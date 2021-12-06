'9-1-1' Fans Can't Stop Applauding Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Latest Career News



Jennifer Love Hewitt has a little more pep in her step after her latest project received a major stamp of approval.

For the past several weeks, the 42-year-old Texas native has been focusing on family time after giving birth to her son, Aiden, at the end of the summer. (Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are also parents to Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6.) During this exciting time, the 9-1-1 actress shared with fans that she lent her voice to the new kids’ holiday comedy Pups Alone.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she voiced a dog named Gidget in the flick inspired after the classic Christmas movie Home Alone. Though she has worked on other exciting titles before, this one meant even more to her for a heartwarming reason.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this movie. My kids are so proud of me,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “Please check it out! They bark, they bite, they booby trap. 🐶 Burglars beware!”

Without skipping a beat, Jennifer’s fans immediately rushed to the comments section to cheer her on with heart emojis, heart-eyed emojis and clapping hands emojis. What’s more, many folks also made plans to watch it with their own kids.

“So happy for you. Congratulations. Sending love ♥️♥️,” one person wrote. “Aww how cute!!! Look forward to adding this to my Christmas movie list. 💕,” another added. “This looks adorable. Can’t wait to watch it ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a different fan said. “❤️❤️ Looks amazing!!! ❤️❤️ Excited to see it!! ❤️❤️ Have a magical and beautiful day sending lots of love to you and your family!!” a follower commented.

Featuring Jerry O'Connell, Rob Schneider and Danny Trejo as the other four-legged animals, Pups Alone tells the story of a father-daughter duo going on a ski trip after getting encouragement from a neighbor. But little do they know that that same neighbor planned a home robbery. That is, if the two hired thieves can get around the pups who are home alone.

