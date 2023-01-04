8th ANNUAL CAPTAIN’S TABLE VIP RECEPTION TO BE AT DISCOVER BOATING ATLANTIC CITY BOAT SHOW

Cooper Levenson Announces Event to Benefit the Community Food Bank of NJ and Let Us Eat - Please, Inc.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show in partnership with Progressive Insurance

Community Food Bank of New Jersey - Southern Branch

Atlantic City, NJ, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Food Bank of New Jersey - Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat - Please, Inc., is again hosting the Captain’s Table Reception at the Discover Boating® Atlantic City Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance. The evening of delicious food, cocktails, and a lavish array of desserts will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 6-8pm. More than 20 local top chefs from across Southern New Jersey will be serving guests their most popular dishes. While guests enjoy sampling signature menu items from some of the area’s most popular restaurants, they will also enjoy tastings of fine spirits from area wineries, breweries and distilleries. Live entertainment will also be provided at the event, which is one of South Jersey’s most unique and fun nights of the year.

The VIP Reception tickets will include entrance to this year’s boat show all day on March 2, where guests can see and climb aboard more than 400 boats and watercraft for every budget and lifestyle, including luxury motor and sailing yachts, sport fishers, performance boats and personal watercraft. The show will also feature fishing workshops, an indoor paddlesports pool, boating skills virtual training, classic boats display and more – plus fun for the kids including a “BUILD-A-BOAT” station and paddleboating in a mini lake!

All proceeds will be equally shared by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey- Southern Branch and Let Us Eat - Please, Inc., to support local hunger relief efforts. It’s a great way to indulge in a night of cruise-worthy celebration and give back to a wonderful cause.

Tickets are $125 per person, which includes admission to the Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show all day on March 2. To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, please visit https://give.cfbnj.org/LUEP.

ABOUT THE CHARITIES

Let Us Eat – Please, Inc. was created in 2012 by the late James L. Cooper when he learned from his daughter, a teacher, about the effects of hunger on the one in five New Jersey children who regularly attend school hungry. Jim, who had devoted much of his 82 years advocating for community, civil rights, and philanthropic causes, formed ‘Let Us Eat - Please, Inc.’ to help address the issue. Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law is grateful and pleased to be in a position to continue the work of ‘Let Us Eat, Please’ in memory and honor of our founding partner.

Community Food Bank of New Jersey, a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for more than 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 85 million meals through its network of more than 800 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs throughout the 15 New Jersey counties it serves. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living.

FOR INFO ON TICKETS AND SPONSORSHIPS CONTACT:

Chef David Goldstein | dgoldstein@smithfield.com |609.374.6558

Kenneth J. Calemmo, Jr. | kcalemmo@cooperlevenson.com | 609.572.7500

Christina Faulk | cfaulk@cfbnj.org | 609.246.0849 or visit https://give.cfbnj.org/LUEP

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com



