9-1-1 's Buck and Eddie enjoy a secret poker night — with Buck at a surprising advantage

9-1-1's Buck is forever changed after a lightning strike left him dead for three minutes (and 17 seconds) — changed in more ways than you might expect.

"This really brought Buck right to the edge of death, and that's not something easy to get over. And I think we're going to see a new side of him," Oliver Stark told EW after his character's coma fever dream episode, and apparently that "new side" includes some impressive mental math capabilities.

On Monday's episode, "Mixed Feelings", Buck will discover he now has the ability to compute complicated math equations in his head. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) decides to take advantage of Buck's new abilities and brings him to a poker game. In a preview clip exclusive to EW, Eddie tells Buck that it's a "low stakes" game — though it appears to be anything but at first sight.

Buck and Eddie — who fans have affectionately dubbed "Buddie" — are greeted at the back door of a restaurant by Julie Rosen (or "Rosie"), a paramedic at the 118 played by Gilli Messer who was first introduced in last season's "Ghost Stories" episode. (The 9-1-1 team has said Messer's character works different shifts than the core 118 group on the show but will continue to appear from time to time.)

A poker game may not be the life-or-death situation we're used to seeing Buck run full speed toward, but 9-1-1 showrunner Kristen Reidel has promised that the firefighter won't be off the ladder for long.

"Physically, we'll see him taking it a little bit easy — but not too much, because it's 9-1-1," she told EW after Bucks coma recovery. "We want to get our people back out there. So he'll have to take a little time off, but not too much because it's always better when all of our people out there in the field together. He won't be on a couch for the rest of the season, I promise."

Still, "It's going to take him some time to really get back on his own two feet," Stark said. "And he's going to lean on those around him for that. That said, he's also going to get a bit tired of always needing to lean on others, and he has to balance that with finding that strength from within."

9-1-1 season 6, episode 13, "Mixed Feelings", airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

