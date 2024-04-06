9-1-1 EP Previews Buck and Tommy’s Awkward First Date — Watch Video

We’ve got good news and bad news about Buck and Tommy’s first date on Thursday’s episode of 9-1-1 (ABC, 8/7c). The good news? Eddie also gets to share in the joy of this momentous milestone. The bad news? It’s in the form of a terribly awkward run-in that will make you want to crawl out of your skin.

On the heels of their internet-breaking first kiss, Buck and Tommy take their chemistry out for a spin this week — but a new promo confirms what showrunner Tim Minear previously told TVLine about the big night going “a little… aground.”

“You’re a little tense,” Tommy tells Buck in the promo below, with Buck awkwardly replying, “This is my first date with a dude, but I’m not weirded out.” Right on cue, in walks Eddie and Marisol.

“This story is not going away,” Oliver Stark tells TVLine of Buck’s bisexual awakening. “It leads directly into Episode 5, and I’m excited to delve into it further. I think the most honest way to tell the story of a man in his thirties discovering this for the first time is for him to ask: ‘What does this mean for myself? Have I been living a lie? Who am I?’ I’m excited for Episode 5, because we get to look into that a little bit more.”

