tommy's journey: My hope is that she continues to move forward past her grief and creates more and more space for herself, and redefines what it is for her to be not a wife but a single mom. And it makes really interesting television to have her make mistakes along the way, as we all do, and see the fear, and sometimes some confusion. And who knows, maybe at some point she'll get it right. I hope there'll be somebody wonderful in her future that she can settle in with and be excited and be giddy about, and maybe even exhale.

MINEAR: I would just say that the season started with everybody thrown to the winds and separated, and the season has been about them coming back together and maintaining that bond, and that bond becoming tighter. Hopefully by the end of the journey this season, we will have cemented their places side by side.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group