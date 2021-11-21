'9-1-1' Fans, There's More Heartbreaking News After Michael's Emotional Episode Last Week



Five seasons in, and 9-1-1 still knows how to tug at our heartstrings. After a tearful and unexpected goodbye from Michael (Rockmond Dunbar), fans of the Fox drama were left on the edge of their seats to see how Bobby (Peter Krause), Athena (Angela Bassett) and the kids will adjust to life without him.

Following the emotional montage of Michael throughout the series, fans watched a trailer for the next episode of 9-1-1 on YouTube. In the 30-second promo video, viewers were told that they would have to wait a few weeks to find out what happens next — and this announcement didn’t sit well with everyone. Still, others weren’t too bothered and immediately began looking forward to the next airing.

So when is 9-1-1 coming back to Fox in 2021?

9-1-1 is returning to Fox with a new episode on Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Although there has been no official announcement by the show, the short break happening during the week of November 22 is most likely due to the Thanksgiving holiday. It's pretty normal for a network to do this in case folks are traveling and spending less time in front of the TV. But for fans who still tune in to Fox on Monday night, reruns of season 5 episodes will be featured back-to-back.

9-1-1 will be back with its ninth episode of season 5, titled "Past is Prologue." In the upcoming episode, Bobby and the rest of the engine 118 house rush to save a woman who was injured in her car when an abandoned oil well erupted from under the street. But the situation becomes more complicated when a giant sinkhole appears. While May (Corinne Massiah) stays on standby ready to assist in any way she can, Athena finds herself in the middle of a 30-year-old cold case involving a casino robbery.

We have so many questions!

