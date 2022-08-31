'9-1-1' Fans Are Overwhelmed by Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Surprising Back-to-School IG



Jennifer Love Hewitt is ringing in the back-to-school season with the ultimate first-day swag — and fans are speechless.

On August 12, the Ghost Whisperer alum announced on Instagram that two of her kids are kicking off another school year. The 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, are parents to Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and Aidan, 1. To celebrate the exciting academic moment, Jennifer created a colorful display featuring rainbow baskets filled with school supplies.

“We are ready for the new school year!” Jennifer captioned the pic. “Can’t wait to give these to the kids. Can’t believe I will have a 3rd grader, 1st grader and 1-year-old in the same month! Life is beautiful.❤️.”

Reacting to the 9-1-1 star’s back-to-school goodies, fans expressed how impressed they were with Jennifer’s effort to help make her kids’ first days memorable.

“Wow! Way to set the bar for the rest of us! Hahahaha. 😍😍😍,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments section. “Aww 😍 that's so sweet!!! ❤️ I really like it 👏👏👏👏 great job, the children will be ready for school. @jenniferlovehewitt,” another added. “This is so cuteee!!!! ❤️❤️ Hope they had an amazing first day sending everyone lots of love @jenniferlovehewitt ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a different fan said.

Since Jennifer and Bryan began growing their family, they’ve maintained their privacy by not posting photos on social media. That said, the Clients List actress has been open about what it’s been like becoming a mother, citing her own late mom as an inspiration. Patricia Hewitt died in June 2012 at the age of 67 from “complications due to cancer.”

"I've always wanted to be a mom," Jennifer told People in 2013 before giving birth to Autumn. "I had a great relationship with mine. I'm ready to pass on to my child all the great love that my mom had for me."

